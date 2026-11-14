President Donald Trump has told senior national security advisers that he may hold off on launching additional military strikes against Iran unless Tehran or the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen initiates new provocations, according to a November 14 report by Reuters citing three people familiar with the discussions. The reported shift comes after private conversations with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, both of whom urged Trump against resuming attacks, while U.S. intelligence assessments indicated that renewed bombing might not significantly change Iran’s position in negotiations.

The discussions reflect continued uncertainty within the administration over how to proceed with the conflict, which Trump launched alongside Israel in February. Trump has repeatedly alternated between threatening additional military operations and suggesting that the United States could begin winding down hostilities. Current and former officials cited in the report said the president had not appeared to settle on a definitive strategy for ending the war.

During meetings with national security advisers and following intelligence briefings, Trump indicated that he was considering holding off on additional strikes, the people familiar with the discussions told Reuters. He has also reportedly expressed sympathy for regional allies who have asked Washington not to return to a full-scale military campaign against Iran.

Trump addressed the possibility of ending the conflict during a Thursday interview with sports broadcaster Stephen A. Smith, suggesting that the United States was extending its approach partly out of consideration for countries it is seeking to protect.

“I could end it immediately, but at the request of the nations that I am looking to protect, we are doing it a little bit longer way, a bit more civilly,” Trump said.

The reported reconsideration comes as the war has contributed to higher global fuel prices and growing political pressure at home. Democrats gained control of Congress in the November 3 midterm elections, with dissatisfaction over the conflict emerging as one of the issues facing Republicans. A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted shortly before the election found that 55% of Americans believed the war was not worth its cost. Vice President JD Vance also cited the conflict as a reason for the Republican Party’s electoral losses.

The White House maintained that Trump remains in control of the military strategy and has the authority to determine whether additional operations are necessary.

“As Commander-in-Chief, President Trump is the architect and sole decision-maker who holds all the cards and will always ensure that America’s interests are protected,” a White House official said. “The United States is in a very strong position with control of the Strait of Hormuz and the Iranian economy collapsing. Only President Trump knows what he will do, and when.”

Saudi Arabia and Turkey Urge Trump Against Renewed Attacks

Over the past two weeks, Trump held telephone conversations with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to seek their views on the possibility of resuming military operations against Iran. Both leaders urged the president not to restart attacks, according to a senior U.S. official and another person familiar with the discussions. Trump did not make a commitment either way.

One particularly significant conversation reportedly occurred on October 31, when Trump told bin Salman that he intended to attack Iran after the U.S. midterm elections. The Saudi crown prince pleaded with him to hold off, arguing that economic sanctions against Tehran were already working and that additional military action was not necessary, according to two people familiar with the discussion.

Trump also spoke with Erdogan three times between October 28 and November 14, according to Turkey’s presidency. An official Turkish readout of the November 7 conversation emphasized the need to bring tensions between Iran and the United States to an end.

U.S. intelligence agencies have assessed that the American naval blockade and economic sanctions are placing significant pressure on Iran’s economy and could continue weakening Tehran’s financial position. Two U.S. officials briefed on the intelligence assessments told Reuters that the measures were already hurting the Iranian economy.

The administration has also been pursuing efforts to restrict Iranian commerce beyond the existing naval blockade. The U.S. military has sought to prevent weapons and other sanctioned materials from entering Iran through land routes and the Caspian Sea, expanding the economic and logistical pressure on the country.

U.S. Military Maintains Options for Further Escalation

Despite Trump’s reported consideration of holding off on additional attacks, the U.S. military remains prepared to escalate operations if the president orders it. Three people familiar with American military planning said the Pentagon continues preparing for the possibility of renewed hostilities.

A third aircraft carrier is expected to move into the Middle East in the coming days to replace one of the two currently operating in the region. However, all three carriers could remain in the area if additional military capabilities are considered necessary.

One option discussed with Trump has been another bombing campaign targeting Iran’s underground nuclear facilities. However, the United States has already struck those facilities, and it remains unclear whether additional attacks would achieve significant results. U.S. intelligence agencies have assessed that renewed strikes would not substantially change Iran’s demands during negotiations, according to two U.S. officials.

Trump has also received intelligence briefings about American weapons stockpiles, with some inventories reportedly having fallen to concerning levels. Reuters previously reported in August that the United States had used “virtually all” of its long-range precision munitions, and another person briefed on the matter said those weapons had not yet been replenished.

The White House disputed concerns about the military’s available ammunition, maintaining that American forces retain the capabilities necessary to carry out the president’s objectives. “The United States Military has enough munitions and ammo to serve all of the Commander-in-Chief’s strategic goals and beyond,” the White House official said.

Israel Continues Pressing Washington for Military Action

While Saudi Arabia and Turkey have urged restraint, Israeli officials have continued lobbying the Trump administration to launch another military campaign against Iran, according to a U.S. official cited in the Reuters report.

Trump has nevertheless signaled that he believes the United States has already achieved what it could through negotiations, while stopping short of announcing whether military operations would resume.

In a Thursday social media post, Trump questioned the need for a negotiated agreement with Tehran and pointed to American leverage over Iran’s financial resources and the Strait of Hormuz.

“We don’t need a deal with Iran,” Trump wrote. “We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait!”

The president’s latest comments and reported private discussions leave open the possibility that Washington could maintain its existing pressure campaign without immediately returning to large-scale bombing operations. However, the continued deployment of American military assets, Israeli pressure for further action and Trump’s refusal to rule out additional strikes indicate that the administration has not formally abandoned the military option.