Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said the war in Iran, like the wars in Vietnam and Iraq, was “based on lies,” listing U.S. foreign policy and military funding for Israel among the issues he says are at stake in Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s challenge to Sen. Chuck Schumer for Senate Democratic leader.

“Do we address the reality that the wars in Vietnam, Iraq and the current war in Iran were based on lies and that we need to fundamentally rethink our foreign policy including continued military funding to the extremist government in Israel?” Sanders wrote Friday in a long post on X titled “WHAT THE CHOICE BETWEEN CHUCK SCHUMER AND CHRIS VAN HOLLEN FOR SENATE LEADER IS ALL ABOUT.”

“This is not a personality contest. This is a debate about the future of the Democratic Party,” Sanders wrote. “It is a debate about whether the Democratic Party remains a top-down party dominated by billionaire campaign contributors, inside-the-beltway consultants and 30-second TV ads, or whether we can transform it into a grassroots party of, by and for the working families of our country.”

The war passage was one of eight questions Sanders posed. Others concerned oligarchy and wealth inequality, super PACs, health care, artificial intelligence, climate change and immigration, where he wrote that the country has “with ICE, a domestic army that has killed Americans in cold blood and has acted in cruel, illegal and unconstitutional ways.” He closed: “Do we seriously address these difficult challenges, and restore the faith of the American people that their government can improve their lives, or do we continue the same old, same old politics. In large measure, that is what this Senate Democratic Leadership election is all about.”

Sanders had already declared his choice. “The American people voted for change. They want a Democratic Party that will stand up to powerful special interests, take on the billionaire class and fight for working families. That is why I am supporting Senator Chris Van Hollen to lead Senate Democrats,” he wrote Thursday, shortly after Van Hollen announced his bid. He repeated the endorsement in a Friday post: “That is why I will be supporting Chris Van Hollen for Majority Leader.”

Van Hollen has made the war central to his pitch. In his announcement interview on MS NOW, he called it “an illegal and senseless war” and said, “That means not one more penny spent on this war.” His Senate office statement said, “It’s now on us to meet this moment, and to do that we need new leadership.”

Schumer, who has led Senate Democrats since 2017, answered in a post from his Senate account: “I welcome any discussion about the future of our caucus and the important work ahead. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together—55 seats and counting is an amazing result—and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader.”

The war tie-in rests on a funding fight already underway. Sanders, Van Hollen, Sen. Michael Bennet and Sen. Tammy Duckworth issued a joint statement opposing more war funding, dated Nov. 11 on Sanders’ site and Nov. 12 on Van Hollen’s. “As we approach the December 11 funding deadline, we should not accept a short-term spending deal that continues to provide billions of additional dollars for President Trump’s war of choice,” the senators wrote. “Any short-term package must include language that restricts the Trump Administration from using appropriated funds to continue his war against Iran.” They added, “When we vote on appropriations, we intend to fund the government and stop funds for this war.”

Sanders pressed the same demand after the election. “End the illegal war in Iran. 19 American troops dead. Thousands of innocent people killed. Tens of billions of taxpayer dollars wasted. Gas and diesel prices skyrocketing,” he posted Nov. 6. “On Tuesday, the American people sent a clear message. Democrats must DEFUND this horrific war.” On Oct. 22 he wrote that “AIPAC is why we’re at war in Iran,” and on Oct. 6 he wrote that “the annihilation of two major American cities — more than 5 million people — is not a ‘small price to pay’ for Trump’s illegal war,” adding, “Our president is unhinged.”

The joint statement put the toll at “More than 20 American service members,” higher than the 19 in Sanders’ Nov. 6 post. The Defense Casualty Analysis System lists 15 U.S. military deaths in Operation Epic Fury and eight more deaths in Overseas Contingency Operations as of Nov. 9, for 23 in those categories.

On the Senate floor, Sanders, Van Hollen and Schumer all voted yes on the May 19 motion to discharge S.J.Res. 185, a measure to remove U.S. forces from hostilities against Iran, which passed 50-47, and on the June 23 adoption of H.Con.Res. 86, which passed 50-48. All three also voted yes on a June 24 motion to proceed to S.J.Res. 185 that failed 47-50, and on H.Con.Res. 89, which failed 49-50 on Sept. 24. The split Van Hollen has drawn is over using the December funding bill; asked on MS NOW how Schumer would approach it, he said, “Well, he hasn’t taken a position on this.”

The administration has described the war’s basis in its own terms. A White House release on March 1 said Trump authorized Operation Epic Fury “to eliminate the imminent nuclear threat posed by the Iranian regime, destroy its ballistic missile arsenal, degrade its proxy terror networks, and cripple its naval forces,” and that the operation “follows exhaustive diplomatic efforts and comes after 47 years of Iranian aggression.”

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth defended the operation at a Pentagon news conference on Nov. 10, responding to House impeachment articles. “As for the articles themselves, Iran, the cartels, Maduro, Yemen, every one was a lawful operation ordered by the commander in chief, then ordered by myself, notified to Congress and executed by American warriors who did their jobs,” he said. Of Operation Epic Fury, he said, “by every measure, we achieved a historic military victory,” adding, “We control the Strait of Hormuz. Crazy Islamists in Tehran will never, ever have a nuclear weapon.”

Sanders’ statements that the Iran war was “based on lies,” that “AIPAC is why we’re at war in Iran,” and that the leadership race is a choice about the party’s future are his own assessments, while the White House and Hegseth descriptions of an “imminent nuclear threat” and “a historic military victory” are the administration’s. The record shows Sanders endorsed Van Hollen on Nov. 12, joined three colleagues in opposing a stopgap that funds the war ahead of the Dec. 11 deadline, and voted with both leadership contenders on all four Senate Iran war powers roll calls this year, while the Pentagon’s casualty system lists 15 U.S. deaths in Operation Epic Fury and eight in Overseas Contingency Operations as of Nov. 9.