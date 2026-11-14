Former Vice President Mike Pence said the United States must “finish the job” in Iran and called on President Donald Trump to ask the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and a senior commander for a military plan now that the midterm elections are over, in a Washington Examiner interview with senior editor Peter Laffin published Nov. 13.

“I do believe that now that we’re past the midterms, that the president ought to bring together General Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, General Cooper, and ask for a plan, ask them what they need, and unleash the armed forces of the United States and Israel to finish the job,” Pence said in the interview, recorded in Boston.

Pence, who served as Trump’s vice president in his first term, framed the call as a criticism of the pause in major combat operations rather than of the war itself. “I believe that the concern the American people have is not that we went,” he said. “It’s that we haven’t finished.”

He said the pause had been “a frustration and a disappointment to millions of Americans,” adding that the American public “saw the prices of fuel rising, and they saw no discernible path to achieving a victory in Iran.”

The war began on Feb. 28, when Trump “ordered the Joint Force to execute Operation Epic Fury” with three objectives: destroying Iran’s ballistic missile and drone capabilities, its navy and its defense industrial base, Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, said at an April 8 Pentagon briefing. “Over the course of 38 days of major combat operation, the Joint Force achieved the military objectives as defined by the president,” Caine said.

At the same briefing, held after a ceasefire took effect, Caine said, “a ceasefire is a pause and the joint force remains ready if ordered or called upon to resume combat operations.” Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said U.S. troops were “prepared to restart at a moment’s notice.”

Pence described the campaign’s results in his own terms: “five weeks sinking the navy, complete air superiority, taking down 15,000 offensive military sites.” Those figures broadly track, but do not exactly match, the administration’s own accounting.

The “five weeks” corresponds to the 38 days of major combat Caine cited. The 15,000 figure matches a number Hegseth gave at a March 13 Pentagon briefing, but that count combined U.S. and Israeli strikes: “Between our Air Force and that of the Israelis, over 15,000 enemy targets have been struck,” Hegseth said. Caine’s April 8 total for U.S. forces alone was “more than 13,000 targets.”

On Iran’s navy, Hegseth said on March 13 that “their entire Navy is at the bottom of the Persian Gulf.” A White House release listed “more than 600 naval targets” struck. On air superiority, Caine said U.S. Central Command forces destroyed “approximately 80 percent of Iran’s air defense systems,” a figure short of the “complete” control Pence described, though Hegseth said in April that “we own their skies.”

One timing detail in Pence’s remarks does not line up with the record. He said he supported Trump’s decision “to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities a year ago, to strike in Operation Epic Fury.” The strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan were Operation Midnight Hammer, which Hegseth and Caine described at a June 22, 2025, briefing, about 17 months before the interview. Epic Fury, a separate and broader campaign, began about eight and a half months before it.

Pence’s reference to fuel prices is consistent with federal data. The U.S. average retail price of regular gasoline was $2.94 a gallon in the week of Feb. 23, before the war, and peaked at $4.50 in the week of May 11, according to Energy Information Administration figures. The average stood at $4.00 in the week of Nov. 9.

Pence named “General Cooper” as the second officer Trump should consult but gave no first name. The commander of U.S. Central Command, which runs operations in the region, is Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, identified as “CENTCOM Commander” in a CENTCOM post on Nov. 5. Pence used the title “General,” and it is unclear whether he meant Cooper or another officer.

U.S. forces have not left the region since the ceasefire. As of Oct. 5, CENTCOM forces had “redirected 130 commercial vessels during strict enforcement of the ongoing U.S. naval blockade against Iran,” the command said in an Oct. 5 update.

Trump has signaled no interest in renewed negotiations. “We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait!” he wrote in a Truth Social post on Nov. 12.

Pence also drew a historical parallel to a change of Pentagon leadership. He recalled that after Republicans lost the 2006 midterms during the Iraq war, “President Bush went in a different direction with his secretary of defense.” At a Nov. 8, 2006, press conference, the day after that election, President George W. Bush announced that he and Donald Rumsfeld “agreed that the timing is right for new leadership at the Pentagon” and nominated Robert Gates. Pence said he would “leave it to President Trump to decide that.”

Others in Congress oppose a resumption of fighting. Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, wrote in a Nov. 10 post that the War Powers Resolution requires withdrawal within 60 days absent congressional authorization and that “Operation Epic Fury has been underway for 256 days. Congress has not authorized it.” Rep. Jason Crow, a Colorado Democrat, called in a Nov. 9 post to “end the Iran war.”

Pence’s call to “finish the job” and his description of the post-ceasefire policy as “appeasement” are his own assessments. The record confirms that major combat lasted 38 days, that the U.S.-only target count was about 13,000 while the 15,000 figure included Israeli strikes, that Caine cited roughly 80% of Iran’s air defenses destroyed, that gasoline prices rose from under $3 to a $4.50 peak, and that the CENTCOM commander holds the rank of admiral. Pence’s dating of the Epic Fury strikes to “a year ago” conflates that campaign with the June 2025 Midnight Hammer strikes.