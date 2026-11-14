Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., sharply criticized President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans on November 13, 2026, following a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop that disrupted air travel across the United States. The Illinois Democrat accused Republicans of prioritizing presidential vanity projects over aviation infrastructure, arguing that the administration and its congressional allies had sufficient opportunities to address the country’s aging air traffic control system. Her remarks directly challenged Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s assertion that Congress had failed to provide the funding necessary for a comprehensive modernization effort.

Duckworth’s full post read:

You’ve literally controlled Congress for the past two years. And apparently, there’s always been money for vanity projects. But none to fix our air traffic control system? Perhaps Trump should prioritize aviation safety over his pathetic Arch.

[9:25 PM · Nov 13, 2026]

The senator’s remarks were a direct response to a post featuring Duffy discussing the nationwide aviation disruption. In the video, Duffy blamed Congress for failing to provide the necessary funding for a new air traffic control system, describing the existing infrastructure as “incredibly old.” He said Trump had spent the preceding year asking lawmakers to fully fund a replacement system. Duckworth challenged that characterization by arguing that Republican control of Congress had created an opportunity to provide the funding, while the administration pursued other spending priorities.

The congressional-control argument is central to Duckworth’s criticism. Republicans controlled both chambers of Congress beginning with the 119th Congress in January 2025, giving the party legislative authority to advance spending measures and other administration priorities. Duckworth’s reference to “the past two years” is a political characterization of that period of Republican control rather than an exact two-year calendar interval. Her argument is that the administration cannot place responsibility for the modernization funding shortfall entirely on Congress while Republicans hold the House and Senate.

The FAA funding dispute comes against the backdrop of the November 13 nationwide ground stop. Reuters reported that the FAA halted departing flights across the country after a communications failure involving air traffic control centers. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said overloaded switches and routers produced inconsistencies in data, prompting the agency to stop departures as a safety precaution. The FAA subsequently lifted the ground stop, but the disruption caused extensive delays and cancellations and renewed scrutiny of the country’s aging aviation infrastructure.

Duffy’s request for additional funding was a major component of the administration’s response. Reuters reported that the transportation secretary called for $50 billion to modernize the air traffic control system after the disruption. Earlier on November 13, the White House and Department of Transportation had sought $30.1 billion for aviation infrastructure improvements. Duckworth’s response questioned why the administration’s funding priorities had not already adequately addressed the infrastructure problem, particularly given Republican control of Congress.

Duckworth’s criticism of the air traffic control system is consistent with her documented work on aviation safety. In December 2025, the senator publicly supported providing the FAA with an additional $20 billion to establish long-term funding certainty for air traffic control modernization. She argued that the $12.5 billion already provided represented a meaningful initial investment but was insufficient to complete the project. Her remarks emphasized the importance of upgrading radar and telecommunications equipment while rebuilding the workforce responsible for operating the system.

The senator also raised concerns about the FAA’s ability to recruit, train and retain air traffic controllers and technicians. In her December 2025 statement, Duckworth argued that modernization required more than replacing hardware, warning that decades of neglect had weakened the agency’s workforce capacity. She pressed FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford to invest in training equipment, additional FAA academies and institutional support for aviation personnel. That record provides context for her November criticism: Duckworth has previously argued that modernization funding must address both technological infrastructure and the people responsible for aviation safety.

Duckworth’s reference to Trump’s “vanity projects” specifically connects to her longstanding opposition to the president’s proposed Triumphal Arch in Washington. On June 18, 2026, she demanded that the FAA reject pressure to approve the proposed 259-foot structure, arguing that the project could endanger aviation safety because of its location in the complex and congested airspace surrounding Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Her letter to the FAA warned that the administration was directing limited agency resources toward reviewing the arch while aviation safety improvements remained unfinished.

The senator’s opposition to the arch has also centered on its symbolism and the proposed use of public resources. In her June letter, Duckworth criticized the project as a presidential vanity undertaking, arguing that the structure would celebrate Trump personally rather than serve a compelling public need. She additionally raised concerns about its potential impact on the historic sightline between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington House, describing the proposal as inconsistent with the memorial significance of the surrounding area.

Duckworth escalated her opposition on September 25, 2026, when she sent a letter to FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The letter addressed Trump’s proposal to convert the arch into a military complex containing drones, snipers and ammunition. Duckworth argued that invoking national security did not resolve the project’s aviation risks and criticized the administration for failing to fully implement National Transportation Safety Board recommendations following the January 29, 2025, midair collision near Reagan National Airport that killed 67 people.

The senator reiterated those arguments at a Public Citizen-led protest on October 1, 2026. Duckworth advocated redirecting money that could be spent on the arch toward military families, Department of Defense schools, veterans’ health care and mental health services. She also criticized the administration’s handling of the Department of Veterans Affairs workforce and argued that the proposed monument would dishonor the service members buried at Arlington National Cemetery. Her public statements demonstrate that her opposition to the arch encompasses both aviation safety and the allocation of federal resources toward military and veterans’ priorities.

Duckworth’s November 13 post therefore brought together two established areas of her public criticism: the need for sustained investment in aviation infrastructure and her opposition to Trump’s proposed Triumphal Arch. By juxtaposing the Republican-controlled Congress with the administration’s pursuit of the monument, she challenged Duffy’s explanation for the modernization funding shortfall. Her statement also reinforced her documented position that aviation safety, workforce investment and the implementation of federal safety recommendations should take precedence over projects she considers unnecessary or potentially dangerous.