Honda is going trophy-truck racing with a truck that wears the Passport name and, by Honda’s own count, makes 1,300 horsepower. Honda Racing Corporation USA said the Honda Passport Baja Spec was built for the top Trophy Truck class of the 2027 SCORE World Desert Championship, with two-time Baja 1000 winner Bryce Menzies behind the wheel.

The truck’s racing debut is slated for the 2027 SCORE Baja 500, Honda says. Until then, the program’s milestones are show dates, not race results.

Those plans come from Honda’s release of Oct. 27, 2026, issued from Santa Clarita, Calif. The truck was unveiled on the night of Oct. 29 at a private event in downtown Los Angeles hosted by Menzies Motorsports and Race Service, RACER reported.

What Honda says is in the truck

The unveiling filled in the spec sheet. Honda’s Oct. 30 SEMA release says the truck pairs a 2.4-liter twin-turbo V6 with an 800-volt hybrid system for more than 1,300 peak horsepower, which Honda says is more than the 9-liter V8s in today’s top Trophy Trucks. RACER reported that HRC US engineers designed, developed and built the battery pack in-house.

Honda says the Passport Baja Spec will be the first hybrid-powered Trophy Truck to compete in the SCORE World Desert Championship, and that it borrows technology from its IMSA, IndyCar and Formula One programs, including CFD-driven aerodynamic design and vehicle software. The company has not published transmission, suspension travel or weight figures.

The truck made its public debut at the HRC booth at the 2026 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nov. 3–6, according to Honda, alongside three 2027 Passport TrailSport Baja chase vehicles built to support it in competition.

The driver

Menzies, born Aug. 21, 1987, in Mesa, Ariz., is identified in Honda’s release as a two-time winner of the Baja 1000. The release also credits him with the world record for the longest jump in a truck, 379.4 feet (115.64 meters).

HRC US leads all Honda and Acura racing programs in North America, according to the release, and Honda says it has more than 500 race wins and 60 series championships across those programs.

Honda’s long road in Baja

The Passport Baja Spec is a new kind of entry, but Honda’s Baja history is old. In 1962, the release says, Los Angeles-area Honda dealers and desert-racing pioneers Dave Ekins and Bill Robertson Jr. rode two Honda CL72 motorcycles from Tijuana to La Paz in 39 hours and 56 minutes. Honda credits that ride with helping lead to the first official Baja 1000 in 1967.

On two wheels, Honda calls itself the winningest motorcycle manufacturer in Baja history, with 22 overall victories. On four wheels, the company says its off-road racing program has earned 17 class victories since 2015, including four Baja 1000 wins and five Baja 500 triumphs. The Passport Baja Spec is built for the series’ top class.

Where the debut race runs

SCORE International’s 2027 calendar has four rounds. RACER, reporting the schedule on July 22, 2026, listed the BFGoodrich Tires 59th SCORE Baja 500 for June 2–6, 2027, in Ensenada, Baja California, after the season-opening Baja 250 in March. The 2027 season closes with the 60th SCORE Baja 1000, Nov. 14–20, 2027, a peninsula run from Ensenada.

If Honda’s timeline holds, the Baja 500 in June 2027 is where the Passport Baja Spec first takes the start, with Menzies driving and 1,300 claimed horsepower to put through the desert.