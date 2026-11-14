New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is demanding that Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy resign or be immediately removed by President Donald Trump following a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop that disrupted American air travel, canceled thousands of flights and exposed continuing problems within the country’s air traffic control infrastructure. In a November 14 statement, Hochul accused Duffy of failing to address longstanding aviation problems, including chronic air traffic controller shortages and communications breakdowns, while directing particular criticism toward what she described as his focus on television appearances rather than the responsibilities of his department.

Hochul’s statement went beyond criticism of the immediate disruption. She called for congressional investigators to examine the circumstances surrounding the failure, determine what went wrong and establish safeguards to prevent another nationwide interruption.

Her complete November 14 statement read:

Sean Duffy must resign, or President Trump must remove him immediately. America’s airspace ground to a halt yesterday, leaving thousands of flights canceled and travelers stranded across the country. More than 3,500 planes were already in the air as radar and communications systems faltered. We’re fortunate no lives were lost. From chronic air traffic controller shortages to repeated communications breakdowns, serious lapses in our aviation system have become a pattern on Sean Duffy’s watch. Through it all, he’s been more focused on starring in his own reality show than addressing the crisis at his agency. With millions of Americans preparing to travel for the holidays, families deserve answers and confidence in the safety of our skies. Congress must launch a full investigation to determine what went wrong and ensure it never happens again.

What happened during the nationwide FAA shutdown

The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop on November 13 after communications problems affected multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers. The agency’s initial statement identified communication issues affecting several centers and confirmed that technicians were investigating the incident.

Transportation Department officials subsequently explained that instability involving radar and telecommunications systems prompted the decision to halt departures. Secretary Duffy said the problems began at approximately 3:36 p.m. Eastern time, when systems at air traffic control centers and terminal radar approach control facilities began experiencing inconsistent data.

According to the Department of Transportation’s account, more than 3,500 aircraft were in the air when the ground stop was implemented. Officials said established safety procedures were used to guide aircraft toward safe landings while departures were halted.

The FAA eventually lifted the nationwide restrictions, with Duffy announcing that American airspace reopened at 8:15 p.m. Eastern time. However, the disruption continued to affect airline schedules after departures resumed. Reuters reported that nearly 10,000 flights had been canceled by late Friday, with additional cancellations and delays continuing into Saturday as airlines attempted to reposition aircraft and crews.

Reuters reported that the failure was associated with overloaded switches and routers within an aging air traffic control network. Duffy said older hardware experienced problems while newer equipment that had already been installed remained operational. The precise technical circumstances and contributing factors remained subject to investigation.

Hochul’s criticism of Duffy extends beyond the immediate outage

Hochul’s reference to chronic staffing shortages and repeated communications problems reflects two separate challenges that have affected the American aviation system. Air traffic controllers are responsible for coordinating aircraft movements, maintaining separation between planes and communicating critical safety information to pilots.

The Government Accountability Office has repeatedly warned about the condition of FAA technology. In a September 2026 report, the agency examined the FAA’s ambitious effort to replace and modernize outdated air traffic control systems. It found that the FAA had previously identified 51 of its 138 air traffic control systems as unsustainable and another 54 as potentially unsustainable.

The GAO also identified difficulties involving the availability of replacement parts, aging equipment and the retirement of technicians with specialized knowledge of older systems. These findings provide independent government documentation supporting Hochul’s broader concern about the vulnerability of the aviation infrastructure.

Hochul also specifically criticized Duffy’s public profile, arguing that he had devoted too much attention to television appearances and his own reality-show projects. That is a political criticism made by the governor, rather than an independently established explanation for the technical failure. The central question raised by her statement is whether the Transportation Department adequately addressed problems that existed before November 13.

Duffy’s own explanation and the administration’s modernization plans

Duffy has acknowledged that the FAA operates outdated technology and has used the November incident to renew his request for congressional funding. During the November 13 briefing, he said the administration wanted to replace the aging air traffic control infrastructure rather than continue relying on incremental repairs.

He also defended the department’s response, emphasizing that the decision to halt departures was made out of caution after radar and communications systems began producing inconsistent information. Duffy said the administration had already begun replacing older switches and other equipment as part of its modernization program.

The secretary called for additional funding, saying the administration needed congressional support to complete a nationwide replacement of the system. Reuters reported that he increased his requested modernization funding figure to $50 billion during the aftermath of the shutdown.

Hochul’s demand for accountability and a congressional investigation

Hochul’s demand that Duffy leave office is accompanied by a request for Congress to conduct a comprehensive investigation. She wants lawmakers to establish how the failure occurred, examine the history of aviation infrastructure problems and determine whether the federal government took sufficient action to prevent the disruption.

Her emphasis on the upcoming holiday travel season is particularly significant. Millions of Americans are expected to travel during Thanksgiving and the broader holiday period, when airlines and airports already operate under substantial demand. Another major interruption could create widespread cancellations, delays and difficulties for passengers attempting to reach their destinations.

The governor’s call for an investigation also raises questions about congressional oversight of the FAA and the Transportation Department. Lawmakers have authority to examine agency spending, modernization contracts, staffing levels and the implementation of safety recommendations.

The GAO’s findings provide an existing government oversight record that Congress could use as a starting point. Its September report documented the scale of the modernization challenge before the November shutdown occurred.

Hochul’s statement places responsibility directly on Duffy, arguing that the secretary should be held accountable for the condition of the system under his leadership. Duffy, meanwhile, has defended the administration’s response and argued that Congress must provide additional resources to complete modernization.

Her November 14 demand represents a direct escalation in the political response to the aviation disruption. She is not merely requesting an explanation from the administration: she is calling for the president to remove his transportation secretary and for Congress to investigate the department’s handling of the nation’s aviation infrastructure.