Former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent is renewing his demand for President Donald Trump to end the war with Iran, arguing that the conflict has already consumed more than $47 billion in taxpayer resources that could have been directed toward American infrastructure, domestic security and other national priorities. In a November 14 statement, Kent connected the financial cost of the military campaign to rising household expenses, the legacy of the post-September 11 wars and a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration emergency, warning that continued involvement in foreign conflicts is diverting attention from vulnerabilities at home. His criticism carries particular significance because Kent resigned from his senior national security position in March specifically over Trump’s decision to wage war against Iran.

Kent opened his statement by identifying the financial burden of the conflict, writing that “The war in Iran has cost the U.S. taxpayer over $47 billion so far, not to mention the additional cost imposed on families at the pump & grocery store.” The figure is consistent with a Pentagon estimate of approximately $47.1 billion in military costs through October 16, 2026. Reporting by Reuters on October 28 detailed how the military’s estimate had increased more than 25% from the $37.5 billion figure provided in July. The total includes approximately $29 billion to replace expended munitions, more than $6 billion for lost military equipment and platforms, and additional operational expenses. The estimate does not fully account for damage to American military installations in the region.

Kent’s next argument concerns what the United States could have done with that money instead. “Imagine if that $47 billion had been invested in OUR infrastructure instead of being used to fund a new war,” he wrote. His comparison places the financial demands of the Iran campaign alongside domestic infrastructure needs, including transportation systems, communications networks, public facilities and national security infrastructure. The distinction is particularly relevant as the government continues to address longstanding modernization problems involving American transportation and aviation systems. The Government Accountability Office has documented extensive problems with aging FAA technology and the challenges involved in replacing systems that support the country’s national airspace.

Kent then invokes the experience of the post-9/11 wars, arguing that the United States should have recognized the consequences of prolonged military involvement before entering another major conflict. “This should not be a novel concept, and all of us who lived through the post-9/11 wars should have known better,” he wrote. He specifically cited the estimated $8 trillion to $9 trillion cost of those wars and questioned whether the enormous expenditures produced meaningful improvements in American security. Brown University’s Costs of War Project has estimated that post-9/11 military operations and associated veterans’ obligations account for approximately $8 trillion in U.S. spending and commitments through fiscal year 2022, excluding future interest costs.

The human consequences of those conflicts are another central part of Kent’s argument. He wrote that “Over 7,000 Americans were killed, and for what?” The statement references the extensive American military losses associated with the post-9/11 conflicts and the long-term consequences for military families and veterans. Kent is arguing that the financial costs cannot be separated from the lives lost during years of military operations. His broader criticism is that military campaigns should be evaluated not only by the resources committed but also by whether their objectives meaningfully advance the security of the United States.

He further challenged the strategic effectiveness of the post-9/11 campaigns, writing that “Only a handful of operations during those wars actually targeted those responsible for 9/11 or took out terrorists intent on attacking our homeland.” This argument distinguishes the original counterterrorism mission following the September 11 attacks from the broader military campaigns that developed across the Middle East and surrounding regions. Kent’s professional background in special operations and counterterrorism makes this particular criticism significant. His position is that military resources should be directed toward identifiable threats to the American homeland rather than prolonged engagements whose objectives extend beyond directly confronting those threats.

Kent also challenged the political and strategic justification for the current conflict, declaring: “There is nothing intelligent nor conservative—at all—about forsaking the needs, safety, and prosperity of our people to launch yet another foreign war that only serves foreign interests & corporate lobbies.” The statement reflects his longstanding opposition to American military involvement in conflicts that he believes do not directly protect U.S. national security. His criticism is also directed at the political coalition supporting the war, arguing that the administration’s foreign policy is inconsistent with the domestic priorities and restraint that Trump emphasized during his presidential campaigns.

The most significant indication of Kent’s position came in March, when he resigned as director of the National Counterterrorism Center rather than continue serving in an administration conducting military operations against Iran. In his March 17 resignation letter addressed to Trump, Kent wrote: “I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran.” He also asserted that Iran had posed no imminent threat to the United States and argued that the decision to begin the conflict was driven by pressure from Israel and its American supporters. Those statements directly contradicted the administration’s justification for the military campaign and represented a major break between Trump and one of his own senior national security officials.

Kent’s resignation was particularly consequential because he had been appointed by Trump to lead the National Counterterrorism Center, a government agency responsible for integrating intelligence and coordinating efforts to identify and prevent terrorist threats against the United States. Before entering government leadership, Kent served in the U.S. Army Special Forces and worked as a CIA paramilitary officer. His military and intelligence background has been central to his public arguments about counterterrorism, foreign military commitments and the risks of allowing the United States to become involved in another extended Middle Eastern conflict.

Kent then connected his criticism of the Iran war to the November 13 nationwide aviation emergency. “Last night’s FAA emergency is another glaring indicator that we must return our focus to domestic issues instead of burning our resources and attention on fruitless fights abroad,” he wrote. The incident involved a nationwide ground stop after communication problems affected multiple air route traffic control centers. The disruption demonstrated the importance of maintaining reliable aviation infrastructure, particularly systems that allow air traffic controllers to communicate with pilots and coordinate aircraft movements across the country.

The FAA initially confirmed that it had issued the nationwide ground stop because of communication issues affecting multiple air route traffic control centers. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy subsequently explained that instability involving telecommunications and radar systems had prompted the precautionary shutdown. The Department of Transportation reported that the ground stop was lifted after the systems were stabilized and flight operations resumed. The incident affected thousands of flights and required coordinated action by aviation authorities, controllers and airlines. Kent’s reference to the emergency therefore places his broader infrastructure argument within an actual national transportation disruption.

He made his immediate demand unmistakable: “End the Iran war now and invest our efforts in our own country.” The statement is not simply a criticism of military spending. It is a direct appeal for Trump to change the administration’s priorities and redirect government attention toward domestic investment. Kent is arguing that the financial resources, personnel and national security attention committed to the Iran conflict should instead be used to address problems affecting Americans inside the United States.

Kent also addressed the possibility of foreign cyberattacks against American infrastructure, specifically identifying Iran and Russia as potential threats. He acknowledged that the government had confirmed the FAA incident was not a cyberattack, writing that it was instead connected to an issue that occurred while air traffic control systems were reportedly being updated. However, he argued that the United States must remain prepared for a foreign cyberattack, particularly given the country’s military confrontation with Iran and its broader geopolitical conflict with Russia.

His warning about cyber vulnerabilities has a separate national security dimension. American government agencies have previously documented cyber operations associated with Iranian actors targeting vulnerable U.S. networks, including industrial control systems used in critical infrastructure. A June 2025 joint cybersecurity advisory from federal agencies warned that Iranian cyber actors had targeted organizations in sectors including water and wastewater, energy, food manufacturing and healthcare. Kent’s warning about preparedness therefore concerns an established category of national security threats, although there is no evidence that those actors were responsible for the November 13 aviation disruption.

Kent concluded by returning to the central question behind his resignation and his latest statement: whether continued military involvement abroad is worth the risks and costs being imposed on the American public. “Our cyber systems are a prime target for our enemies and will remain so until our vulnerabilities are addressed. In the meantime, how can we possibly justify the risks we’re taking by being involved in these wars?” he wrote. He finished with a direct appeal to end what he described as wars that provide no benefit to Americans, calling for the government to focus on improving lives at home. His November 14 statement reinforces the position that led him to leave the Trump administration in March: that the Iran war represents an unacceptable diversion of American resources and a departure from a foreign policy centered on protecting the United States.