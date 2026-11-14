Former Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Nov. 14 that Iran has come out of its war with the United States in a stronger regional position than when the fighting began. He said this was true “even having lost” its “top leadership” and “even having been hit very very hard.”

Blinken spoke in New Delhi at the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, which ran under the theme “New Rules. New Realities.” He appeared on stage with former Indian ambassador Jawed Ashraf. The newspaper published the full session video, which runs about 55 minutes.

He made the remark while describing what a broader regional settlement could achieve. “That would, I think, unlock the potential to get back to normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel,” Blinken said. “It would unlock normalization with other countries. It would fundamentally change the region, including really posing a choice for Iran.”

He then turned to Iran’s position. Iran, he said, “is emerging from this war in a strange way. Even having lost its top leadership, even having been hit very, very hard, it’s actually emerged in a stronger position in the region than when this started.”

Blinken also called the war “an unnecessary war” and “such a foolhardy undertaking,” according to the Hindustan Times’ account of the session. The newspaper quoted him as saying that “the Strait of Hormuz was not a problem before this war began.” It also quoted him as saying that “any resolution will almost certainly involve giving Iran something.”

The paper reported that Blinken put the odds at “at least a 50% chance that the status quo that we have now will prevail.” He gave “maybe a 20 or 25% chance that we see escalation, which I think would be very, very dangerous.” Those odds are his own estimate.

Blinken’s description of Iran’s leadership losses matches the Pentagon’s own account. At an April 8 briefing announcing a ceasefire, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said Iran’s “top leadership was systematically eliminated, their previous Iranian supreme leader dead.” He said the “so-called new supreme leader” had been “wounded and disfigured.”

Hegseth said at the same briefing that “Iran’s navy is at the bottom of the sea” and that “Iran’s air force has been wiped out.” Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine said U.S. forces had struck “more than 13,000 targets” over “38 days of major combat operation.” Caine added that “a ceasefire is a pause.”

Blinken’s central claim, that Iran’s regional position is stronger, runs directly against the administration’s public assessment. In a Nov. 12 interview on The Hugh Hewitt Show, President Donald Trump said “the regime is collapsing.” Iran’s leaders, he said, “always make these harsh statements about, we are doing well. We will fight back.”

“They are not doing well,” Trump said in that interview. “Their economy is gone. They’re not paying their soldiers. Their military is wiped out. Their Navy is gone. Their Air Force is gone.” Trump offered no source for his further statement in the interview that Iran has “301 percent inflation.”

Trump also rejected the need for an agreement. “We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed,” he wrote in a Nov. 12 Truth Social post. “We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait!”

That post bears on Blinken’s point about the strait. Blinken argued, according to the newspaper, that Iran had shown it “can make life extremely difficult” around Hormuz, while Trump wrote that the United States now has control of it. The two accounts are in direct conflict, and neither man cited shipping or naval data to support his position.

Blinken’s criticism builds on a case he has made for years. Days before the summit, he wrote in a post on his X account that “the costliest mistake President Trump made was walking away from the nuclear deal and replacing it with nothing.” In the same post he said “there is still an off-ramp with Iran, and we should take it,” adding that Iran “can be pressured into negotiating, but it will not be pressured into capitulating.”

Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in May 2018. The White House said at the time that the president was ending U.S. participation in what it called “an unacceptable Iran deal.”

Blinken’s own record on Iran is part of the debate. As secretary of state under President Joe Biden, he sought to restore the nuclear agreement. In a July 2024 appearance at the Aspen Security Forum, he said the Biden administration “tried to pursue again nuclear diplomacy with Iran.”

In that same appearance, Blinken said Iran, “instead of being at least a year away from having the breakout capacity of producing fissile material for a nuclear weapon, is now probably one or two weeks away from doing that.” He blamed the withdrawal from the agreement. He also said the administration had “imposed more than 600 sanctions on Iranian persons, entities” and had not “lifted a single sanction.”

Hegseth has framed that history differently. He said at the April 8 briefing that Iran had been “lying and blackmailing their way toward a nuclear weapon.” He credited Trump with “tearing up the disastrous Obama Iran deal.”

Blinken’s remarks in New Delhi mix assessments that can be checked with judgments that cannot. His statement that Iran lost its top leadership and was hit hard is consistent with the Pentagon’s April 8 account of senior Iranian officials killed and of more than 13,000 targets struck. His central claim that Iran is now “in a stronger position in the region” is his own judgment and is disputed by Trump and Hegseth, who describe Iran’s military as destroyed and its government as collapsing. Their descriptions are also their own assessments. His odds of escalation and Trump’s 301 percent inflation figure are their own estimates, offered without a supporting source. His description of the war as “unnecessary” and “foolhardy” is his opinion. Blinken’s 2024 statement that Iran was “one or two weeks” from breakout capacity is on the State Department record, as is his attempt to revive the nuclear deal that Trump left in 2018.