Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland said the war with Iran should get “not one more penny” as he announced a challenge to Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer for Senate majority leader, making a cutoff of war funding in the December spending fight the first difference he named between himself and Schumer.

“This is an illegal and senseless war. I believe we need to end it now, immediately, to use all our power to do that. That means not one more penny spent on this war,” Van Hollen said Thursday in an MS NOW interview on “The Briefing with Jen Psaki,” where he announced his bid. “We should end this war and bring down costs now.”

Asked how his approach would differ from Schumer’s, Van Hollen said, “Well, he hasn’t taken a position on this,” and added: “We shouldn’t say we’re going to wait till January when we have the power to do it on December 11th.” He called the funding fight “an example of immediately using the power that we have,” and said President Donald Trump “would be given a choice” over whether to shut down the government to keep the war going.

Van Hollen also said in the interview that “we should investigate how we got into this war in Iran,” naming the Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees as panels that could examine it. “The scale and scope of this victory, 56 Senate Democratic seats, really gives us a mandate and the votes to do big things,” he said, a count that includes an uncalled Alaska race.

In a post on X the same day, Van Hollen wrote: “In this election, Americans called on us to unrig an economy rigged against working people & fueled by political corruption. To deliver, we need new leadership. This isn’t about any one person – it’s about answering that call. That’s why I’m running for Senate Majority Leader.” His Senate office statement said voters “called for a change from Donald Trump’s disastrous policies – but even bigger than that, a change from the status quo that isn’t working for working people.”

Schumer answered in his own X post from his Senate account: “I welcome any discussion about the future of our caucus and the important work ahead. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together—55 seats and counting is an amazing result—and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader.” NBC News reported that Van Hollen plans to run on having the new majority use every available tool to end the Iran war, “starting with the upcoming government funding measure to avoid a December shutdown, according to his team,” and that Democratic senators will choose their leaders in a closed-door vote in December.

The funding pledge predates the leadership bid. On Thursday, Van Hollen, Michael Bennet, Bernie Sanders and Tammy Duckworth released a joint statement opposing year-end funding that leaves the war unrestricted. “As we approach the December 11 funding deadline, we should not accept a short-term spending deal that continues to provide billions of additional dollars for President Trump’s war of choice,” they wrote. “Any short-term package must include language that restricts the Trump Administration from using appropriated funds to continue his war against Iran.” The statement said “More than 20 American service members have been killed and hundreds more wounded,” and added, “When we vote on appropriations, we intend to fund the government and stop funds for this war.”

Two days earlier, on Nov. 10, Van Hollen wrote on X: “The American people have spoken loud & clear: They want us to end Trump’s illegal & senseless war. And in 1 month, we’ll have an opportunity to do that. I will not support a government funding bill unless it defunds this war.” On Nov. 5, the day after the election, he posted that “Trump and Netanyahu started this senseless war. Republicans in Congress supported it. But we’re sure as hell going to end it.”

His criticism has also targeted Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. On Oct. 15, Van Hollen wrote that Hegseth “eliminated staff who prevent civilian casualties, called the rules of engagement safeguarding civilians ‘stupid,’ & now he’s covering up the report on the Minab school strike that killed over 120 children,” adding, “He needs to be removed from office & we need accountability NOW.” On Nov. 10, responding to a Reuters report that the House could vote on impeaching Hegseth, he posted three words: “Send Pete packing.”

Hegseth defended the war at a Pentagon news conference that same Tuesday. “As for the articles themselves, Iran, the cartels, Maduro, Yemen, every one was a lawful operation ordered by the commander in chief, then ordered by myself, notified to Congress and executed by American warriors who did their jobs,” he said. Of Operation Epic Fury, he said, “by every measure, we achieved a historic military victory,” adding, “We control the Strait of Hormuz. Crazy Islamists in Tehran will never, ever have a nuclear weapon.”

Van Hollen has argued for months that the conflict is becoming open-ended. “Trump’s illegal Iran war is turning into our next forever war,” he wrote Oct. 24. “8 months in, Trump & Republicans have deluded themselves into thinking the next strike or another bombing campaign will finally bring victory. From Vietnam to Iraq, we know how this ends.” On Sept. 26 he accused Trump of “hiding the number of service members killed & injured in his war of choice.”

The Defense Casualty Analysis System lists 15 U.S. military deaths in Operation Epic Fury and eight more deaths in Overseas Contingency Operations as of Nov. 9, for 23 total in those categories.

On the Senate floor, Van Hollen has voted for every Iran war powers measure brought up this year. He voted yes on the May 19 motion to discharge S.J.Res. 185, which passed 50-47, and on the June 23 vote adopting H.Con.Res. 86, which directed the president to remove U.S. forces from hostilities with Iran and passed 50-48. He also voted yes when a June 24 motion to proceed to S.J.Res. 185 failed 47-50, and when H.Con.Res. 89 failed 49-50 on Sept. 24.

He has also pressed on the defense bill. On Nov. 10, Van Hollen and 11 colleagues urged congressional leaders to strip provisions from the fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act that would require expanded defense cooperation and intelligence sharing with Israel. The senators wrote that the provisions “threaten U.S. national security interests by handing Israel leverage over American weapons systems and military technology,” and that the Netanyahu government had used an existing missile-defense coproduction agreement “to block American Iron Dome batteries from reaching Ukraine.” The letter went to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Schumer, House Speaker Mike Johnson, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and the leaders of both Armed Services committees.

Van Hollen’s statements that the war is “illegal and senseless,” that Hegseth is “covering up” the Minab strike report and that voters gave Democrats a mandate to cut off war funding are his own positions, and Hegseth’s statements that every operation was lawful and that the war was “a historic military victory” are the administration’s. The record shows Van Hollen announced his bid against Schumer on Nov. 12, joined three colleagues that day in opposing any stopgap bill that funds the war ahead of the Dec. 11 deadline, voted yes on all four Senate Iran war powers roll calls this year, and that the Pentagon’s casualty system lists 15 U.S. deaths in Operation Epic Fury and eight in Overseas Contingency Operations as of Nov. 9.