NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Friday that his relationship with President Donald Trump has produced agreements on immigration, family reunification and small-business protections despite their political differences, pointing to a newly confirmed nationwide extension of federal food assistance requirements as the latest example.

In a November 13 interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Mamdani said he and Trump have repeatedly found opportunities to cooperate on issues affecting New York City.

“Well, I think for all of the policy disagreements the President and I have, we do share a love of this city,” Mamdani said.

The mayor’s comments followed an agreement with the Trump administration to postpone enforcement of new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) stocking requirements for small retailers nationwide.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the 90-day compliance extension on November 13, establishing February 11, 2027, as the new deadline for retailers to meet the updated standards.

Under the USDA’s May 2026 final rule, participating retailers must meet expanded inventory requirements, including seven varieties of food in each of four staple categories: dairy, grains, proteins, and fruits or vegetables. The changes were intended to expand access to nutritious foods for SNAP recipients.

New York City officials warned that small neighborhood stores could struggle to meet the requirements without additional preparation time. According to a November 13 Mayor’s Office announcement, bodega organizations estimate that SNAP transactions account for 15% to 20% of sales at a typical city bodega, with some Bronx stores reporting figures as high as 30%.

Mamdani said he personally called Trump to explain the potential effects on businesses and customers. The mayor said the administration agreed to provide additional time not only for New York City retailers but also for eligible businesses across the country.

The agreement followed a written request from the mayor’s administration urging federal officials to postpone enforcement. The city’s formal request described the difficulty small retailers faced identifying qualifying products, securing distributors and adjusting their stores before the original deadline.

The extension delays enforcement but does not repeal the federal stocking standards.

Mamdani also cited previous dealings with Trump involving immigration authorities and a grieving family.

On October 31, the mayor announced that Trump had agreed to grant a visa to the mother of Javits Frimpong so she could attend her son’s burial in New York. The mayor said he had spoken directly with the president about the request.

The mayor has also described securing the release of a New York City college student detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. During a September 21 press availability, he identified the student’s release as one of the outcomes of his previous conversations with Trump.

In a separate PBS NewsHour interview, Mamdani described asking Trump to intervene in an immigration detention case and receiving a subsequent telephone call in which the president said he had decided to release the student.

The mayor has nevertheless maintained that the two administrations have significant disagreements over immigration enforcement and other federal policies. He has characterized their relationship as one based on pursuing specific results rather than broader political agreement.

Mamdani told Collins that the same approach could be applied to other priorities, particularly housing, which has been a recurring subject of his conversations with the president.

At their September meeting at Gracie Mansion, the mayor outlined a proposed development at Sunnyside Yard that he said could eventually support approximately 12,000 homes and 30,000 jobs. He said federal cooperation would be necessary to address financing and technical authorization for construction over the rail yard.

The proposal remained a subject of further discussions rather than a completed development agreement.

For Mamdani, the latest SNAP extension represents another instance in which direct negotiations with the White House have produced a specific administrative decision, even as broader disagreements between the mayor and president remain unresolved.