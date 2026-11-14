A 41-ton Sherman cousin with 133mm of armor sits in the Vehicle Conservation Centre at Britain’s Tank Museum in Bovington. It is the T14 Assault Tank, an American-built design drawn up for the British, and the museum’s example is the second of only two ever built.

On paper the T14 was meant to be a production tank. The museum says the original order was for 8,500 of them. By the time the two pilot vehicles went out for trials, that plan was dead. Two pilots were all that was ever built.

The museum’s collection entry for the T14 Assault Tank puts the outcome plainly: “In fact by then any plans to build the tank in quantity had been dropped; the original order had been for 8500 vehicles.” It describes the tank as heavily armored “but ultimately unnecessary,” and says “it was cancelled after just two prototypes were built.” Of the vehicle in its care, the museum says: “Our tank is the second of the pilot models, and is the only survivor.”

A British request, built in America

The T14 began as a British idea answered with American parts. “The T14 was developed, at the request of the British, as an alternative to the A33 Excelsior design,” the museum’s entry says. The difference was the parts bin: “The Excelsior was based on the Cromwell tank, while the T14 was designed around Sherman components.”

Design work started in March 1942, according to the museum, and the two pilot models were built by the American Locomotive Corporation, known as ALCO. The museum’s fact table lists a crew of five, a weight of 41 tons, a top speed of 34 km/h (about 21 mph) and armor of 133mm.

Under the skin it borrowed heavily from the Sherman. “The engine was a modified version of the Ford GAA V8,” the museum says, the same engine family Ford drew up for the M4A3 medium tank, as a February 1943 Ford parts drawing for the “Ford GAA Engine for M4A3 Medium Tank (M4 Sherman)” held by The Henry Ford records in its title. The T14’s suspension, the Tank Museum says, “was, in effect, a double width version of the Sherman system.”

Welded hull, cast turret, three guns considered

“The hull was welded, and the turret cast (although plans were drawn up for a cast hull version as well.)” the museum’s entry says. The gun was never settled for good. “Armament could be varied – the turret was initially designed to take a 75mm gun,” the museum writes, “though was actually fitted with a 105mm Howitzer or the British 6 Pounder.” The fact table lists the main weapon as the 75mm M3.

Two pilots, two paths

The two T14s went in different directions. The first pilot “was delivered to Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland in July 1943,” according to the museum, and from there went to Fort Knox, Kentucky, for further trials. “The Second Pilot was sent direct to the Chester Tank Depot for shipment to Great Britain,” the entry says.

That shipment is why a T14 survives in England. The museum’s page does not say what became of the first pilot after its American trials, only that its own vehicle is the last one left.

Why 8,500 became two

The museum gives two reasons the big order evaporated. The Americans judged it made more sense to continue production of the Sherman, and the M26 Pershing was already being developed, according to the entry. A new heavy assault tank built on Sherman parts had little room between the two.

What is left is a single pilot model. The Tank Museum’s entry lists the T14’s location as its Vehicle Conservation Centre, where the second pilot, the one sent to the Chester Tank Depot for shipment to Britain, remains the only one of its kind.