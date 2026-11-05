Virgin Voyages Makes More Cruise Changes, Cancels Another Sailing

Virgin Voyages is making more changes to its 2027 and 2028 cruise schedules, canceling another sailing for a private charter and replacing scheduled port calls on several Caribbean itineraries.

The latest announcement comes two weeks after the adults-only cruise line canceled a Halloween sailing aboard Brilliant Lady and reworked other departures during its upcoming West Coast season.

This time, the changes affect Resilient Lady and Valiant Lady, including a four-night cruise from Miami that will no longer operate as a regular passenger sailing, as first reported by VV Insider.

The developments give passengers another reason to keep an eye on their reservations, particularly those who book cruises well in advance and plan their vacations around specific ports of call.

Virgin Voyages Cancels Resilient Lady’s April 28, 2027 Cruise

Virgin Voyages has canceled Resilient Lady’s April 28, 2027 departure from Miami after the sailing was booked for a private charter.

The four-night Key West and Bimini Beach Club sailing was scheduled to visit Key West on April 29, spend a day at sea, and call at Bimini on May 1 before returning to Miami on May 2.

Instead, the ship will be used for an exclusive group sailing. Virgin Voyages began notifying affected passengers on Nov. 2, according to VV Insider.

Those with affected reservations have three options. They can transfer their booking to Valiant Lady’s May 6, 2027 sailing, select another eligible four- or five-night cruise departing in April or May 2027, or request a full refund.

Passengers who choose either rebooking option will retain their original cruise fare and promotional booking benefits. Virgin Voyages is also offering $100 in additional Sailor Loot (onboard credit) per standard cabin or $300 per suite to eligible passengers who rebook.

The May 6 Valiant Lady sailing offers an especially convenient alternative because it follows the same four-night Key West and Bimini itinerary.

Virgin Voyages dropped Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic from select Caribbean itineraries. Danielle Rosen/TravelHost

Virgin Voyages Changes Five Caribbean Cruise Itineraries

The Resilient Lady cancellation isn’t the only recent adjustment affecting Virgin Voyages’ Caribbean schedule.

The cruise line has also changed five Valiant Lady itineraries departing in 2027 and 2028, replacing previously scheduled port visits with calls at Grand Turk in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The affected sailings include:

Oct. 30, 2027: Valiant Lady’s Halloween sailing will now visit Grand Turk instead of its originally scheduled Cozumel, Mexico port.

Valiant Lady’s Halloween sailing will now visit Grand Turk instead of its originally scheduled Cozumel, Mexico port. Nov. 8, 2027: The Red Hot Sailing Club Voyage will also visit Grand Turk instead of its originally scheduled Costa Maya, Mexico port.

The Red Hot Sailing Club Voyage will also visit Grand Turk instead of its originally scheduled Costa Maya, Mexico port. Jan. 22, 2028: Grand Turk will replace a call at Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

Grand Turk will replace a call at Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. March 18, 2028: Another Valiant Lady sailing will visit Grand Turk instead of Puerto Plata.

Another Valiant Lady sailing will visit Grand Turk instead of Puerto Plata. April 1, 2028: The itinerary has been updated to include Grand Turk instead of its previously scheduled Cozumel port.

The five sailings will retain their original cruise lengths and departure dates from Miami. Unlike Resilient Lady’s April 28, 2027 departure and recent changes to Brilliant Lady’s 2027 West Coast season, these changes do not involve canceling the cruise themselves.

However, travelers who selected these sailings specifically to visit Mexico or the Dominican Republic will need to adjust their expectations and decide whether the revised itineraries still fit their vacation plans.

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Virgin Voyages Continues To Shake Up Cruise Schedules

The latest changes follow Virgin Voyages’ recent decision to cancel Brilliant Lady’s Oct. 30, 2027 Halloween sailing from Los Angeles for a private charter.

The cruise line also replaced two seven-night West Coast departures with shorter three- and four-night cruises, featuring visits to Ensenada, Mexico, and Avalon on California’s Catalina Island.

As TravelHost previously reported, those changes disappointed some passengers who had booked the originally scheduled sailings to experience Halloween at sea and an overnight stay in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Related: Virgin Voyages Alaska vs. Norwegian: Timing Trade-Offs on Two Cruise Lines

Virgin Voyages said the West Coast schedule adjustments were intended to offer more variety in cruise lengths and destinations. The private charter cancellations also reflect the company’s business of offering entire ships for corporate events, private gatherings, and other group experiences.

While private charters are not unusual in the cruise industry, they can create significant disruptions for passengers who have already booked their vacations.

For now, travelers booked on the affected Caribbean departures should review their updated itineraries and contact Virgin Voyages or their travel advisors with questions about the changes or possible rebooking options.

Virgin Voyages’ recent itinerary changes are another reminder that even when a cruise remains on the schedule, its ports of call aren’t necessarily guaranteed.

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