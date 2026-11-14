For the Wild Weasel crews hunting surface-to-air missile sites over North Vietnam, the radar they were after could fight back in two ways. It could guide an SA-2 at them, or it could simply switch off, and against the AGM-45 Shrike that second move was enough to make the missile miss.

That weakness is written into the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force’s own description of the weapon. The museum’s account also explains why the Shrike stayed in service anyway: a radar that shut down to save itself was a radar that was not guiding missiles.

The museum’s AGM-45 Shrike fact sheet states that the missile was “originally developed by the U.S. Navy from the Sparrow air-to-air missile,” and that it homed in on and destroyed radar emitters. Its limits, the museum says, came in a list. “Lastly, the Shrike had no memory chip to ‘remember’ where the radar was,” the fact sheet reads, so if an enemy radar emitter shut down, the missile would miss the target.

Outranged by the SA-2

The Shrike’s other problems were range and speed, and the museum measures both against the missile it was meant to counter. “The Shrike had less than half the range (about seven miles) and was slower than the SA-2 (Mach 2 compared to Mach 3.5),” the fact sheet says.

Its seeker narrowed the options further. “The AGM-45’s sensor head had a narrow field of view, so the launch aircraft had to be pointed toward the SAM site,” according to the museum. Because of the short range, Wild Weasel crews had to come inside the SA-2’s reach to make an attack at all, the fact sheet notes.

The museum’s history of the F-105F Wild Weasels and Rolling Thunder makes the same point from the aircraft’s side. “Although the Shrike missile was not ideal (the range of the Shrike was well within the lethal range of the SA-2),” that page says, “it finally gave the Wild Weasels the capacity to mark and damage a site from afar.”

The Thunderchief that carried it

The F-105F was the airplane that made the pairing matter. The two-seat Wild Weasel III F-105F Thunderchief, or “Thud,” “formed the backbone of USAF SAM suppression,” according to the museum. “In May and June 1966, 11 F-105F Wild Weasel aircraft arrived in Thailand,” the page says, and more followed, flying from Takhli and Korat.

“The F-105F Wild Weasel typically carried two Shrike anti-radar missiles, along with a heavy load of bombs or rockets,” the museum records. The Weasels often led conventional F-105s that helped finish off SAM sites, it adds.

The threat they faced grew through the campaign. “In October 1965, U.S. intelligence estimated North Vietnam had about six SA-2 batteries,” the museum says, and “by the end of Rolling Thunder in November 1968, there were about 30 SA-2 batteries.”

Suppression without a kill

The missing memory chip did not make the Shrike useless, by the museum’s account. Crews often used Shrikes to mark radar sites for attack with unguided rockets and bombs, the Shrike fact sheet says, and the missile’s mere arrival did work of its own. “Shrike missiles suppressed enemy radar sites by making them shut down to avoid getting hit,” it states.

The fact sheet credits the weapon with giving Wild Weasel crews a limited standoff capability that remained important until the end of the war in Southeast Asia. The F-105F history reaches a matching conclusion about the SAMs themselves. “Though they remained a threat, North Vietnamese SA-2s became less effective,” it says, crediting the Wild Weasels along with other anti-SAM measures.