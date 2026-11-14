Rep. Frank Pallone is criticizing House Republicans over the passage of a controversial veterans benefits package on Veterans Day, arguing that the legislation could result in nearly $57 billion in reduced disability compensation for veterans over the next decade. The New Jersey Democrat’s November 14 statement follows the House passage of the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act, a broad legislative package that Republicans describe as an expansion of veterans’ health care, education and other benefits but that has drawn substantial opposition over the way some of its provisions would be funded.

Pallone’s criticism centers on the legislation’s proposed changes to disability ratings for veterans with sleep apnea and tinnitus. He argues that the changes would reduce compensation available to future veterans and that Republicans approved the measure on a day intended to recognize military service and sacrifice.

His complete post read:

“Republicans made the largest cut to veterans’ benefits in history—on Veterans Day. Their veterans package robs future veterans of their disability benefits, to the tune of $57 BILLION. It’s totally shameful.”

What Republicans passed on Veterans Day

The legislation at the center of the dispute is the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act, identified in the House as H.R. 9237. House Republicans announced its passage on November 11, 2026, describing it as a major package intended to expand veterans’ health care access, education and employment opportunities, mental health services, support for surviving families and improvements to Department of Veterans Affairs operations.

The package also incorporates the Major Richard Star Act, which addresses a longstanding issue involving combat-injured military retirees who cannot receive their full military retirement pay and VA disability compensation concurrently under existing rules.

Republicans have defended the legislation as an effort to deliver additional benefits to veterans while providing a funding mechanism for those improvements. The controversy concerns the use of projected savings from changes to the VA’s disability rating criteria for sleep apnea and tinnitus.

Where the $57 billion figure comes from

The $57 billion figure is connected to projected savings associated with changes to how the VA evaluates disability claims involving sleep apnea and tinnitus.

Under the existing rating framework, these conditions can qualify for disability compensation based on their established rating criteria. The proposed changes would update the criteria to reflect medical treatment, diagnostic standards and current medical practices.

For sleep apnea, the revised approach would place greater emphasis on the effectiveness of medical treatment and intervention. For tinnitus, the proposed changes would treat the condition more closely as a symptom associated with an underlying medical condition rather than automatically providing the same standalone disability rating structure.

The estimated savings over 10 years are significant because disability compensation is determined by the severity of service-connected conditions and the applicable VA rating schedule. Changes to that schedule can affect the amount of compensation available to qualifying claimants.

The $57 billion figure is a projected ten-year reduction in benefits under the proposed rating changes, not $57 billion already taken out of existing veterans’ accounts. The distinction matters when assessing Pallone’s claim: he is criticizing the potential reduction in compensation available under the future rating framework.

The Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee published an explanation of the package and its proposed funding structure, including the relationship between the updated disability criteria and the legislation’s other veterans benefits.

The Major Richard Star Act and the dispute over funding

One of the central provisions of the legislation is the Major Richard Star Act. The measure addresses combat-injured military retirees who receive disability compensation from the VA but are subject to restrictions on receiving their full military retirement pay at the same time.

Under the proposed changes, qualifying medically retired veterans with combat-related disabilities would be able to receive both forms of compensation concurrently.

The legislation has received broad bipartisan support because its supporters argue that combat-injured veterans should not lose retirement compensation simply because they also qualify for disability benefits.

The disagreement is over whether the improvements should be financed by changing disability compensation rules for other veterans.

Republican supporters argue that the proposed updates to the disability rating system reflect modern medical standards and can provide savings that help pay for the broader package. Opponents argue that the government should not finance improvements for one group of veterans by reducing compensation available to others.

The underlying Senate legislation, S. 4744, was introduced by Sen. Jerry Moran and cosponsored by Sens. John Boozman and Kevin Cramer. Its official legislative text identifies the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act and includes the provisions concerning the Major Richard Star Act.

Democrats had previously challenged the proposed cuts

The opposition to the funding mechanism predates the November 11 House vote. In June 2026, Sen. Richard Blumenthal publicly criticized the Republican proposal, warning that the legislation would use projected savings from changes to sleep apnea and tinnitus disability ratings to finance other veterans programs.

Blumenthal argued that the Major Richard Star Act should advance without reducing disability benefits available to other veterans. He also suggested that alternative funding could come from Department of Defense resources rather than reductions in veterans’ compensation.

The controversy intensified in July, when House Republicans canceled a planned vote after a bipartisan House effort to replace the proposed benefit reductions with a funding alternative involving unobligated Department of Defense funds.

The dispute demonstrates that the November passage followed months of disagreement over the same funding question rather than a newly introduced controversy.

The House vote and the significance of Veterans Day

The manner and timing of the November 11 vote also became part of the criticism. House Democrats said Republicans used a voice vote, meaning lawmakers did not cast individually recorded votes identifying how each member voted.

Rep. Mark Takano, the ranking Democrat on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, said Republicans passed the legislation without a recorded roll call and criticized the decision to approve the package on Veterans Day.

Takano specifically argued that the legislation would reduce future disability benefits by $57 billion and increase the VA’s streamlined refinancing fee. He called on House Republicans to bring a clean version of the Major Richard Star Act to the floor without the disputed funding mechanism.

The Republican House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, meanwhile, described the legislation as a major expansion of veterans’ services and benefits. That competing description is important: the package contains provisions expanding certain benefits while also incorporating changes that opponents say will reduce disability compensation for particular conditions.

What happens to the legislation next

The legislation’s future depends on Senate consideration. The House passage does not itself make the package law, and the Senate must consider the relevant legislation before the proposed changes can take effect.

The Senate version, S. 4744, was placed on the Senate calendar in June. Its text includes the same broad effort to combine veterans benefits improvements with changes to disability compensation criteria.

The dispute also intersects with the separate legislative effort to advance the Major Richard Star Act as a standalone measure. Supporters of that approach want Congress to approve the combat-retiree compensation changes without using savings generated by changing the disability ratings of other veterans.

For Pallone, the central issue is whether veterans who develop service-connected disabilities in the future will receive compensation under the same framework available today. His November 14 statement makes clear that he opposes the Republican package because of its projected impact on future disability compensation.

The legislation’s supporters maintain that the package provides substantial improvements to veterans’ services and that its proposed rating updates are consistent with modern medical standards. Its opponents argue that those improvements should not come at the expense of veterans with sleep apnea and tinnitus.

The $57 billion dispute is therefore not simply about the overall cost of the package. It concerns how Congress determines disability eligibility and compensation, which veterans may be affected by future rating changes and whether those changes should finance unrelated improvements to the VA system.