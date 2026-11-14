Every variable time fuze the Navy bought in 1942 cost $732. By 1945 the same class of device cost $18, and American industry had turned out 22 million of them, according to the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division’s history of the program. The Navy kept the program secret the whole time.

The VT fuze, better known as the proximity fuze, was a new kind of trigger for an antiaircraft shell. When the Navy developed its 20mm Oerlikon and 40mm Bofors antiaircraft guns in 1939–1940, the shells still used the standard two types of fuzes, mechanical and percussion, the Dahlgren history says. The proximity fuze went from a research assignment in August 1940 to a combat kill in January 1943.

The figures come from the Dahlgren history post “Naval Proving Ground at Dahlgren and the Hidden History of the VT Fuze,” by special guest writer Peter R. Kolakowski, published on the Naval Sea Systems Command site. “The cost per fuze went from $732 in 1942 to $18 in 1945,” it says. “Eventually 112 companies all over the United States were involved in producing over 70 types of VT fuzes.”

A weapon whose name was classified

The secrecy was literal. “In fact, during WWII, using the words ‘variable’ and ‘proximity’ in conjunction with ‘fuze’ was classified,” the Dahlgren history says, and “the VT fuze program was not fully declassified until 1954.”

The post opens by placing the fuze beside the war’s other headline inventions: “The atom bomb, radar, and the variable time (VT) fuze are considered the three major ordnance inventions of World War II.” The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory makes a similar claim on its own history page, saying the fuze “was later judged by historians to be one of the three most important developments of the war.”

From Section T to the Applied Physics Laboratory

The program started with a British handoff. Dahlgren’s history credits British scientist Sir Henry Tizard’s clandestine mission, which shared British military technology with the United States, including research the British called the “Bonzo” fuze. In August 1940, the history says, the National Defense Research Committee directed the Navy to lead fuze development.

The Carnegie Institution was contracted for the work, and Dr. Merle A. Tuve, a physicist at its Department of Terrestrial Magnetism, was named chair of the committee’s Section T, according to the Dahlgren history and APL. APL’s biography of Tuve says the letter stood for his name: he “stood up Section T (T for Tuve).” Johns Hopkins then agreed to sponsor the effort, and “on March 10, 1942, APL was born,” with Tuve as its first director, the lab says.

Dahlgren’s role was proving the device. Feasibility firings of VT pilot fuzes on 5-inch projectiles began Jan. 29, 1942, according to the history, and by April 1942 firing at real targets was suspended “because feasibility was proved.” Production contracts went to the Crosley Corporation, which became the lead contractor.

USS Cleveland and USS Helena

The fleet test came on Aug. 12, 1942, when the light cruiser USS Cleveland fired VT-fuzed rounds at three radio-controlled target drones at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay. “All three targets were destroyed on the first day by firing four VT-fuzed projectile bursts,” the Dahlgren history says. The test had been scheduled for three days, and the researchers were criticized, it notes, “for wasting two days’ use of a combat ship.”

Vice Adm. George F. Hussey Jr. of the Bureau of Ordnance then authorized $85 million in contracts for the first production, per the history, and Mare Island shipped the first 5,000 rounds to the Pacific Fleet.

The first combat result followed on Jan. 5, 1943. That day, the history says, the aft 5-inch battery of USS Helena shot down a Japanese dive bomber, with then-Capt. William S. Parsons aboard to verify the result. Parsons, Dahlgren notes, left in 1943 for the Manhattan Project.

Scaling to 22 million

“By the end of WWII, 22 million VT fuzes were produced,” the Dahlgren history says, adding that 1.8 million of them were for testing. It puts the production cost of the 22 million at $1 billion in 1945.

Quality control stayed at Dahlgren. “Daily, samples from each lot of fuzes were flown up to 3,000 miles to Dahlgren for the required daily quality verification tests,” the history says, and the Potomac River Range ran 24 hours a day, seven days a week during the war. Weekly firing there averaged 600 rounds in 1942 and 2,375 in 1945, by the post’s count.

The Bureau of Ordnance’s catalog shows the same scale. Until 1942, the history says, the bureau procured 10 fuze versions a year; by V-J Day, Aug. 15, 1945, it was procuring 90 fuze types, “the vast majority being VT fuzes.” By the end of the war, it adds, VT-fuzed antiaircraft fire sustained a 70% success rate.

The program’s reach also moved ashore. In June 1944, according to Dahlgren, the Joint Chiefs of Staff required that VT fuzes be shared with ground forces, and the history credits VT-fuzed artillery with helping the U.S. Army defend Bastogne.

The history’s summary gives the proving ground its due: “Though little known, the Naval Proving Ground at Dahlgren had a critical role in the success of the VT fuze program.”