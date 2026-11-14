Representative Jerry Nadler sharply criticized President Donald Trump and senior administration officials after a nationwide FAA ground stop disrupted American air travel on November 13, leaving millions of travelers facing delays, cancellations and uncertainty. The New York Democrat argued that the emergency exposed longstanding neglect of the transportation infrastructure responsible for keeping the country moving. He called for immediate answers from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin while renewing his demand for modernized aviation technology and reliable alternatives such as high-speed passenger rail.

Nadler wrote:

It is outrageous that under Donald Trump and Sean Duffy, air travel has already been brought to a standstill for the longest period since 9/11 and counting. Millions of Americans are stranded, and families, businesses, and livelihoods are paying the price. Instead of answers, @SecDuffy and @SecMullinDHS are delivering more chaos and confusion. The American people deserve answers and solutions. Now. This is a wake-up call: America cannot afford to neglect the critical infrastructure that keeps our country moving. We must modernize our aviation system AND invest in reliable alternatives like true high-speed passenger rail. Americans deserve a transportation system that works, not one that leaves them stranded and panicked.

The statement contains several distinct criticisms. Nadler first holds the Trump administration and Duffy politically responsible for the aviation emergency, then points to the consequences for travelers, families and businesses. He also questions the explanations being provided by federal officials and argues that the incident demonstrates the need for broader investment in American transportation infrastructure.

The FAA issued the nationwide ground stop after a telecommunications failure affected air traffic control centers across the country. Departing flights were halted while federal aviation officials investigated the problem, with the agency citing safety concerns. Aircraft already in the air were initially allowed to continue toward their destinations. The shutdown created widespread disruptions as airports and airlines attempted to manage aircraft movements, passenger congestion and flight schedules.

The scale of the disruption was substantial. Reuters reported nearly 7,000 delayed or canceled flights during the incident, while additional reporting based on aviation data estimated that approximately 1.5 million passengers were affected. Although the ground stop was eventually lifted, the disruption continued to affect airlines as aircraft and crews were displaced from their normal schedules. Nadler’s reference to millions of Americans being stranded reflects the wider passenger impact rather than a precise count of people physically confined to airport terminals.

His reference to September 11 also reflects the rarity of nationwide aviation shutdowns. The November 13 incident was only the second nationwide ground stop since the September 11 attacks, following a much shorter shutdown in January 2023 after an FAA system failure. The duration and geographic scope of the November emergency therefore made it a particularly significant disruption to the national air transportation system.

Nadler’s criticism of the administration comes against a documented history of problems involving aging aviation infrastructure. The Government Accountability Office found that 51 of the FAA’s 138 air traffic control systems were unsustainable in its December 2024 assessment. The problems included outdated equipment, difficulties obtaining replacement parts and a shortage of technical expertise needed to maintain legacy systems. These findings provide important context for Nadler’s argument that the country cannot afford to neglect the infrastructure supporting its aviation network.

The problem has also been documented in subsequent government assessments. A September 2026 GAO report found that the FAA’s modernization initiative was progressing but still faced significant planning challenges. The watchdog raised concerns about the absence of sufficiently developed cost estimates and a comprehensive schedule for the modernization effort. It warned that inadequate planning could result in further delays, operational disruptions or prolonged reliance on outdated equipment.

Nadler’s own record shows that his concerns about aviation modernization predate the Trump administration. In February 2016, while serving on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, he publicly opposed a proposal to transfer control of American air traffic operations to a private entity dominated by commercial airlines. He argued that the proposal would undermine efforts to modernize the aviation system and could jeopardize the safety of the flying public.

In that statement, Nadler argued that the FAA’s modernization efforts, including the NextGen air traffic management program, could be set back by several years if the government disrupted the existing system through privatization. He also objected to transferring billions of dollars in publicly funded assets to private companies. His position emphasized that aviation modernization should be pursued without compromising public oversight or safety.

The 2016 statement is particularly relevant to his November 2026 post because it demonstrates that his calls for aviation improvements are not new. He had previously identified modernization, system reliability and the government’s responsibility for managing national airspace as important transportation policy issues. His current criticism places those longstanding concerns within the context of a major nationwide communications failure.

Nadler’s second major proposal is investment in high-speed passenger rail. By calling for reliable alternatives to air travel, he is arguing that the United States should not rely exclusively on aviation infrastructure to move passengers across long distances. High-speed rail can provide another transportation option for heavily traveled corridors, potentially reducing dependence on short-haul flights and providing additional capacity when aviation networks experience disruptions.

His statement also connects transportation infrastructure to economic security. Air travel is essential to business operations, tourism, interstate commerce and the movement of workers. When a nationwide disruption occurs, the consequences extend beyond passengers waiting at departure gates. Companies can lose business time, workers can miss employment commitments and families can face unexpected expenses. Nadler’s reference to livelihoods reflects those broader economic consequences.

The senator-level oversight of aviation infrastructure is not the only issue involved in Nadler’s criticism. He specifically named Duffy and Mullin, placing responsibility for providing explanations on the officials overseeing transportation and homeland security. Duffy’s department includes the FAA, while Mullin’s department has responsibilities involving national security and related federal response functions. Nadler’s demand for answers therefore targets the administration officials whose agencies were publicly addressing the emergency.

The November disruption also highlights the importance of air traffic controller staffing and technology. A separate GAO report found that the FAA employed approximately 6% fewer controllers in fiscal year 2025 than in 2015, despite an increase in the number of flights using the national airspace system. The report documented recruitment and training challenges, adding another dimension to the infrastructure concerns raised by Nadler.

Nadler’s high-speed rail proposal is also part of a broader transportation policy debate about whether the United States should invest more heavily in passenger rail infrastructure. However, his November 13 post does not identify a specific rail bill, funding amount or construction proposal. His documented 2016 record provides clear evidence of his position on aviation modernization and public oversight, while his latest statement establishes his present call for high-speed passenger rail as a complementary transportation investment.

The central issue in Nadler’s statement is that the nationwide aviation emergency should not be treated as an isolated operational problem. He argues that the disruption exposed weaknesses in the infrastructure Americans depend on every day and that federal officials must provide answers while pursuing long-term solutions. His call for modernized air traffic control technology and high-speed passenger rail places the November 13 shutdown within a larger debate over the future of American transportation infrastructure.