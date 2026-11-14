Rep. Thomas Massie is promising to force another congressional vote on the United States military campaign against Iran before leaving the House of Representatives, renewing a months-long effort to challenge President Donald Trump’s military decisions and reassert Congress’s constitutional authority over decisions involving war. The Kentucky Republican announced that he introduced a new concurrent resolution on November 10 directing the removal of American forces from hostilities with Iran and said Saturday that he intends to bring the measure to a vote before his congressional term expires.

In two November 14 posts on X, Massie outlined his immediate plans and reiterated his opposition to the ongoing conflict.

His first post stated:

“On Nov. 10, 2026, I introduced H.Con.Res. 126 titled “Directing the President, pursuant to section 5(c) of the War Powers Resolution, to remove United States Armed Forces from hostilities with Iran” I can force a vote mid-December if the Speaker doesn’t cancel legislative days.”

His second post stated:

“I’ll be forcing a vote to END THE WAR in Iran before my term is up.”

The two statements establish that Massie’s immediate objective is not simply to register another objection to the administration’s military campaign. He is attempting to use congressional procedures to require lawmakers to take another recorded position on whether American forces should remain involved in hostilities against Iran. His reference to the Speaker potentially canceling legislative days reflects the importance of the House calendar and procedural opportunities in determining whether the proposed vote can occur.

A new War Powers resolution targeting the Iran campaign

Massie introduced H.Con.Res. 126 on November 10, 2026. The measure invokes Section 5(c) of the War Powers Resolution of 1973 and directs the president to remove United States Armed Forces from hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The resolution contains an important qualification: it preserves the ability to use American forces when necessary to defend the United States or an ally or partner against an imminent attack, provided the president complies with the applicable War Powers Resolution requirements. It also provides that continued hostilities would require an explicit congressional declaration of war or specific authorization for military force against Iran.

The measure was referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on November 10. Its introduction did not itself end military operations, withdraw American forces or establish a binding prohibition on further strikes. It is a concurrent resolution requiring congressional action to express the direction described in its text.

Massie’s opposition predates the current resolution

Massie’s opposition to unilateral American military involvement in Iran did not begin with his November announcement. On June 17, 2025, he joined Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna in introducing an earlier bipartisan War Powers resolution concerning unauthorized American military involvement in Iran.

At the time, Massie argued that the Constitution does not permit the executive branch to unilaterally commit the country to war against a sovereign nation that had not attacked the United States. He also maintained that Congress possesses the authority to decide whether the country should enter such a conflict.

His June 2025 statement included the following: “The ongoing war between Israel and Iran is not our war. Even if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution.” That earlier position provides important context for his current opposition: his argument has consistently centered on congressional authorization, rather than simply disagreement with a particular military operation.

The introduction of the 2026 resolution also follows several earlier congressional efforts to invoke the War Powers Resolution against the Iran campaign. Massie supported previous efforts, including H.Con.Res. 86 and H.Con.Res. 93, as documented in his official House voting record. The House and Senate have considered multiple measures addressing the conflict, with congressional votes demonstrating continuing disagreement over the scope of presidential military authority.

The constitutional dispute and the administration’s military authority

The underlying disagreement concerns the War Powers Resolution, which establishes procedures governing the introduction and continued involvement of American armed forces in hostilities. Section 5(c) provides a mechanism through which Congress can direct the president to remove forces from hostilities under specified circumstances.

Massie’s position is that the administration cannot continue the Iran campaign indefinitely without obtaining the authorization required from Congress. His position has also been reflected in his objections to the administration’s justification for military operations and the length of the conflict.

A September 2026 Congressional Research Service analysis of the United States conflict with Iran documented the various congressional attempts to restrict or terminate American involvement, including resolutions that passed the House and measures considered by the Senate. The report also explains how Congress can influence the conflict through appropriations, military authorizations and oversight.

Massie’s impeachment effort against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Massie’s opposition to the administration’s Iran policy has also become central to his effort to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. On November 9, Massie announced that he was forcing action on eight articles of impeachment, several of which directly concern the Iran war and the administration’s compliance with the War Powers Resolution.

Among the allegations, Massie argues that Hegseth continued military operations against Iran beyond the statutory termination period without congressional authorization. Another article concerns the administration’s handling of civilian casualties. The remaining articles address separate matters, including military strikes against suspected drug-trafficking vessels, operations in Yemen, the capture of Venezuela’s former president and alleged retaliation against Sen. Mark Kelly.

Massie has argued that the defense secretary has an obligation to comply with federal law and congressional restrictions regardless of the administration’s military objectives. The allegations in the impeachment articles represent Massie’s charges, not findings of guilt or an impeachment conviction.

The impeachment effort also illustrates why his November 14 announcement matters beyond the immediate resolution. Massie is pursuing two separate congressional avenues: a measure directing the removal of American forces from Iran and an impeachment effort challenging the conduct of the official overseeing the Pentagon’s military operations.

Massie is approaching the end of his current congressional term after losing the Republican primary to a Trump-backed challenger in May 2026. His current term is scheduled to conclude when the 119th Congress ends in January 2027. His promise to force a vote before that departure therefore places a relatively narrow window around his remaining legislative efforts.

Reuters has also examined how the Iran conflict could become a central issue for the incoming Congress, including the potential use of war powers legislation, funding restrictions and congressional investigations to pressure the administration. The report noted that the new Congress could use its legislative authority to challenge the continuation of the conflict even if the president opposes those efforts.

Massie’s latest statements make clear that he intends to use whatever remaining opportunities are available to him to force lawmakers to confront the question of continued American military involvement in Iran. Whether H.Con.Res. 126 receives a vote will depend on House procedures and the legislative calendar, but the congressman has publicly committed to pursuing that vote before his term expires.