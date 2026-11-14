Senator Andy Kim demanded immediate answers from federal aviation officials after a telecommunications failure triggered a nationwide FAA ground stop on November 13, disrupting air travel across the United States. The New Jersey Democrat warned that the consequences could extend beyond the initial shutdown, affecting travelers, businesses and the broader economy for days. His criticism also revived concerns he had previously raised about aging air traffic control technology, staffing shortages and recurring aviation problems affecting New Jersey airports.

Kim wrote in his November 13 statement:

This is outrageous. A nationwide ground stop will hit travelers and our economy for days. We need answers and a fix now, and we need to finally modernize our air traffic control technology. This is the second time in two months New Jersey has been hit. This can’t keep happening.

The senator’s statement addressed three central issues: the immediate disruption caused by the nationwide ground stop, the economic consequences of prolonged aviation interruptions and the need for modernized air traffic control infrastructure. His reference to New Jersey being hit twice in two months also connected the national emergency to previous problems involving the state’s aviation system, particularly the facilities serving Newark Liberty International Airport.

The FAA issued the November 13 ground stop after a telecommunications outage affected air route traffic control centers. The agency halted departing flights across the country as a precaution while technicians investigated the problem. Aircraft already airborne were allowed to continue toward their destinations, but the departure restrictions created a growing backlog of flights and passengers. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the nationwide shutdown and said the FAA was investigating the communications failure.

The impact extended well beyond the period during which departures were prohibited. Reuters reported nearly 7,000 delayed or canceled flights during the disruption, while additional cancellations and delays affected international connections. Aircraft and crews became displaced from their planned schedules, creating operational problems that airlines warned could take time to resolve. The situation demonstrated how a failure affecting centralized aviation infrastructure can disrupt transportation well beyond the airports where the original problems occur.

Kim’s warning about economic consequences reflects the importance of commercial aviation to the American economy. Airlines transport passengers, workers, business travelers, cargo and time-sensitive shipments across the country every day. Extended delays can disrupt business schedules, hotel reservations, connecting flights, tourism, supply chains and the movement of personnel. Even after a ground stop is lifted, airlines must reposition aircraft and crews before normal operations can resume.

The senator’s criticism also comes against a documented history of problems involving the FAA’s aging infrastructure. A September 2024 Government Accountability Office report found that 51 of the FAA’s 138 air traffic control systems were classified as unsustainable. The problems included outdated technology, difficulties obtaining replacement parts and limited availability of technicians with the expertise needed to maintain older systems.

A subsequent GAO report published in September 2026 examined the administration’s modernization initiative, known as the Brand New Air Traffic Control System. While the FAA had made progress implementing the initiative, the government watchdog identified concerns about cost estimates, scheduling and the possibility that modernization work could itself cause operational disruptions. The findings underscored the complexity of replacing systems that remain essential to managing American airspace.

Staffing represents another part of the problem. A GAO assessment of the FAA workforce found that the agency employed 13,164 air traffic controllers at the end of fiscal year 2025, approximately 6% fewer than in 2015. During that period, the number of flights using the air traffic control system increased by approximately 10%. The report identified difficulties in recruiting, training and retaining controllers, particularly because the process can take years.

Kim’s concerns about New Jersey aviation infrastructure predate the November emergency. On May 15, 2025, his Senate office announced that he had secured commitments from FAA officials to upgrade outdated technology at the Philadelphia Terminal Radar Approach Control facility, known as PHL TRACON. That facility manages aircraft approaching and departing airports across the region, including Newark Liberty International Airport.

The May 2025 effort followed visits Kim made to PHL TRACON and Newark Airport, where he investigated blackouts, delays, staffing shortages and safety concerns. His office reported that travelers in New Jersey had been experiencing recurring operational problems. The senator also questioned whether the FAA was providing sufficiently transparent information about the timeline for repairs and upgrades at Newark.

During a Senate Commerce Committee hearing, Kim pressed FAA officials about the technology needed to prevent future blackouts and restore reliability. He also raised questions about staffing levels after air traffic controllers had reportedly told him that Newark’s facility had approximately 10 fewer controllers than would typically be expected. FAA officials provided a different account of staffing conditions and committed to following up with the senator about the discrepancy.

The hearing was important because it showed that Kim’s concerns were not limited to general calls for aviation improvements. He was seeking specific commitments from the agency responsible for maintaining the infrastructure, examining the operational problems reported by controllers and pressing officials to explain differences between their public statements and information coming from personnel working inside the system.

Kim’s November 13 reference to New Jersey being hit again therefore fits into a longer record of scrutiny directed at the FAA. His earlier work focused on regional communications problems, outdated equipment, Newark’s operational reliability and the availability of properly trained personnel. The nationwide emergency expanded those concerns to the entire national airspace system.

The broader federal modernization effort has also become a significant transportation policy issue. The Department of Transportation has outlined plans to replace outdated radar, software, hardware and telecommunications networks through its new air traffic control initiative. The administration has promoted the project as a major effort to improve safety and reduce delays, while GAO has emphasized the need for realistic funding, cost estimates and implementation schedules.

Kim’s demand for answers is also significant because he serves on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee and its Subcommittee on Aviation, Space and Innovation. Those committees have jurisdiction over the FAA and federal aviation programs, giving him a direct legislative role in oversight of the agency and the modernization effort.

The November 13 statement ultimately represents a continuation of Kim’s efforts to hold federal aviation officials accountable for technology and staffing problems. His warning that the shutdown could affect travelers and the economy for days reflects the operational consequences of a nationwide communications failure, while his reference to New Jersey highlights the repeated problems that had already prompted him to seek upgrades. His demand is not simply for an explanation of what happened Friday, but for a more reliable aviation system that can prevent similar disruptions from happening again.