Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins said nearly 49,000 veterans are “off the streets and into permanent homes thanks to the Trump Administration,” citing the department’s fiscal 2026 housing figures, which were the second-highest on record but about 3,000 below the record VA set the year before.

“Nearly 49,000 Veterans are now off the streets and into permanent homes thanks to the Trump Administration. In FY2026, VA permanently housed 48,968 homeless Veterans nationwide, averaging more than 4,000 each month. That’s putting VETERANS FIRST,” Collins wrote Saturday in a post on X.

The figures come from a VA news release issued Nov. 12. It said the department “permanently housed 48,968 homeless Veterans across the country in fiscal year 2026 – an average of more than 4,000 Veterans housed per month,” and called that “the second-highest number since VA began tracking the number of unique Veterans permanently housed each year – the record high was in FY 2025, when VA housed 51,936 Veterans.”

The fiscal 2026 total is 2,968 veterans, or about 5.7%, below the fiscal 2025 figure, according to the release’s own table. The table also lists 47,925 veterans housed in fiscal 2024, 46,051 in fiscal 2023, 39,868 in fiscal 2022, 38,401 in fiscal 2021, 44,048 in fiscal 2020 and 48,133 in fiscal 2019. The release said “The Biden Administration started tracking unique Veterans permanently housed in 2022,” with the method applied retroactively to fiscal 2019. Fiscal 2026 ran from Oct. 1, 2025, through Sept. 30, 2026.

“Under President Trump, VA is working harder than ever to get homeless Veterans off the streets and back on the path to self-sufficiency,” Collins said in the release. “By finding permanent homes for nearly 4,000 Veterans each month, we are changing tens of thousands of lives for the better.” The 48,968 total works out to an average of about 4,081 a month.

The release listed steps the department has taken since January 2025. It said VA “has awarded more than $2 billion in grants to organizations dedicated to reducing Veteran homelessness,” established “a $29 million fund to provide assistance to homeless Veterans, including food, shelter, clothing and transportation services” in August 2026, and launched a Partial Claim Program in June 2026 to help veterans avoid foreclosure. In fiscal 2026, the department said, it “worked with mortgage servicers to help more than 164,000 Veterans avoid foreclosure.”

The release also pointed to President Donald Trump’s May 2025 order on the West Los Angeles VA campus. Executive Order 14296 directs the VA secretary to “designate a National Center for Warrior Independence on the West Los Angeles VA Campus” and to “restore self-sufficiency and the warrior ethos among homeless veterans.” It set a goal to “restore the capacity to house up to 6,000 homeless veterans at the National Center for Warrior Independence by January 1, 2028,” and ordered that “funds that may have been spent on housing or other services for illegal aliens are redirected” to the center. VA said it has “already added more than 450 housing units to the campus since 2025.”

Collins made the housing numbers part of a broader Veterans Day pitch. In a Veterans Day statement, he said, “under President Trump, VA is doing that better, faster and more efficiently than ever before. We’re not done, however, and we look forward to ushering in even more improvements in the near future.” The statement said “In FY2025 and FY2026, VA housed more than 95,000 homeless Veterans,” and that the department processed “a record high 3.11 million compensation claims in FY2026.”

VA is also recruiting from the ranks. The department said it plans to hire more than 2,000 claims processors in fiscal 2027 and is “working to identify members of the U.S. Armed Forces who may be interested in joining VA when they transition out of military service” through a training course offered to “all transitioning service members” while still on active duty.

A separate federal count measures how many veterans are homeless at one point in time. The Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2025 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report, released in May 2026, counted 32,495 homeless veterans on a single night in January 2025, down from 32,882 a year earlier. The report said veterans “experienced the smallest decline in homelessness between 2024 and 2025, declining by about 390 veterans, or one percent,” while noting the number had “dropped by 56 percent” since 2009. VA’s homeless programs office said 13,518 of those veterans were unsheltered.

Democrats on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee have credited VA staff while warning about the administration’s broader approach. When VA announced its fiscal 2025 record, Ranking Member Mark Takano of California said in a Nov. 19, 2025, statement: “We applaud VA Homeless Programs staff across the country for this tremendous accomplishment, which shows that the programs and models, including Housing First, currently being used to address veteran homelessness, are incredibly successful. The ongoing cuts to HUD and Continuum of Care funding, coupled with the Trump Administration’s focus on criminalizing homelessness, will undo the progress we are seeing in communities across the country in ending veteran homelessness.”

Days later, Takano and Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee Ranking Member Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut wrote to Collins about reimbursement rates for groups in VA’s Grant and Per Diem program. “Now, nearly a year later, you continue to withhold these critical funds and undercut the very lifeline that supports nearly 25,000 veterans in their greatest time of need,” they wrote. “There is no excuse for further delay.”

After Democrats won the House this month, Takano said in a Nov. 4 statement that committee Democrats’ priorities for the next Congress include plans to “Investigate VA Secretary Doug Collins and political appointee decisions at VA” and to “hold VA accountable for the administration’s homelessness commitments.” “Veterans have a right to a VA that works, a Congress that checks the executive branch, and leaders who answer when it doesn’t,” he said.

Collins’ statements that veterans are off the streets “thanks to the Trump Administration” and that VA is “working harder than ever” are his assessments, as are Takano’s warnings that administration policies “will undo the progress.” The record shows VA permanently housed 48,968 veterans in fiscal 2026, the second-highest total in the series and 2,968 fewer than the fiscal 2025 record of 51,936, while HUD’s most recent point-in-time count found 32,495 homeless veterans in January 2025.