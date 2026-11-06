A 'Lifetime' Cruise Sails Away Without its $300K Buyers

Living aboard a cruise ship for years has become an alternative for travelers willing to spend substantial amounts on a permanent or long-term residence at sea.

For more than two years, passengers aboard Villa Vie Residences’ Odyssey had been doing exactly that, combining accommodation, international travel and life aboard a floating community.

However, an unexpected stop in Southeast Asia has brought that arrangement into question. Passengers who had invested tens of thousands of dollars, and in some cases hundreds of thousands, were forced to reconsider their plans after the company suspended operations.

The ship has now departed Cambodia, but its passengers have been left to work out what comes next.

Nov. 4 Sihanoukville Departure Strands 203 Odyssey Passengers

The Villa Vie Odyssey left Sihanoukville, Cambodia, shortly after midnight on November 4, carrying crew members but no passengers.

The vessel’s departure followed the operator’s decision to suspend its around-the-world voyage and require all 203 passengers to disembark during a scheduled port call on October 28.

According to the Associated Press, the passengers were given only a few hours to leave the ship, ending a journey that had begun in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in October 2024.

The latest Cambodian government figures, reported by Cambodianess, indicate that approximately 98 former passengers remained in the country as of November 4. They were spread across Sihanoukville, Kampot, Kep, Siem Reap and Phnom Penh.

The ship departed with 85 crew members, according to Tourism Ministry spokesperson Top Sopheak. Other crew members had already left Cambodia by air.

$8,000 Monthly Fuel Costs Strand $300,000 Lifetime Suite Buyers

Florida-based Villa Vie Residences attributed the suspension to soaring fuel expenses associated with the conflict involving Iran.

The company said monthly fuel costs per cabin, which historically averaged approximately $1,800, had risen to an estimated $6,000 to $8,000 in parts of Asia.

According to the AP report, Villa Vie had already attempted to reduce consumption by slowing the itinerary and spending more time in port, but those adjustments were insufficient to offset the increased expenses.

The Odyssey had a capacity of approximately 650 passengers and marketed long-term residential arrangements, including opportunities to purchase cabins for the lifetime of the vessel.

Some passengers told the Associated Press they had paid more than $300,000 for lifetime suites, illustrating the financial exposure created by the sudden suspension.

Odyssey Tracks Toward Singapore as 98 Passengers Remain in Cambodia

The ship’s departure has not resolved questions about the future of the residential cruise business.

Reuters reported that Villa Vie had not responded to requests for comment about the vessel’s departure. Neither the company nor Cambodian authorities had officially confirmed its next destination.

However, maritime tracking information cited by Cambodianess indicated that the vessel was heading toward Singapore.

Passengers have also expressed frustration over the lack of information from the operator.

“We don’t get any clear indication from the owners of Villa Vie as to what is happening,” said Mary Ann Demsar, a 67-year-old retired teacher from Ontario, Canada, speaking to Reuters.

The Cambodian Ministry of Tourism has continued assisting former passengers with accommodation information, transportation and other arrangements. Around 200 passengers representing 15 nationalities were also granted temporary tourist visas, according to Cambodianess.

For Americans who paid to make the Odyssey their long-term home, they must now determine where to stay, how to continue their travels and what will happen to the money they invested in life aboard the vessel.

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