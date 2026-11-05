Royal Caribbean Makes Big Icon-Class Change for 2028

Royal Caribbean is shaking up its Icon-class deployment for summer 2028, and travelers hoping to sail aboard Legend of the Seas in Europe should take note.

The cruise line announced on Nov. 5 that its newest Icon-class ship will not return to the Mediterranean for the summer 2028 season.

It’s a surprising change considering that Royal Caribbean just expanded its European offerings with its first year-round Europe cruise season for 2028-2029. However, it could point to what’s next for the Icon class.

Legend of the Seas Will Sail in the Caribbean in Summer 2028

Royal Caribbean’s newly released summer 2028 Caribbean lineup reveals that Legend of the Seas will sail from Fort Lauderdale for the summer 2028 cruise season following its Mediterranean debut in summer 2026 and second European season in summer 2027.

Instead of returning to Europe, Legend will stay in South Florida, offering six- and eight-night Caribbean itineraries. Six-night sailings will visit Perfect Day CocoCay in The Bahamas and Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico. Eight-night itineraries include stops in Cabo Rojo; Dominican Republic; Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curaçao; and Perfect Day CocoCay.

The change gives North American travelers another opportunity to experience one of Royal Caribbean’s newest ships without flying overseas. It also means cruisers who want a Mediterranean vacation aboard an Icon-class ship should consider booking a summer 2027 sailing on Legend of the Seas rather than waiting.

Legend of the Seas’ deployment does, however, potentially make way for Royal Caribbean to launch its fifth Icon-class ship in the Mediterranean in 2028.

Legend of the Seas’ new Caribbean itineraries are part of Royal Caribbean’s broader summer 2028 Caribbean deployment, covering 11 ships sailing from Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico, and the Northeast between April and October 2028.

Legend of the Seas recently completed its debut season in the Mediterranean and will begin its winter season from Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 8. Royal Caribbean

Three Other Icon-Class Ships Will Sail From Florida and Texas

With the addition of Legend of the Seas to Royal Caribbean’s summer 2028 Caribbean deployment, four Icon-class ships will sail from Florida and Texas during the season.

Hero of the Seas, the newest addition to the class debuting in summer 2027, will continue to homeport in Miami, offering seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises to destinations such as Perfect Day CocoCay; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; and Cozumel, Mexico.

Star of the Seas will continue sailing from Port Canaveral, Florida, on seven-night Eastern and Western itineraries to destinations such as Perfect Day CocoCay; Samaná, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Charlotte Amalie; and Cozumel.

Meanwhile, Icon of the Seas will sail from Galveston, Texas, on six- and eight-night Western Caribbean vacations to Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico and either Roatán, Honduras or Perfect Day CocoCay.

Symphony of the Seas Returns to Miami With New Experiences

Another notable part of Royal Caribbean’s summer 2028 deployment is the return of Symphony of the Seas to Miami, where it will debut new experiences following an amplification.

The Oasis-class ship will offer six- and eight-night cruises to destinations such as Aruba, Curaçao, and Falmouth, Jamaica.

Details of the ship’s new experiences will be revealed at a later date. Its existing attractions include the 10-story Ultimate Abyss dry slide, AquaTheater shows, and more than 20 dining venues.

Get the latest cruise news in your inbox: Sign up for the Come Cruise With Me newsletter.

More Royal Caribbean Ships Will Sail From Florida and Beyond

The expanded summer 2028 Caribbean lineup goes beyond the Icon class and the newly amplified Symphony of the Seas.

From Port Canaveral, Harmony of the Seas will offer seven-night Caribbean cruises, while Brilliance of the Seas will sail six- and seven-night Western Caribbean itineraries from Tampa.

Related: These 6 Caribbean Islands Rank Among the Safest for Travelers

Other deployments include Enchantment of the Seas sailing seven-night Southern Caribbean cruises from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Vision of the Seas offering five- to nine-night vacations from Baltimore.

From Cape Liberty, New Jersey, Independence of the Seas will offer itineraries ranging from four to nine nights, including sailing to Canada, New England, Bermuda, and the Eastern Caribbean. Oasis of the Seas will sail seven-night Caribbean cruises from the port.

Have a cruise question? Ask Dan Kline, our cruise host.

More Cruise News