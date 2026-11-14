Fifty-three thousand radios went to Southeast Asia in three and a half years, and 33,000 of them were the AN/PRC-25. The order that started the flow went out in July 1965, after Gen. William C. Westmoreland complained about the older AN/PRC-10.

The supplier was the Army’s Electronics Command, known as ECOM, and the historians of the command that succeeded it have put the story on the record twice.

The account comes from the Army Communications-Electronics Command, ECOM’s successor. In an Aug. 29, 2011, article by Chrissie Reilly of CECOM, “Vietnam-era recordings reveal CECOM’s history of supporting the Soldier,” reproduced by GlobalSecurity.org, the command wrote that ECOM commander Maj. Gen. Frank W. Moorman “ordered the new, transistorized FM radios of the AN/VRC-12/PRC-25 families shipped to Vietnam in July 1965 in response to Gen. William C. Westmoreland’s complaints about the AN/PRC-10.”

Moorman’s order and the 1965 shipment

CECOM’s article does not detail what Westmoreland’s complaints about the AN/PRC-10 were, only that the July 1965 shipment answered them. What followed, it says, was fast: “The new FM radios soon became the mainstay of tactical communications in Southeast Asia.”

The Army’s command historian confirms the timing. In “ECOM – 60th Anniversary of Command Creation,” published on army.mil on Aug. 29, 2022, CECOM Command Historian Susan Thompson wrote that “new transistorized FM radios of the AN/VRC-12/PRC-25 families were shipped to Vietnam in 1965.”

Thompson’s history also places the command. ECOM was officially established Aug. 1, 1962, was headquartered at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, and continued as a command until 1978, she wrote. Its mission ran from research and development through procurement and production, and during the Vietnam era, per Thompson, “ECOM and its many laboratories provided extensive support.”

20,000 VRC-12s and 33,000 PRC-25s

Keeping the radios coming took more than one contract. “ECOM awarded competing production contracts to sustain the flow,” the 2011 CECOM article says, and Moorman’s successor, Maj. Gen. William B. Latta, “took a personal interest to ensure timely delivery of this product.”

The delivery count is the article’s hardest number. “In three and a half years, ECOM delivered 20,000 VRC-12 and 33,000 PRC-25 radios to Southeast Asia,” CECOM wrote. Thompson’s 2022 article includes a photo captioned “AN/PRC-25 carried on a shoulder sling.”

What the men who used it said

CECOM’s 2011 piece leans on oral histories from its own Historical Office Archive and on interviews with Vietnam veterans. In those accounts, the article says, “officers and enlisted men alike recalled the AN/PRC-25 radio.”

One was retired Army Maj. Frank Wynne, who flew helicopters on two tours at Camp Eagle near Hue as a chief warrant officer 2 with the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, per CECOM. The article quotes him calling the PRC-25 “the most used radio in the Vietnam War,” adding that “every unit on the ground carried one and without it, we would have never found some ground units.” If a unit was unsure of its location, he said, it could give a short count, and the aircrews’ FM homers on their Hueys could help find it.

The radio crossed service lines, too. Wynne said “you would find [the] PRC-25 on some Air Force cargo planes such as the C-130,” and the article explains that the Air Force, lacking FM radios, used the set to check where artillery was active so its aircraft would not fly into the gun-target line.

A Signal Officer’s verdict, 1967 and 1969

The oldest voice in the record is a contemporary one. In a November 1967 recording made after about nine months in theater, Capt. Robert Lee, Signal Officer of the 101st Airborne Division, wished that all equipment was made “with the same reliability and ruggedness that the AN/PRC-25 has,” according to CECOM.

Lee recorded again in January 1969, and his assessment held. Lee said that “as far as PRC-25 go, they hold up for a substantial period of time,” per the article.

CECOM’s tally stands as the record of the program: an order in July 1965, a shipment the Army’s historian confirms that year, and 33,000 PRC-25s delivered to Southeast Asia in three and a half years.