WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Jimmy Panetta of California accused Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth of violating federal war powers law, withholding congressionally appropriated assistance for Ukraine and failing to account for civilian casualties during military operations, outlining a series of allegations as Congress considers how to hold the Pentagon chief accountable.

In a statement published on X, Panetta said Hegseth had “breached the trust of the American public,” citing decisions involving the Iran war, military leadership, maritime strikes and the treatment of lawmakers who criticized Pentagon policy.

Panetta accused Hegseth of withholding appropriated funds for Ukraine, dismissing senior military officers without legitimate justification and continuing military operations against Iran in violation of the War Powers Resolution of 1973.

He also alleged that Hegseth had failed to take responsibility or provide adequate transparency for deadly attacks involving civilians, including a strike on an elementary school in Iran.

The California Democrat further accused the secretary of ordering extrajudicial killings of suspected drug smugglers and using Pentagon authority against members of Congress who exercised their free speech rights.

“Congress will exercise its constitutional authority to hold him accountable,” Panetta wrote.

The statement followed Panetta’s appearance alongside Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska on C-SPAN’s Ceasefire, during which the lawmakers discussed Hegseth’s leadership and a recent effort to impeach him.

During that exchange, Panetta criticized Hegseth’s demeanor while distinguishing those personal objections from the substantive allegations underlying the impeachment debate.

“He comes off arrogant, abrasive and like an ass, unfortunately, but that’s not what we’re impeaching him,” Panetta said.

His subsequent X statement outlined the conduct he believed warranted congressional scrutiny, shifting attention from Hegseth’s leadership style to the legality and accountability of military operations.

Several of Panetta’s allegations overlap with an eight-article impeachment resolution introduced by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky on November 9.

Massie’s first three articles concerned the War Powers Resolution of 1973, including allegations that Hegseth participated in military operations against Iran without sufficient congressional authorization, disregarded a congressional direction to terminate hostilities and continued the conflict beyond statutory deadlines.

The War Powers Resolution, enacted in 1973, establishes procedures governing the introduction of U.S. armed forces into hostilities. Its provisions include requirements for consultation with Congress, reporting obligations and a framework for ending certain military deployments without congressional authorization.

Section 5(b) generally establishes a 60-day termination period, with a possible additional 30 days for withdrawal under specified circumstances. The legal application of those provisions to particular operations can involve disputes over the nature of hostilities, congressional authorization and presidential constitutional authority.

Panetta’s assertion that Hegseth violated the law is an allegation, not a judicial finding. The administration disputes the legal basis for the impeachment effort.

The resolution also included an article alleging that Hegseth failed to comply with laws intended to minimize civilian casualties. The charge addressed a deadly strike on an elementary school in Minab, Iran, raising questions about military targeting, civilian protections and the responsibility of senior defense officials.

Panetta specifically criticized what he described as a lack of accountability and transparency surrounding the incident. His statement did not provide new evidence establishing who authorized the strike or what information was available to military commanders beforehand.

Another article in Massie’s resolution accused Hegseth of replacing maritime law enforcement with lethal military operations against suspected drug traffickers. Massie alleged that the campaign resulted in at least 243 deaths and raised concerns about strikes on survivors, rescue obligations and the legal justification for using military force.

Those figures and legal characterizations are allegations contained in the impeachment proposal and should not be treated as independently established findings.

Panetta’s accusation that Hegseth used the Pentagon against members of Congress also parallels an impeachment article concerning Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona. Massie alleged that Hegseth used Defense Department authority to retaliate against Kelly for speech questioning unlawful military orders.

The impeachment resolution further alleged unauthorized military operations involving Venezuela and Yemen. Panetta did not specifically address those two operations in his X statement, although they formed part of the broader congressional proceedings.

Panetta additionally accused Hegseth of withholding funds appropriated for Ukraine and dismissing senior military officers without legitimate justification. Those accusations were included in Panetta’s statement but were not among the eight separately enumerated impeachment articles described in Massie’s November 9 announcement.

The House voted 211–204 on November 10 to refer the impeachment resolution to the Judiciary Committee rather than proceed immediately with impeachment. The vote included 203 Democrats and Massie opposing referral, while 210 Republicans and one independent supported the motion.

Eleven Democrats and seven Republicans did not participate in the vote, according to the House Clerk’s official record.

The White House formally opposed the resolution, arguing that Hegseth had carried out military operations directed by President Donald Trump and that policy disagreements did not amount to impeachable offenses.

In its November 10 statement, the administration defended the Pentagon’s operations involving Iran, Venezuela and suspected drug traffickers, and urged lawmakers to support the motion to refer the resolution.

Hegseth also rejected the impeachment effort at a Pentagon briefing, disputing the allegations and describing the proceedings as politically motivated.

Although the House referral prevented an immediate impeachment vote, it did not resolve the underlying disputes over the legality of the administration’s military operations or the extent of congressional oversight.

Panetta’s statement did not announce a new impeachment resolution or identify a specific oversight proceeding. His pledge to pursue accountability came as Democrats prepared to take control of Congress following the November midterm elections.

The California Democrat’s allegations remain contested, but his statement identifies the military and constitutional issues he believes Congress should examine as scrutiny of Hegseth’s leadership continues.