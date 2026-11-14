WASHINGTON — Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., criticized President Donald Trump’s handling of the war in Iran and his administration’s management of the Department of Veterans Affairs, pledging to fight to end the conflict while protecting benefits and health care for American veterans.

On November 12, Murray announced that she had joined Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and other lawmakers in introducing the New PACT for Iran Veterans Act, which would expand the existing framework for recognizing toxic exposures associated with military service.

“Trump’s war has been a disaster for America and his mismanagement of VA has been a disaster for our veterans,” Murray wrote in a November 13 statement on X, accompanied by a video.

“I’ll be fighting to END this war and take care of our veterans,” she added.

The statement followed Murray’s participation in a legislative effort to expand federal health care protections for service members exposed to toxic substances during the Iran conflict.

According to Murray’s official announcement, the legislation would require the VA to recognize Iran as a covered location for presumptive toxic exposure, including qualifying service in Iranian airspace and territorial waters.

Such presumptions can make it easier for eligible veterans to establish that certain medical conditions are connected to military service, reducing the burden of proving individual exposure when seeking benefits.

The proposal would also require the VA to conduct recurring reviews of overseas military assignments for potential toxic exposures. For future contingency operations, the department would be required to begin reviewing relevant deployment locations within 180 days.

The bill would further require public explanations when the VA rejects recommendations to recognize additional locations for presumptive toxic exposure or removes existing presumptions.

“Donald Trump might not care, but the cost of war includes supporting our veterans when they come back home,” Murray said in the November 12 announcement.

Murray, a former chair of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee and the current vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, has repeatedly argued that the federal government’s obligations extend beyond funding military operations to providing long-term care for those who serve.

During a March meeting with veterans in Tacoma, Murray criticized staffing reductions at the VA and warned that additional wounded service members returning from Iran could place greater demands on the department’s health care system.

Her office reported at the time that the VA had lost approximately 25,000 workers since Trump took office and that the administration was considering eliminating additional unfilled health care positions. Those figures were presented by Murray’s office as part of her criticism of the administration’s staffing policies.

Murray has also opposed additional funding for the Iran war. In July remarks at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing involving Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, she criticized the administration’s supplemental military funding request and argued that Congress should not automatically approve additional war spending.

More recently, in a November 10 Senate floor speech, Murray said the incoming Democratic congressional majority would oppose Trump’s proposed $1.5 trillion military budget and nearly $70 billion in additional funding that she said the administration wanted for the Iran war.

She argued that additional military expenditures should not come at the expense of domestic priorities, including child care, housing and health care, and pledged to pursue accountability for the administration’s decisions involving Iran.

The administration has defended its military operations and broader national security policies. Murray’s characterization of the war and VA management as disasters reflects her political assessment rather than an independent finding.

The New PACT for Iran Veterans Act remains proposed legislation and has not established new benefits by itself. Its introduction nevertheless illustrates Murray’s effort to connect opposition to the ongoing conflict with the federal government’s long-term obligations to veterans.

Her November 13 statement reinforced that position, calling for an end to the war while emphasizing continued federal responsibility for Americans who have served in the military.