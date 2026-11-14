Roughly one in 23 of the women who applied to fly for the Women Airforce Service Pilots in World War II earned their wings. About 25,000 applied, and 1,074 graduated, according to the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum. Those graduates went on to fly 60 million miles in military aircraft and deliver 12,650 airplanes of 78 different types.

The WASP flew fighters and heavy bombers on the home front, and their work let the Army Air Forces send male pilots overseas. The program lasted from the summer of 1943 to December 1944.

The figures come from a museum article on the WASP by Dorothy Cochrane, an aeronautics curator at the National Air and Space Museum, first published May 20, 2020, and updated in 2026. Cochrane writes that “about 25,000 American women applied to be an auxiliary part of the home-front army,” that the program accepted 1,820 of them, and that “1,074 graduated.”

Two programs, one name

The WASP began as two separate efforts. Jacqueline Cochran and Nancy Love each pressed the military to use women as ferry pilots, according to the museum. Love’s Women’s Auxiliary Ferrying Squadron, the WAFS, started in September 1942 with 27 pilots, and Cochran ran the Women’s Flying Training Detachment. On Aug. 5, 1943, the two were merged into the Women Airforce Service Pilots, with Cochran as director.

The entry bars were different. The museum says WAFS pilots needed a commercial license and at least 500 flight hours, while trainee recruits could come in with as little as 35 hours. The trainees then went through what Cochrane describes as “a 23-week flight training program, the same as male cadets and with military instructors.”

After a brief start in Houston, that training moved to Avenger Field in Sweetwater, Texas, according to the museum, under strict military procedures.

Sixty million miles in Army aircraft

Ferrying was the core of the job. “The WASP delivered 12,650 aircraft representing 78 different types,” Cochrane writes, and “the WASP flew 60 million miles in all types of military aircraft, including fighters and B-17 and B-29 bombers.” The museum’s list of aircraft flown includes the P-51 Mustang and the Bell YP-59, America’s first jet.

Ferrying was not the only work. WASP pilots also towed targets, carried cargo and personnel, and served as instructors, the museum says. In doing that work, Cochrane writes, they released more than 1,100 male combat pilots for duty overseas.

The Air Force’s own historians put the ferrying share in perspective. The Air Force Historical Support Division’s WASP fact sheet says that, with Nancy Love’s “Originals,” the WASP ferried “over 50% of the combat aircraft within the United States during the war years,” and that its pilots flew at 126 bases across the country.

Thirty-eight lost, and an end in December 1944

The work carried real risk. “Thirty-eight women gave their lives in the course of duty to their country,” Cochrane writes. The Air Force Historical Support Division’s fact sheet breaks that figure down: “Thirty-eight of these women died in their service, 11 in training and 27 during missions.”

The program did not survive the war. “Instead, they were disbanded in December 1944,” the Smithsonian article says, and the women were sent home abruptly. The Air Force history office dates the end precisely: the final training class graduated on Dec. 7, 1944, and the WASP program ended on Dec. 20, 1944.

By then the numbers were on the books, and they are the ones the Smithsonian still publishes: 25,000 applicants, 1,074 graduates, 60 million miles flown and 12,650 aircraft delivered across 78 types.