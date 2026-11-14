Representative Mark Pocan warned President Donald Trump against pursuing military action against Cuba after the president indicated that he would consider using American military force against the island before leaving office. The Wisconsin Democrat argued that Cuba was already experiencing a severe humanitarian crisis, which he attributed in significant part to decades of American economic restrictions and failed U.S. policies. His November 13 statement also reinforced his longstanding opposition to the American embargo and his concerns about another military conflict under the Trump administration.

Pocan wrote:

Yesterday, Trump threatened to use military action to “get Cuba done” before he leaves office. The Cuban people are already facing a severe humanitarian crisis as a result of six decades of blockades and other failed US policies. An illegal military action against the island will only exacerbate their suffering. I refuse to let that happen.

The statement followed comments Trump made during a November 12 telephone interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. When asked whether he would use military force to achieve his objectives in Cuba before leaving office, Trump said he wanted to “get Cuba done” and indicated that he would consider military action. He also referred to Secretary of State Marco Rubio as someone who could play a leading role in the administration’s Cuba policy.

Trump’s comments were significant because they went beyond his administration’s existing economic pressure campaign and raised the possibility of direct military involvement. However, the president did not announce an invasion, authorize an operation or provide a military timetable. Pocan characterized the remarks as a threat of military action, while the available public comments establish that Trump said he would consider such force rather than confirming that an operation had been ordered.

The U.S. embargo against Cuba has been in place since 1962, when President John F. Kennedy proclaimed restrictions on trade with the island. The policy developed during the Cold War after the Cuban Revolution and the deterioration of relations between Washington and Havana. It has remained a central component of American foreign policy toward Cuba for more than six decades, although different administrations have modified particular restrictions involving travel, remittances, trade and humanitarian transactions.

The embargo affects a wide range of economic activity, including trade, financial transactions, investment and access to certain goods and services. Although the United States permits specific humanitarian exports and other authorized transactions, restrictions on financial institutions and commercial dealings create additional complications for Cuban businesses and organizations attempting to obtain supplies, financing and international customers. Pocan’s criticism centers on the argument that these restrictions place substantial pressure on ordinary Cubans rather than simply affecting the Cuban government.

The humanitarian situation has become increasingly serious amid fuel shortages, prolonged electricity interruptions, deteriorating infrastructure and shortages of essential supplies. Reuters reported in September 2026 that the U.S. Embassy in Havana had issued a health alert concerning an increase in diarrheal illnesses linked to worsening water and electricity infrastructure. The report also described how fuel restrictions and broader economic pressure were contributing to problems involving refrigeration, sanitation and food safety.

The fuel situation has become an especially important part of the dispute. Cuba depends heavily on imported fuel to generate electricity, operate transportation networks and maintain essential services. Restrictions on oil shipments and pressure against countries supplying the island have intensified the difficulty of maintaining those systems. The consequences extend beyond the energy sector, affecting hospitals, refrigeration, public transportation, food distribution and other services relied upon by the civilian population.

Pocan has personally investigated the consequences of American policy. In July 2026, he joined Representatives Teresa Leger Fernandez, Delia Ramirez and Maxine Dexter on a four-day congressional fact-finding mission to Cuba. Following the visit, the lawmakers described shortages of food and medicine, electrical blackouts, transportation difficulties and the effects of the administration’s maximum-pressure policies. Pocan said U.S. sanctions were restricting access to financing, limiting customers and suppliers, and preventing parts of the island’s private sector from operating effectively.

The delegation’s statement also addressed migration. Pocan argued that worsening economic conditions and the inability of many Cubans to sustain their livelihoods were contributing to displacement. He said the delegation had heard from residents who felt compelled to leave their country because of the conditions they faced. His position therefore connects the embargo not only to economic hardship but also to migration pressures and the ability of Cuban residents to remain in their communities.

Pocan renewed those arguments on July 21, 2026, after the State Department released a report concerning Cuba. In an official statement, he criticized the report’s characterization of the island and argued that it was being used to justify additional confrontation. He described Cuba as an impoverished country affected by American policy and explicitly rejected the possibility of another illegal war.

The broader international debate over the embargo has continued for decades. On October 29, 2025, the United Nations General Assembly adopted another resolution calling for an end to the American economic, commercial and financial embargo against Cuba. The resolution passed 165-7, with 12 abstentions. In 2026, the General Assembly again adopted a resolution addressing the embargo, reflecting continued international opposition to the restrictions among a substantial majority of member states. These resolutions are not legally binding orders compelling the United States to change its policy, but they document the breadth of international criticism.

Pocan’s warning about military action also reflects his broader position on the use of American military resources. In March 2026, he and Representative Ilhan Omar, co-chairs of the Defense Spending Reduction Caucus, criticized an additional $200 billion Pentagon funding request connected to the war with Iran. Their opposition focused on the financial burden of the conflict and the use of taxpayer resources for a military campaign they considered unjustified.

His position is particularly relevant because Trump’s Cuba comments came amid an administration already engaged in a major military conflict with Iran. Pocan’s criticism of the Iran war and his July comments rejecting another potential war demonstrate a consistent concern about expanding American military commitments without sufficient legal justification or a clearly established national interest.

The legal question surrounding a possible operation against Cuba would also be significant. Under the U.S. Constitution, Congress has the authority to declare war, while the president serves as commander in chief. The War Powers Resolution establishes reporting and consultation requirements when American forces are introduced into hostilities and limits the circumstances under which prolonged military operations may continue without congressional authorization. Any proposed intervention would therefore raise questions about the legal basis for military action, congressional oversight and the potential consequences for American personnel.

Pocan’s November 13 statement brings together his opposition to the Cuba embargo, his concerns about the humanitarian consequences of U.S. economic policy and his broader resistance to additional military escalation. His declaration that he would not let an intervention happen is a political commitment to oppose such action through his congressional role; it does not independently establish that he has the authority to prevent a presidential military decision. Nevertheless, his recent congressional visit, official statements and criticism of the Iran war provide a documented record behind his warning that military action against Cuba would deepen an already serious crisis.