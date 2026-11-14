Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed on Saturday urged supporters to back Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s bid to lead the incoming Democratic Senate majority, sharing a campaign video in which the Maryland Democrat lists “ending the war in Iran immediately” among the steps Democrats must take to earn voters’ trust.

“We voted for a Democratic party that would deliver. And we intend to deliver. Sign here,” El-Sayed wrote in a post on X, linking to Van Hollen’s leadership campaign website. El-Sayed describes himself on his X profile as “U.S. Senator-elect for Michigan.”

In the announcement video, released by Van Hollen’s campaign the same day, Van Hollen said voters “spoke loudly and clearly” on Election Day. “They voted against a war they never asked for. Against rising costs and rampant corruption. Against a White House that traffics daily in cruelty and impunity,” he said.

“But Democrats have not been given a mandate. We’ve been given an opportunity,” Van Hollen said. “We need to earn the people’s trust. That means a bold agenda to bring down costs for working people, ending the war in Iran immediately, and aligning our policies with our values at home and around the world.”

El-Sayed first announced his support a day earlier. “I called on Sen. @ChrisVanHollen to lead our caucus as a candidate back in April because he leads with courage and experience,” he wrote in a Nov. 13 post. “We need both right now. Which is why I’m proud to stand with him in his bid to lead our Senate majority.”

The bid puts Van Hollen in competition with Sen. Chuck Schumer, the current Democratic leader. “I welcome any discussion about the future of our caucus,” Schumer wrote in a Nov. 13 post, adding that “55 seats and counting is an amazing result—and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader.” El-Sayed has put the figure at a “56-seat majority” in a Nov. 10 post; the two counts differ by one seat.

Van Hollen has tied his leadership bid to a hard line on war funding. “The American people have spoken loud & clear: They want us to end Trump’s illegal & senseless war,” he wrote in a Nov. 10 post. “I will not support a government funding bill unless it defunds this war.” He repeated the pledge two days later from his campaign account, writing in a Nov. 12 post that “I will not vote for any funding bill that continues to fuel this reckless war.”

The war Van Hollen wants ended began on Feb. 28, when U.S. forces launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at an April 8 Pentagon briefing that the military achieved its objectives in “38 days of major combat operation,” and that “a ceasefire is a pause.”

U.S. military operations have continued in other forms since. U.S. Central Command said in an Oct. 5 update that its forces had redirected 130 commercial vessels “during strict enforcement of the ongoing U.S. naval blockade against Iran.”

Van Hollen’s description of the war as “illegal” is disputed. Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, wrote in articles of impeachment against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth that the House and Senate agreed in June to a concurrent resolution, H. Con. Res. 86, “directing the President to remove United States Armed Forces from unauthorized hostilities in Iran,” and that Hegseth continued the hostilities. The House referred those articles to committee on Nov. 10.

Hegseth has defended the operations as lawful. “I stand behind every one of these operations,” he said at a Nov. 10 Pentagon briefing, according to a Department of War account. “I was proud to execute them, and I would do it again tomorrow.”

President Donald Trump has signaled no interest in a negotiated end. “We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait!” he wrote in a Truth Social post on Nov. 12.

Van Hollen’s reading of the election is shared by one senior administration official. Vice President JD Vance wrote in a Nov. 4 post that “The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night.” Former Vice President Mike Pence disagreed, saying in a Washington Examiner interview published Nov. 13 that “the overwhelming majority of the American people supported Operation Epic Fury” and that the frustration was “the fact that we stopped.”

Both Van Hollen and El-Sayed have also pressed to change U.S. military ties with Israel. Van Hollen and other Democratic senators, including Elizabeth Warren and Ron Wyden, urged congressional leaders in a Nov. 10 letter to strip three provisions from the Fiscal Year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act that would mandate a U.S.-Israel defense technology initiative and expanded intelligence sharing. The letter calls the Iran war “a strategic disaster for the United States.”

El-Sayed went further in a Nov. 12 post: “We need to stop selling weaponry to foreign governments that use it to do the worst things, including genocide and apartheid and war.” The post named no country, though it shared an NPR report on his position on U.S. aid to Israel. The terms “genocide” and “apartheid” are El-Sayed’s characterizations.

In the video, Van Hollen also criticized his own party, saying Democrats had become “too cautious, too rudderless” and “too attached to poll-washed, pundit-rinsed, and donor-dried messages.” He said he “was not planning to seek a Senate leadership role, and this is not about any one individual.”

That voters cast ballots “against a war they never asked for” is Van Hollen’s interpretation of the election, one Vance shares and Pence rejects. The record confirms that major combat lasted 38 days before an April ceasefire, that a U.S. naval blockade of Iran remained in force in October, and that Trump has ruled out the need for a deal. The war’s legality is contested between Massie, who cites the June concurrent resolution, and Hegseth, who calls the operations lawful. The size of the new Democratic majority is stated differently by Schumer and El-Sayed.