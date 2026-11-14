Senator Tammy Duckworth announced November 13 that she intends to introduce an amendment to prevent additional taxpayer funding from supporting President Donald Trump’s ongoing war with Iran, escalating her efforts to use congressional spending authority to restrict the administration’s military campaign. The Illinois Democrat said Americans do not want more public money directed toward the conflict and argued that Congress must use its constitutional power over federal appropriations to force the president to end the war. Her latest announcement follows months of War Powers votes, legislative amendments and public statements challenging the legality and consequences of the administration’s military operations.

Duckworth wrote:

“It couldn’t be clearer: Americans do not want any more of their taxpayer dollars going toward Trump’s illegal Iran war. Whatever government funding deal is struck, I will propose an amendment that would defund the war. This is the bare minimum Congress can do to heed Americans’ call and use our power of the purse to force the President to end this conflict we never should’ve been in.”

Her proposal is directly connected to the congressional appropriations process. Government funding legislation determines how federal agencies and military operations receive money, and Duckworth wants restrictions included that would prevent appropriated funds from being used to continue the offensive war against Iran. The amendment she describes is a proposed legislative action, not an already enacted funding prohibition.

Duckworth’s announcement also follows a joint statement she released with Senators Michael Bennet, Bernie Sanders and Chris Van Hollen on November 12. The four lawmakers opposed a government funding agreement that would allow Trump to continue the Iran conflict without additional restrictions. Their statement argued that any short-term spending package should include language preventing the administration from using appropriated funds to continue the war.

The senators also cited the economic consequences of the conflict, including higher fuel, grocery and fertilizer prices. They referenced the deaths of more than 20 American servicemembers and hundreds of wounded personnel, arguing that the war was imposing costs on military families and American taxpayers. Their statement warned that allowing the conflict to continue through additional government funding agreements could prolong the financial and military consequences.

Duckworth has repeatedly challenged the legal authority for Trump’s military operations. In June 2025, following American strikes against Iran, she voted for an Iran War Powers Resolution that would have required the president to obtain congressional authorization before continuing military action. The resolution failed after Senate Republicans voted against it, with the final tally standing at 53-47.

Her argument has consistently centered on the constitutional division of military authority. The president serves as commander in chief, but Congress holds the constitutional power to declare war and authorize military force. Duckworth has argued that the administration cannot continue a major military conflict indefinitely without Congress exercising its responsibilities under the Constitution and the War Powers Resolution.

By April 2026, Duckworth had joined a series of Senate efforts to force votes on resolutions intended to end the Iran war. On April 22, she joined Senators Tammy Baldwin, Chris Murphy, Cory Booker, Tim Kaine and Adam Schiff in supporting a War Powers effort aimed at immediately ending Trump’s military campaign. Her office described the vote as another attempt to prevent the administration from escalating the conflict and placing American servicemembers at additional risk.

Duckworth continued that effort on April 29, when she joined colleagues in forcing another War Powers vote as the conflict reached its 60th day. She argued that Republicans were relying on their interpretation of the War Powers Resolution’s 60-day framework to avoid confronting the legal questions surrounding the president’s military campaign. She also cited the deaths of American servicemembers and the growing number of wounded personnel.

The effort continued in May. Duckworth joined Senators Tim Kaine, Adam Schiff, Cory Booker, Tammy Baldwin, Chris Murphy and others in pushing another resolution to withdraw American forces from hostilities within and against Iran. The senator argued that the conflict was continuing to threaten American personnel while imposing growing economic costs on the country. Her involvement placed her among a group of senators repeatedly using War Powers procedures to challenge the administration’s military campaign.

Duckworth also sought to attach restrictions directly to defense legislation. On June 11, 2026, she voted against committee passage of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act after Republicans blocked amendments intended to hold the president accountable for the Iran war and other military actions. Her opposition demonstrated that she was willing to challenge a major annual defense policy bill rather than support it without the restrictions she wanted.

In July, Duckworth announced that she would vote against the full NDAA unless her amendment to end Trump’s Iran war was included. Her proposal would halt additional funding for offensive military operations against Iran while preserving funding for self-defense, the defense of allies and intelligence gathering. It also included a provision withholding travel funding for the secretary of defense until the Pentagon provided Congress with information about the war’s effects on military readiness and wounded servicemembers.

Her criticism has also focused on the consequences for American troops. In September 2026, Duckworth joined Senator Dick Durbin and other Senate Democrats in sending a letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth demanding a full accounting of the costs of the Iran war. The lawmakers argued that the Pentagon had not provided adequate information about the financial burden, casualties and military readiness consequences of the conflict. Their letter also highlighted the additional costs Americans were facing because of higher fuel and other prices.

Duckworth’s opposition became even more explicit after a June 23 Senate vote on a War Powers measure. Following the 50-48 vote, she said the conflict should never have happened and criticized the administration for entering a war despite Trump’s previous promises to avoid new military conflicts. She also cited the deaths of American servicemembers, the financial costs and the effect on national security.

The senator’s latest proposal also comes amid changing public opinion. A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in November 2026 found that 71% of Americans supported congressional legislation to end the Iran war. Support extended beyond Democratic voters, with a majority of Republicans surveyed also supporting an end to the conflict. The findings provide context for Duckworth’s argument that Congress should respond to public opposition through legislation rather than continue funding the military campaign.

The constitutional issue surrounding Duckworth’s proposed amendment is particularly important. Congress controls federal appropriations, while the president directs military operations within the limits established by law. Congress can use spending legislation to restrict how appropriated funds are used, although the specific language, scope and passage of any amendment would determine its legal and practical effect. Duckworth is seeking to use that authority as a direct mechanism for limiting the administration’s ability to continue offensive operations.

Her November 13 announcement therefore represents another stage in a sustained congressional campaign rather than an isolated statement. From voting for War Powers resolutions to opposing defense legislation without restrictions and demanding a Pentagon accounting, Duckworth has repeatedly challenged the administration’s conduct of the Iran war. Her latest pledge moves that opposition directly into the government funding negotiations, where she intends to make restrictions on the conflict part of the debate over keeping federal agencies funded.