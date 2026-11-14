Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., sharply criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 13, 2026, after Moscow revived demands for NATO to withdraw military forces from Eastern Europe as part of negotiations aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine. Cotton dismissed the Kremlin’s negotiating position as a sign that Putin remains unwilling to pursue a genuine peace agreement, arguing that continued diplomatic efforts will accomplish little unless Russia is convinced it cannot achieve victory on the battlefield. The Arkansas Republican’s remarks underscore his longstanding emphasis on confronting Russian aggression through military strength, expanded Ukrainian capabilities and pressure on Moscow.

Cotton made the comments in a post on X at 3:48 p.m. on November 13, responding to and linking The New York Times article titled “Russia Revives Demand That NATO Retrench to Secure Ukraine Deal.” The report, published November 13, detailed Russia’s renewed demands for NATO to return its military posture to the alliance’s 1997 borders, restrict further expansion and halt Western military assistance to Ukraine. Cotton’s post directly addressed the report’s central issue: Moscow’s effort to make broader European security concessions a condition of ending the war.

Cotton’s full post is exactly as follows:

“NATO nations withdrawing from their own borders is a preposterous demand by Russia. Putin has proved once again that he’s not serious about a negotiated peace. Further talks are a farce at this point. Putin will only agree to stop the war when he knows he can’t win. We need to help Ukraine prove that point.”

The Russian position described in the linked report would require NATO countries to pull forces and military infrastructure back to the alliance’s pre-1997 footprint, potentially weakening the defense of Poland and the Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Times reported that Russia also sought restrictions on NATO expansion, Western weapons transfers to Ukraine and certain European nuclear deterrence arrangements. The demands echoed proposals Moscow presented in December 2021, shortly before its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The report described the document as an unofficial negotiating paper circulated during discussions involving American, Russian and Ukrainian officials in Abu Dhabi.

The renewed demands come amid a broader diplomatic effort by the Trump administration to negotiate an end to the war. The Times reported that U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Russian officials and Putin before briefing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The discussions have included questions about long-term security arrangements for Ukraine and Europe. Cotton’s criticism reflects his rejection of a settlement that would allow Russia to dictate the military posture of NATO countries outside its own territory.

Cotton’s opposition to Russian aggression predates the latest negotiations. In January 2022, as Russian troops amassed near Ukraine’s borders, Cotton criticized the Biden administration’s response and warned that the Russian military buildup threatened European security. In a January 19 Senate speech, he described the Russian troop concentration as a major international security concern, connecting it to what he characterized as insufficient American deterrence. His early remarks established a position centered on confronting Putin rather than relying primarily on diplomatic assurances.

Following Russia’s full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, Cotton called the attack an unprovoked act of aggression and demanded severe consequences. In an official statement released that day, he said: “Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked, naked war of aggression must face the most severe consequences.” He urged President Joe Biden to impose those consequences, placing responsibility for the conflict squarely on the Russian president. The statement was consistent with Cotton’s subsequent calls for stronger sanctions and military pressure against Moscow.

Cotton also criticized the initial sanctions imposed against Russia in February 2022, arguing that the administration’s response was insufficient to deter further military action. On February 21, he described Biden’s sanctions as “wholly unequal to this moment” and called for the administration to implement the “swift and severe” measures it had previously threatened. His position emphasized the use of economic pressure alongside military assistance, a strategy he has continued to advocate in subsequent years.

In 2022, Cotton also delivered an address examining the implications of the Russia-Ukraine war for Taiwan and broader American deterrence. He argued that the invasion demonstrated the dangers of allowing adversaries to believe the United States and its allies would not respond decisively. The speech discussed Russia’s military failures in Ukraine while connecting the conflict to strategic calculations by China. Cotton’s broader argument was that demonstrating the ability to resist Russian aggression could strengthen deterrence against other potential adversaries.

Cotton’s position on military assistance became particularly explicit in 2023, when he joined a bipartisan effort to pressure the Pentagon to update its European warfighting requirements. On March 21, he and Sens. Richard Blumenthal, Roger Wicker and Angus King sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urging an urgent reassessment of military planning for confronting Russia. The senators argued that outdated requirements were affecting decisions about security assistance to Ukraine, including the provision of certain military capabilities. The letter demonstrated Cotton’s focus on ensuring that U.S. military planning reflected the realities of Russia’s invasion.

Cotton also advocated for expanding Ukraine’s ability to strike Russian military targets. In September 2023, he joined Sens. Roger Wicker, Susan Collins and Lindsey Graham in urging Biden to provide Ukraine with Army Tactical Missile Systems, known as ATACMS. Their letter argued that the weapons could help Ukraine strike Russian logistics, communications infrastructure and military positions in occupied territory. Cotton and the other senators maintained that withholding the weapons risked prolonging the war and limiting Ukraine’s ability to achieve battlefield objectives.

Cotton’s legislative voting record, however, has reflected a more conditional approach to funding Ukraine. He voted against the Senate’s February 2024 national security supplemental, which included billions of dollars in assistance for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. partners. The package passed 70-29. In April 2024, Cotton voted in favor of the revised supplemental legislation, which passed the Senate 79-18 and ultimately became law. Those votes show that while Cotton has publicly advocated military support for Ukraine, his support for specific funding packages has not been uniform.

In 2025, Cotton voted against amendments intended to ensure continued U.S. security assistance to Ukraine. On February 21, he opposed an amendment to the Senate budget resolution expressing support for Ukraine against Russian aggression. On April 4, he also voted against an amendment intended to prevent disruptions in security assistance. The votes came during a period of renewed debate in Congress over the direction and conditions of American support for Kyiv. They illustrate that Cotton’s emphasis on confronting Russia has coexisted with opposition to particular congressional mechanisms for maintaining aid.

Cotton’s recent actions have also included support for stronger sanctions against Russia. In August 2026, he backed Senate passage of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia Act of 2026, which imposed additional sanctions and measures against Russia and Iran. Cotton described the legislation as a message to American allies and adversaries that the United States would defend freedom internationally. His support for the measure aligns with his earlier calls for economic consequences against Moscow, even as the administration pursued negotiations.

Cotton’s November 13 statement therefore reflects a position he has articulated since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion: that Putin must be confronted with meaningful military and economic costs rather than allowed to secure strategic concessions through aggression. His record includes calls for tougher sanctions, expanded Ukrainian weapons capabilities, updated U.S. military planning in Europe and support for additional Russia sanctions. At the same time, his votes on Ukraine aid packages and assistance-related amendments show that his support for Kyiv has been shaped by the specific legislation and policy mechanisms under consideration. As negotiations continue over Russia’s demands for a new European security framework, Cotton is arguing that a durable peace will depend on convincing Putin that Russia cannot win the war.