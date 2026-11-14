WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth should be fired, openly questioning his suitability to lead the Pentagon despite voting days earlier to prevent an immediate House impeachment vote against him.

During an appearance on C-SPAN’s Ceasefire alongside Democratic Rep. Jimmy Panetta of California, Bacon was asked directly by host Greta Brawner whether he believed Hegseth should be removed from his position.

“So, you think he should be fired?” Brawner asked.

“Yes, I don’t think he’s the right guy,” Bacon replied.

The exchange followed a November 10 House vote on an eight-article impeachment resolution introduced by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky. The measure accused Hegseth of misconduct involving the Iran war, civilian casualties, military strikes against suspected drug traffickers and other national security operations.

The House Clerk’s official roll call shows that Bacon voted in favor of referring the resolution to the Judiciary Committee, a procedural step that prevented the House from immediately proceeding with impeachment.

The motion passed 211–204, with 210 Republicans and one independent voting in favor of referral. Massie was the only Republican to oppose the motion, joining 203 Democrats. Eighteen lawmakers did not vote.

Bacon’s position distinguished his assessment of Hegseth’s leadership from his willingness to support the specific impeachment charges brought by Massie.

In a November 10 PBS NewsHour interview, Bacon, a retired Air Force brigadier general, expressed concerns about Hegseth but said he disagreed with how the impeachment resolution had been written.

“I don’t really agree with the impeachment itself, how Massie wrote it,” Bacon said.

Massie’s November 9 announcement identified eight proposed articles of impeachment. Three concerned the War Powers Resolution of 1973 and the administration’s continued military operations against Iran.

The remaining articles alleged failures to comply with civilian-protection requirements, unlawful lethal strikes against suspected drug traffickers, retaliation against Sen. Mark Kelly for protected speech, the unauthorized seizure of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and unlawful military operations in Yemen.

The allegations were advanced by Massie as grounds for impeachment and have not been established as findings of wrongdoing by Congress or a court.

In a formal statement of administration policy dated November 10, the White House strongly opposed the resolution and urged lawmakers to vote in favor of referring it to committee.

The administration argued that Hegseth was carrying out military operations directed by President Donald Trump and that personal, political and policy disagreements did not constitute impeachable offenses.

Hegseth also rejected the impeachment effort during a Pentagon news conference on November 10, characterizing the proceedings as a political spectacle and disputing the allegations against him.

The distinction between impeachment and dismissal is significant. Under the Constitution, the House has the authority to impeach federal civil officers, while conviction and removal require a two-thirds vote of senators present at a Senate trial. The president separately has authority to dismiss the defense secretary without an impeachment proceeding.

As a result, Bacon’s opposition to Massie’s resolution did not necessarily amount to an endorsement of Hegseth’s continued leadership.

His remarks also came as Democrats prepared to assume control of Congress following the November midterm elections, potentially reopening questions about oversight of the Pentagon and the conduct of the Iran war.

For now, the November 10 referral has prevented immediate impeachment proceedings, while Bacon’s public call for Hegseth’s dismissal has added to criticism of the defense secretary from within his own party.