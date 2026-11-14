Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Wisconsin Democrat, called President Donald Trump’s claim that no American service members have been killed in the Iran war in five months “a disgrace to our brave soldiers and their families.” Department of War and Navy casualty releases show that five U.S. service members died in July, all inside the five-month window Trump described.

Baldwin made the remark on Nov. 14 in a post on her official account. She attached an image of a Washington Post headline that read “Trump falsely claims ‘nobody’s been killed’ in Iran war ‘in the last five months.'” Her post gave no figures of its own. The word “disgrace” is her own judgment of the president’s statement.

Trump made the claim on Nov. 12 in an interview on The Hugh Hewitt Show. Hewitt listed the administration’s military operations, including Midnight Hammer, Epic Fury and the naval blockade. He then asked whether Trump would hesitate to use military force “to do whatever has to be done to stop Iran from terrorizing our allies and our ships.”

“No. No hesitation,” Trump replied, according to the show’s own audio. “We’re doing very well with it right now.” He said the United States was “taking out more oil now than we did before the, if you call it a war, before the war started.”

He then described the length of the fighting and the toll. Trump said U.S. forces had been fighting for “three weeks, not seven months, for three weeks.” He added: “Nobody’s been killed in the last five months.”

He compared that with the war in Ukraine. “You know, in Russia, they’re losing 25,000 people a month between Russia and Ukraine, mostly soldiers,” he said. “We haven’t lost a soldier in five months and we control the Gulf.”

Later that day, Trump shared a message from Hewitt in a Truth Social post. It read: “President Trump was as good as he has ever been today. Still the best interview in the country.”

Five months before the interview is mid-June 2026. The government’s own casualty announcements list five U.S. deaths after that date, all in July.

The deadliest incident was a July 17 attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. The Department of War announced on July 20 that two soldiers “were killed in action during an enemy attack” there.

Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas, died on July 17. She was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, in Ansbach, Germany. 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, died on July 18. He served with the 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The department said the incident was under investigation.

A third soldier killed in the same attack was identified separately. An Army release published on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service said Sgt. Angel Rampersad, 28, of Ozone Park, New York, “is believed to have been killed in action on July 17, 2026, during an enemy attack at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan.” The release said Rampersad had previously been listed as missing. Rampersad also served with the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment.

Two days later, a soldier died in Iraq. The Department of War said on July 21 that Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton, 30, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, “was killed in action during a controlled detonation of a downed One-Way Unmanned Aerial System on July 19, 2026, at Erbil Air Base, Iraq.” Swinton was assigned to D Battery, 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade.

The fifth death came at sea. The Navy identified Cmdr. Gabriel Edwards, commanding officer of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 5, as the sailor missing after a helicopter’s emergency landing in the Arabian Sea on July 1. The search was suspended after more than 102 hours.

The Navy said the cause was under investigation and that “there is no indication the emergency was caused by hostile action.” Even so, it falls within the period Trump described, and his statement that “nobody’s been killed” made no distinction between combat and non-combat deaths.

Trump’s description of a three-week war also conflicts with the Pentagon’s own account. At an April 8 briefing, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine described 38 days of major combat operations against Iran before the ceasefire. Caine said at the same briefing that “a ceasefire is a pause.”

Baldwin has opposed the war for months. On Oct. 28 she wrote that the day marked eight months “since Donald Trump started his illegal war of choice with Iran.” On Nov. 5 she posted, “Let’s end President Trump’s war of choice in Iran.” On Nov. 8 she said the money spent on “an illegal war no one asked for” should go to making Americans’ lives more affordable.

Her description of the war as “illegal” is disputed by the administration. Responding to articles of impeachment filed over the operations, Hegseth said on Nov. 10, according to a Department of War news story: “I stand behind every one of these operations.”

Trump’s remarks to Hewitt included several factual claims that can be checked. His statements that “nobody’s been killed in the last five months” and that “we haven’t lost a soldier in five months” are contradicted by official releases. Those releases identify four soldiers killed in action in Jordan and Iraq between July 17 and July 19, and a Navy commander lost on July 1 in a helicopter emergency that the Navy said showed no indication of hostile action. His description of the fighting as lasting “three weeks” conflicts with the 38 days of major combat the Pentagon’s leaders described in April. His statement that the United States controls the Gulf is his own assessment. Baldwin’s statement that the remark is “a disgrace” is her opinion, and her repeated description of the war as “illegal” remains contested by the administration.