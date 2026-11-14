President Donald Trump sharply condemned California Gov. Gavin Newsom on November 14 over his decision to commute every existing death sentence in the state, calling the move a “disaster for Justice in America” and accusing the Democratic governor of showing insensitivity toward the families of murder victims. Trump argued that the decision would prevent the legal system from carrying out existing capital sentences and expressed hope that Newsom’s action would ultimately be overturned.

In a Truth Social post published at 8:54 a.m. on November 14, Trump directly challenged Newsom’s decision, describing the condemned inmates as some of the most dangerous murderers and criticizing the governor for intervening in their sentences. Trump also questioned the consequences for relatives of victims whose cases resulted in death sentences, saying their families were “rightfully, devastated.”

Trump’s complete statement read:

“Gavin Newscum’s halting the Death Penalty for all 563 California Death Row inmates, some of the worst cold blooded murderers to have ever lived on the face of the Earth, is a disaster for Justice in America. Many of these names, people who have killed, over and over again, can’t believe their luck in having a Governor so incompetent and insensitive that he would not let the long and winding legal system prevail. The family members of those who were so viciously killed are, rightfully, devastated. Hopefully this decision will be overturned! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Newsom’s Decision to Commute California’s Death Sentences

Newsom announced his decision on November 5, saying he intended to use his constitutional clemency authority to change every existing California death sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. The announcement applies to 548 people currently sentenced to death, according to the governor’s office.

The proposed commutations would not release the prisoners, overturn their convictions, or make them eligible for parole. Instead, every affected individual would remain incarcerated under a sentence of life without the possibility of parole. The death sentences themselves would be replaced with that punishment.

In his November 5 open letter to Californians, Newsom defended the decision by arguing that capital punishment was incompatible with the state’s values and its commitment to justice. “I know we cannot execute people in our imperfect legal system and remain true to our core values, first among them justice and human decency,” Newsom wrote.

The governor also acknowledged the severity of the crimes committed by those on death row and the suffering experienced by victims’ families. He wrote that the people sentenced to death had caused “indescribable suffering to victims, their families, communities, and our state as a whole.” However, he maintained that California should not carry out executions, regardless of the crimes involved.

Newsom further explained that he had considered whether certain categories of offenders should be excluded from the commutations. He ultimately rejected that approach, arguing that distinguishing between different categories of murder victims would create unequal treatment among families who had suffered devastating losses. He said every condemned individual would receive the same sentence of life without parole.

Trump’s Longstanding Support for Capital Punishment

Trump’s November 14 criticism is consistent with his administration’s documented support for capital punishment and its efforts to expand the federal government’s use of the death penalty. On January 20, 2025, he signed an executive order titled “Restoring the Death Penalty and Protecting Public Safety,” establishing a policy of ensuring that federal capital punishment laws were respected and implemented.

The executive order directed the attorney general to pursue the death penalty for crimes of sufficient severity and specifically instructed federal prosecutors to seek capital punishment for certain murders involving law enforcement officers and crimes committed by individuals illegally present in the United States. Trump also criticized efforts by previous administrations and judges to obstruct the implementation of capital sentences, arguing that such actions undermined justice for victims.

Trump continued that policy in September 2025 by directing federal officials to enforce existing death penalty laws in Washington, D.C. The presidential memorandum instructed the attorney general and the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia to pursue capital punishment in appropriate cases where the evidence and applicable law supported it.

The administration took additional steps in April 2026, when the Justice Department announced measures to strengthen federal capital punishment procedures. Those measures included reinstating the lethal injection protocol used during Trump’s first administration, expanding authorized execution methods to include options such as the firing squad, and streamlining internal procedures for federal death penalty cases.

California’s Earlier Moratorium and the Current Legal Process

Newsom’s November announcement followed years of opposition to capital punishment. On March 13, 2019, shortly after taking office, he signed Executive Order N-09-19 establishing a moratorium on executions in California. The order also directed the withdrawal of the state’s lethal injection protocol and the closure of the execution chamber at San Quentin State Prison.

At the time, Newsom argued that California’s death penalty system was unfair, costly, and vulnerable to irreversible mistakes. He said he would not oversee the execution of anyone while serving as governor. The 2019 order did not release death row inmates or eliminate their sentences, leaving those convictions and capital punishments in place while executions remained suspended.

The November 2026 decision goes further by proposing to replace every existing death sentence with life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. However, Newsom acknowledged that the commutations do not repeal California’s death penalty statute. The authority to repeal capital punishment remains with the state’s Legislature and voters, while prosecutors, juries, and courts retain their respective responsibilities in individual capital cases.

The commutations also require additional legal procedures before taking effect. Under the California Constitution, death row inmates who have been convicted of more than one felony require review involving the California Supreme Court as part of the clemency process. Newsom has asked the court to participate in that process, and the governor’s office has stated that the proposed sentence changes will not become effective until the necessary legal steps are completed.

Trump’s November 14 statement did not identify a specific legal mechanism through which the decision could be overturned. His criticism nevertheless places him directly at odds with Newsom’s latest action, as the president continues to publicly support capital punishment while the California governor moves to replace every existing death sentence with life imprisonment without parole.