Inside the biggest police dog operation in Britain sits a team small enough to count on one hand. The Ministry of Defence Police has three Digital Evidence Detection Dogs, and a fourth has been picked out and is waiting to start training, the Ministry of Defence said in an Oct. 29 parliamentary answer.

The MDP is the police force that provides dedicated policing at defence sites across the UK, and its dog teams are a large part of how it does that. The answer gives a rare count of a digital-search specialty inside a unit built mostly around general-purpose, explosives and drug work.

The number came in a written answer to a House of Commons question, UIN 36859, tabled Oct. 21. The question, from Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty, asked the Secretary of State for Defence “what progress he has made on training more digital dogs for SIM card detection for the Ministry of Defence Police.” SIM cards were the question’s example; the answer itself does not list what the dogs search for.

The reply, given for the department by Luke Pollard, reads: “The Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) currently have three Digital Evidence Detection Dogs (DEDD) with another dog identified and awaiting training.”

A small team in a big dog unit

The answer places the digital dogs inside the force’s broader search work. “DEDD are part of the wider MDP search dog capability, with future growth dependent on prioritising operational needs across all search disciplines,” it says. “Allocation across disciplines will remain flexible based on operational demand and available resources.”

That wider capability is large. The Ministry of Defence’s guide to MDP specialist units, last updated Oct. 20, 2026, says “The MDP Dog Unit is the largest user of police dogs in the UK,” with “over 200 fully trained police dogs and handlers across the MOD.”

Most of those are general-purpose police dogs, according to the guide. Specialist teams handle arms and explosives search, and the MDP says its dog teams are the only police dog teams in the UK to carry out high-risk explosives searches. “Drug detection dogs will carry out searches of buildings, vehicles and vessels for the detection of all types of controlled drugs,” the guide says. A tactical firearms support dog gives officers a less-than-lethal option.

The guide does not mention digital evidence dogs. Against a unit of more than 200 dog teams, the three DEDDs in the Oct. 29 answer are a narrow specialty, and the MoD has tied any growth to how it ranks needs across every search discipline.

The force behind the dogs

The MDP’s work runs well beyond fence lines. Per the same guide, “the core task of the MDP Operational Support Units (OSU) is to support the movement of nuclear materials and weapons in the UK.” Its marine units cover waterborne security at the naval bases at Devonport, Portsmouth and on the Clyde.

For now the digital-search line stands where the Oct. 29 answer put it: three trained dogs in service, a fourth identified and awaiting training, and no date given for when it will join them.