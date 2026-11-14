Former Vice President Mike Pence said the memorandum of understanding that Vice President JD Vance negotiated with Iran “isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on,” and disputed Vance’s view that the Iran war cost Republicans the midterm elections, in a Washington Examiner interview published Nov. 13.

Pence made the remarks when Washington Examiner senior editor Peter Laffin asked about a post in which President Donald Trump redirected Vance away from Iran diplomacy. Laffin said the post told Vance to “stick exclusively to corruption and fraud” and suggested Vance had been “benched” on Iran.

“Well, I just disagree with the vice president that we lost the elections because of the war,” Pence replied. He said the problem was that, after “five weeks of unbroken success in Operation Epic Fury,” the administration “began to pursue what ultimately the vice president negotiated in a memorandum of understanding — which obviously with the Iranians isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on — to me has been a frustration.”

Pence, who held the vice presidency in Trump’s first term, said elsewhere in the interview that the administration had pursued “a policy of appeasement with the mullahs in Tehran” after major combat ended.

The agreement Pence referred to is known as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding. A 14-point text, which Reuters obtained and described as the version the White House sent to Congress in June, declared “the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon,” and committed both sides to reach a final deal within a maximum of 60 days.

Under that text, the United States would “begin the removal of its naval blockade” immediately and “fully end the naval blockade within 30 days.” The Treasury Department would issue waivers for Iranian crude oil exports, Iran’s frozen funds would be made “fully available for use,” and the United States would work with regional partners on a plan of “at least USD 300 Billion” for Iran’s reconstruction.

Iran, in turn, reaffirmed “that it shall not procure or develop nuclear weapons,” agreed to resolve its stockpile of enriched material with “down blending on-site, under the supervision of the IAEA” as a minimum, and agreed to arrange free “safe passage of commercial vessels” through the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days. Questions on enrichment and full sanctions relief were left to the final deal.

Vance defended the agreement as it took shape. “The Iranians are not receiving any cash, and no funds are being released for simply signing a deal or attending a meeting,” he wrote in a June 12 post on X, adding that “if the Islamic Republic of Iran meets its obligations, then economic benefits will flow to them and to the entire region.”

Three days later, Vance wrote in a June 15 post that “Iran will never obtain a nuclear weapon and the Strait of Hormuz will be fully reopened,” and said, “Peace and prosperity for the American people, that’s what this deal is all about.”

The arrangement was tested within weeks. U.S. Central Command said in a June 26 statement that its forces struck Iranian missile and drone storage sites and coastal radar after Iran hit a Singapore-flagged cargo ship with a one-way attack drone, saying the attack “clearly violated the ceasefire.” Vance responded the same day in a post quoting the statement: “Iran signed a ceasefire agreement. We have honored it. If they have disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, they can pick up the phone. But violence will be met with violence.”

By the fall, the blockade the text said would end within 30 days remained in place. CENTCOM said in an Oct. 5 update that its forces had redirected 130 commercial vessels “during strict enforcement of the ongoing U.S. naval blockade against Iran.”

Pence’s disagreement with Vance over the election traces to a lengthy Nov. 4 post in which Vance assessed the losses. Vance cited a pollster who asked Trump voters who had defected what would bring them back; the first answer listed was “End the war.” Vance concluded, “The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night.”

Pence rejected that reading. “I think the overwhelming majority of the American people supported Operation Epic Fury and were inspired by our military,” he said, attributing the frustration instead to “the fact that we stopped,” and adding that “the American people saw the prices of fuel rising, and they saw no discernible path to achieving a victory in Iran.”

The Trump post Laffin cited was published on Truth Social on Nov. 12. “I have asked Vice President Vance to focus his complete and total attention on the Massive Corruption and Crime taking place in Democrat run Cities and States throughout the U.S.,” Trump wrote. “We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed.” The post uses “Corruption and Crime”; the word “fraud” in Laffin’s question is his paraphrase.

Rather than more diplomacy, Pence said that with the midterms over, Trump “ought to bring together” his top military leaders, “ask for a plan, ask them what they need, and unleash the armed forces of the United States and Israel to finish the job.”

Pence’s description of the memorandum as worthless “with the Iranians” is his own judgment about Iran’s reliability, not a finding about the text. The record shows that the draft text Reuters published committed the United States to lift its blockade, waive oil sanctions and release frozen funds in exchange for Iranian commitments on nuclear weapons, enriched material and shipping; that CENTCOM accused Iran of violating the ceasefire within days; and that a U.S. blockade remained in force in October. The published text leaves its signing date and place blank, so the terms of any final signed version may differ from the draft.