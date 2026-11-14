NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani advised congressional Democrats preparing to assume control of the House and Senate to pursue areas of agreement with President Donald Trump without abandoning their political principles, citing his own negotiations with the White House as an example of how cooperation can produce results.

Speaking during a November 13 interview on CNN’s The Source, Mamdani was asked by host Kaitlan Collins what advice he would give Democrats following their midterm election victories.

“I think it’s important to both be honest about where you disagree, and look for any areas of agreement,” Mamdani said.

The mayor pointed to his relationship with Trump, saying the two have found opportunities to cooperate on matters affecting New York City despite substantial disagreements over federal policy.

Collins asked whether that meant Democrats should attempt to work with the president when opportunities arise.

“As long as they’re being honest to themselves and their actual policies and principles, if there is a place of potential collaboration, I think it’s more important to deliver for working New Yorkers than it is to try and just speak to those that you agree with,” Mamdani replied.

His remarks came as Democrats prepared for a new balance of power in Washington following the November elections, with questions emerging about how the incoming congressional majorities would negotiate with a Republican president.

Mamdani’s comments were not a call for Democrats to support Trump’s broader legislative agenda. Rather, he advocated identifying specific policy objectives that could command agreement while maintaining differences on other issues.

The mayor offered the administration’s decision to delay new SNAP retailer requirements as an example of that approach.

Earlier Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a nationwide 90-day compliance extension for expanded food stocking requirements affecting retailers authorized to accept SNAP benefits. The agency established February 11, 2027, as the new compliance deadline.

Mamdani said the decision followed a direct telephone conversation with Trump in which he raised concerns about the financial and operational pressures facing neighborhood grocery stores.

The New York City Mayor’s Office said the extension would allow small businesses additional time to meet requirements covering seven varieties of food in each of four staple categories. City officials had warned that stores unable to comply could risk losing their authorization to accept food assistance benefits.

The federal decision did not eliminate the requirements, which USDA adopted to expand the range of staple foods available to SNAP recipients. It instead gave retailers more time to prepare.

Mamdani also cited immigration-related outcomes that he attributed to previous conversations with Trump, including the release of a New Yorker detained by ICE and a visa for the mother of a deceased New Yorker.

The mayor’s October 31 statement identified the visa request as involving the mother of Javits Frimpong, while a September press transcript documented his earlier account of discussions with the president about an immigration detainee.

The mayor had made similar arguments before the CNN appearance. During a November 5 Morning Joe interview, he said Democrats could work with Trump by acknowledging their policy disagreements while identifying a shared purpose.

His comments also followed a September meeting with Trump at Gracie Mansion, where the two discussed a proposed development at Sunnyside Yard in Queens.

According to the mayor’s official account, the proposal envisioned approximately 12,000 homes and 30,000 jobs. Mamdani said the project would require federal cooperation on financing, engineering and legal authorization.

The discussions had not established a final construction agreement, but the mayor said they demonstrated the potential for continued negotiations with the White House on housing policy.

Housing was also among the issues Mamdani raised during the CNN interview. He said it was the subject he had discussed most frequently with Trump and expressed hope that the incoming Democratic congressional majorities could help advance housing initiatives.

The mayor did not identify a specific congressional bill or bipartisan housing agreement during the interview.

His advice therefore centered on a governing approach rather than a detailed legislative strategy: maintaining political disagreements while remaining willing to negotiate over policies that could produce tangible benefits for constituents.