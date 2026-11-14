Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., condemned the Trump administration’s latest proposed restrictions on federal food assistance on November 13, 2026, warning that millions of Americans could lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits under a new U.S. Department of Agriculture rule. Blumenthal described the proposal as “Cruel & heartless” and specifically highlighted its potential impact on approximately 50,000 Connecticut residents, while criticizing the timing of the proposed changes ahead of Thanksgiving. His statement came two days after ABC News published its report, “Trump administration moves to drop millions from SNAP food assistance under proposal,” detailing the administration’s effort to narrow eligibility through changes to broad-based categorical eligibility.

Blumenthal published his response on X at 3:16 p.m. on November 13, attaching to the ABC News report’s central development: the administration’s effort to restrict access to SNAP for families receiving certain forms of assistance through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

His full statement read:

“Cruel & heartless—Trump’s latest SNAP food benefit cuts would hit hard 6 million people, including 50,000 in CT. Right before Thanksgiving. Thanks Mr. President…”

The USDA proposal, published in the Federal Register on November 10, seeks to reform categorical eligibility rules that currently allow states to extend SNAP eligibility to certain households receiving TANF-funded services. The proposal would remove eligibility pathways tied to some non-cash assistance, including childcare subsidies and employment training. The department’s own regulatory analysis estimated that approximately 6.3 million people could lose SNAP benefits in fiscal year 2029, the first year the rule would take full effect. The proposal is subject to a 30-day public comment period and is not scheduled to take effect before 2029.

ABC News reported that the proposed restrictions could also affect nearly 2 million people receiving free school meals if families no longer satisfy the applicable eligibility requirements. The proposal would alter the relationship between SNAP and TANF, a federal assistance program administered through the Department of Health and Human Services. The administration has argued that broad-based categorical eligibility has expanded welfare access beyond the limits Congress intended. USDA officials have also raised concerns about state eligibility practices and program integrity.

The new proposal comes on top of changes enacted through the 2025 budget reconciliation law, Public Law 119-21, commonly known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The legislation included substantial changes to SNAP funding and eligibility requirements, with the Congressional Budget Office estimating that the law would reduce federal SNAP spending by approximately $186 billion over a decade. Blumenthal has repeatedly criticized the legislation, arguing that its reductions in federal assistance would place additional pressure on low-income households while Republicans pursue other spending priorities.

Blumenthal’s opposition to the One Big Beautiful Bill has extended beyond SNAP to the broader consequences of the legislation for healthcare and household economic security. In public statements during the 2025 reconciliation debate, the Connecticut senator argued that the legislation would harm vulnerable Americans by reducing access to essential federal programs. His office has continued to characterize the law as a major reduction in social support, linking its effects on nutrition assistance with wider concerns over affordability and access to healthcare.

The senator’s criticism of the administration’s food assistance policies also fits into his broader record of advocating for federal nutrition programs. Blumenthal has publicly supported efforts to maintain and extend assistance for families, including legislation introduced with Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, D-Md., to extend eligibility for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) for new mothers. The legislation reflects his office’s emphasis on maintaining access to nutritional assistance for families during periods of financial vulnerability.

The Connecticut senator’s November 13 statement raises several distinct concerns: the scale of the proposed cuts, their impact on Connecticut residents, the timing before Thanksgiving, and the administration’s broader approach to food assistance. His reference to 50,000 Connecticut residents identifies a specific state-level concern, while the national figure of approximately 6 million underscores the proposal’s potential reach. The USDA’s impact analysis provides the federal basis for the national estimate, although the precise effects on individual households would depend on the final rule and state implementation.

The Thanksgiving timing was central to Blumenthal’s message. By emphasizing that the proposal comes “Right before Thanksgiving,” he placed the administration’s action in the context of a major holiday associated with food and family gatherings. The proposal itself, however, would not take effect immediately. Its projected implementation in 2029 means the senator’s criticism is directed at the proposed future eligibility changes and the broader direction of federal nutrition policy, rather than an immediate nationwide termination of benefits under this particular rule.

The USDA’s proposed rule describes its approach as a response to concerns over categorical eligibility and the integrity of SNAP. The department argues that states have used TANF-funded services to extend SNAP access to households that may exceed federal income and asset thresholds. Critics of the proposal, including advocates cited by ABC News, contend that the changes could disproportionately affect families with children, including those relying on childcare and employment-related assistance. The disagreement centers on whether the existing eligibility pathway represents an improper expansion of the program or a practical way to support low-income households.

Blumenthal’s latest response continues his public opposition to the Trump administration’s reductions in federal nutrition assistance. His criticism of the One Big Beautiful Bill and his support for legislation expanding nutritional support for mothers demonstrate that his position has included both opposition to benefit reductions and advocacy for maintaining or extending assistance. The November 13 post applies that position directly to the USDA’s proposed SNAP eligibility rule, emphasizing the potential consequences for Connecticut residents and families nationwide.

The proposal remains subject to federal rulemaking. The USDA must review public comments before determining whether to finalize the restrictions, and the final version could differ from the published proposal. The projected impact figures are estimates prepared by the agency, not a count of individuals who have already lost benefits. Blumenthal’s warning therefore reflects his opposition to the administration’s proposed policy and the potential future consequences if the rule is implemented as written.

Blumenthal’s November 13 statement places the proposed SNAP restrictions within a continuing political dispute over the federal government’s role in supporting low-income families. His remarks specifically connect the national estimate of millions potentially affected with the anticipated consequences for Connecticut, while invoking the Thanksgiving holiday to emphasize the stakes. The senator’s documented opposition to the One Big Beautiful Bill and his efforts to extend nutrition assistance provide context for his latest condemnation of the administration’s proposal.