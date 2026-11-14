Former Vice President Mike Pence said the articles of impeachment that Rep. Thomas Massie filed against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth “had no basis in the Constitution” and that House Republicans “were right to reject them,” in a Washington Examiner interview published Nov. 13, three days after the House voted to send the resolution to committee.

Washington Examiner senior editor Peter Laffin asked Pence for his view of “the Republican-led effort, Thomas Massie’s effort to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth,” and whether Hegseth is fit to lead the department for the next two years.

“Well, every cabinet secretary serves at the pleasure of the president,” Pence said. “But I think that articles of impeachment had no basis in the Constitution, and Republicans were right to reject them. Impeachment under the Constitution requires high crimes and misdemeanors, and there’s no credible allegation of that.”

Pence said the dispute was instead “an argument about policy,” including “Secretary Hegseth’s efforts to end what has been the advent of DEI policies and woke policies at the Pentagon,” and said such disagreements “should be hashed out in the public debate.”

The standard Pence cited comes from Article II, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution, which provides that “all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” The Constitution does not define “high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

Massie, a Kentucky Republican, read his resolution on the House floor on Nov. 9. The full text of the articles charges Hegseth with “high crimes and misdemeanors” in eight articles. The first three accuse him of waging the Iran war in contravention of three sections of the War Powers Resolution of 1973, and the fourth of “ignoring laws that minimize civilian casualties.”

The remaining articles cover “extrajudicial killings” in strikes on suspected drug-smuggling boats, which the resolution says killed “at least 243 persons”; “suppressing free speech”; the “kidnapping of a sovereign foreign leader,” referring to the operation in Venezuela; and an “unlawful war in Yemen.” The casualty figures and legal conclusions are Massie’s allegations.

Massie has argued that the question is legal, not political. “I’ve seen some of my colleagues say @SecWar Hegseth has been effective and they agree with the war, so they’ll vote not to impeach. That’s not the question though,” he wrote in a Nov. 9 post. “The question is whether he committed impeachable acts, and the answer is yes, eight times.”

In a post on Article III, Massie wrote that the War Powers Resolution requires U.S. forces to withdraw from hostilities within 60 days unless Congress authorizes them, that Operation Epic Fury “has been underway for 256 days,” and that “Hegseth is breaking the law. Not even debatable.”

The House never voted on the articles themselves. On Nov. 10, it approved a motion to refer the resolution to committee, 211 to 204, according to the House Clerk’s roll call. Republicans voted 210 to 1 in favor, with Massie the lone Republican opposed and seven not voting. All 203 Democrats who voted opposed the motion, 11 Democrats were recorded as not voting, and one independent voted yes.

Hegseth rejected the charges at a Pentagon briefing that day. “We destroyed terror regimes’ capabilities, we sank the boats carrying poison into our communities, we put a narco-dictator in handcuffs,” he said, according to a Department of War account of the briefing. “These are not high crimes. This is the job, and it’s a job well done.” He described the operations as lawful and successful, “War Powers Resolution or not.”

Making an argument close to Pence’s, Hegseth called the effort “policy disagreements” in remarks the Pentagon shared in a Nov. 10 post on X: “Not high crimes. Not misdemeanors. Not treason. Not bribery. Not the kind of offenses the Founders intended when they wrote the impeachment clause.” He said no secretary of war or defense “has ever been impeached for carrying out LAWFUL MILITARY OPERATIONS.”

The House has impeached two Cabinet secretaries, neither over military operations: Secretary of War William Belknap in 1876, on charges that included “accepting payments in exchange for making official appointments,” and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in 2024, according to the House historian’s impeachment list.

Vice President JD Vance took the same position before the vote. “Has Pete Hegseth committed impeachable crimes? The question is absurd and the answer is: obviously not,” he wrote in a Nov. 10 post, adding, “This isn’t about Iran, this is about the fact that Pete took on the bureaucracy at the Pentagon.”

After the vote, Trump wrote in a Truth Social post that “The Democrats’ attempt to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has miserably FAILED! Every single Republican, except Thomas Massie, a major LOSER, voted in favor of Pete.” The resolution was introduced by Massie, a Republican, though Democrats supplied nearly all of the votes against referral.

Democratic leaders backed the articles. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries wrote in a Nov. 8 post, “Hard Yes on the Hegseth impeachment resolution.” After the vote, Rep. Pete Aguilar, a California Democrat, wrote in a post on X that “By forcing this vote off the floor, House Republicans are shielding Pete Hegseth from accountability.”

Pence, while defending Hegseth against impeachment, left room for a change in leadership. He said the Democrats’ main argument would be “the Iran war itself,” that any cabinet secretary’s role in policy recommendations is “worth vetting and worth considering,” and recalled that after the 2006 midterms “President Bush went in a different direction with his secretary of defense,” a reference to Bush’s announcement of Donald Rumsfeld’s departure at a Nov. 8, 2006, press conference.

Pence’s statements that the articles had “no basis in the Constitution” and that there is “no credible allegation” of high crimes are his legal opinions, shared by Hegseth and Vance and rejected by Massie and House Democrats. The record shows that the articles allege violations of the War Powers Resolution and other laws, that the Constitution leaves “high Crimes and Misdemeanors” undefined, and that the House referred the resolution to committee by seven votes without ruling on its merits.