A warship’s missile-defense system has to work the first time an anti-ship missile is inbound. One aging, crewless destroyer off the California coast is where much of that bet gets checked with live fire. The Government Accountability Office reported in January 2026 that the ship, the former USS Paul F. Foster, was wearing out and that the Navy had not settled on what would take its place.

The ship’s role is unusual. Testing a ship’s self-defense against real incoming threats is too dangerous to do with sailors aboard, so the Navy uses a hull it can fight by remote control.

GAO laid out the problem in report GAO-26-108781, “Navy Shipbuilding: Improving Warfighter Engagement and Tools for Operational Testing Could Increase Timeliness and Usefulness,” publicly released Jan. 15, 2026, as the public version of a sensitive report GAO issued in September 2025. In its highlights, GAO stated: “The Navy does not have a plan to replace the test capability provided by its aging self-defense test ship.”

A Spruance-class destroyer with no crew aboard

The ex-Paul F. Foster is “a Spruance class destroyer” that “has served as a key physical test asset for the Navy since 2006,” according to the GAO report. GAO describes the ship as “a unique, remotely-operated test asset with no crew onboard,” which the Navy uses for testing it cannot replicate on crewed ships because of safety restrictions.

“The Navy uses this remotely operated vessel to test the self-defense systems that protect ships from incoming missiles,” GAO wrote. The report says the Navy used the ship “extensively from 2018 through 2020” for testing tied to the aircraft carrier CVN 78 and the destroyer DDG 1000, and has kept using it since.

The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, which runs the ship, has described how a test works. In a Sept. 4, 2025, article, the command said threats are launched at the ship and its installed weapons, controlled remotely, respond to defend it. The same article called the 564-foot ship the Navy’s last active Spruance-class destroyer, said it was decommissioned in 2003 and designated in 2004 to replace the ex-USS Decatur (DDG 31), and said it arrived at Port Hueneme in 2014.

Twelve years without a dry dock

GAO’s central concern was the hull itself. The report cites “the poor physical condition of the Navy’s self-defense test ship” as a significant challenge to operating it through the end of the decade or beyond, and notes it is the last ship of its class still operating, after nearly 50 years of combined fleet and test service.

A senior Navy official told GAO that the ship “has not received maintenance in a shipyard dry dock since 2012.” A footnote in the report adds that Navy officials stated no plans for future dry-dock maintenance, and that the ship’s recently completed maintenance period was a selected restricted availability carried out with the ship in the water.

That waterborne overhaul is on the record. Port Hueneme Division’s Sept. 4, 2025, article said the ship arrived at Naval Base San Diego on April 2, 2024, for a 14-month Selected Restricted Availability at BAE Systems Ship Repair, with work on hull, mechanical and electrical systems, fire safety, turbine engines and combat-system upgrades, including Ship Self-Defense System Baseline 12 and the SPY-6 radar. The ship returned to Naval Base Ventura County on June 12, 2025, the command said.

Officials also told GAO the ship’s propulsion shafts are “the only ones left of their kind,” and that the drive console has had communication problems. Continuing to run the ship through the decade, officials said, “will be a challenge based on its poor condition.”

No decision on a successor

GAO found that “the Navy has not decided how it will replace the test capability provided by its aging test ship,” and that the organizations involved “have yet to develop a coordinated plan that reflects a decision.” The report says the Navy does not currently have a requirement for a self-defense test ship beyond fiscal year 2029, which GAO called “a product of timing and circumstance.”

The stakes, in GAO’s words: “A gap in, or loss of, such test capability could increase the risk to warfighters and ships in conflicts with adversaries.” Details of the Navy’s most recent study of replacement options were withheld from the public version of the report.

GAO recommended that the Secretary of the Navy ensure the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition makes a decision outlining the Navy’s plan for maintaining self-defense operational testing capability. The Navy partially concurred. “The Navy agreed in its response that a follow-on test ship is needed to replace the current test ship,” GAO wrote, while warning of “a significant future gap in the availability of a test ship in the coming decade.”

The report’s GAO contact is Shelby S. Oakley, director of Contracting and National Security Acquisitions. The Navy’s own stated requirement for the ship runs through fiscal year 2029, per GAO, and until a successor is chosen, the ex-Paul F. Foster remains, in GAO’s words, “the only one left in its class.”