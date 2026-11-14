WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent predicted that Americans would feel the strength of the U.S. economy once the conflict with Iran is resolved, citing falling oil, gasoline and diesel prices as signs that pressure on energy markets is easing.

Speaking during a November 13 interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Bessent said crude oil had fallen $20 a barrel during the month, gasoline had dropped below $4 a gallon and diesel prices were down 10%.

“With the Iran conflict, we have a short-term spike in energy prices. It’s supply-constrained,” Bessent said.

“But you’ve already seen oil’s down $20 this month. Gasoline is back below $4. Diesel is down 10%,” he continued.

“So I think once we get this behind us, the American people will be able to feel the strength of the economy.”

Federal energy data and an independent survey of gasoline stations support Bessent’s statement that regular gasoline prices have fallen below $4 nationally, although his broader claims about the size of recent oil and diesel price declines require additional comparison data.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that the national average retail price of regular gasoline was $3.995 per gallon for the week of November 9, down from $4.153 the previous week and $4.269 on October 26.

AAA separately reported on November 12 that the national average for regular gasoline had fallen to approximately $3.91 per gallon, its first reading below $4 since July.

AAA said prices had declined by nearly 20 cents over the preceding week, citing falling crude oil prices, reduced seasonal gasoline demand and the transition to less expensive winter-blend fuel.

However, the organization also noted that gasoline remained unusually expensive for November. Its November 12 average was approximately 83 cents higher than the same period in 2025, indicating that the recent decline had not returned prices to their year-earlier levels.

The EIA’s November 13 daily energy-price report listed West Texas Intermediate crude at $92.30 a barrel and Brent crude at $95.42 at the November 12 close.

Those figures provide an independent snapshot of oil prices shortly before Bessent’s interview, but do not by themselves establish his claim that crude had fallen $20 a barrel during November. That calculation requires a comparable price series and starting date.

The same EIA report, using AAA retail data, placed the national average diesel price at $6.06 per gallon on November 12. Bessent’s statement that diesel had declined 10% was not independently established by that single observation because he did not specify the comparison date in the cited remarks.

Bessent described the energy-price increases associated with the Iran conflict as a temporary supply shock and argued that declining fuel costs would eventually help consumers experience the benefits of economic growth.

He also maintained that the broader U.S. economy remained strong despite the effects of the conflict and public concern about inflation.

“The underlying economy is very strong,” Bessent said, according to original interview excerpts published by CNBC.

He cited 3.4% economic growth in the previous quarter and an Atlanta Federal Reserve GDPNow estimate of 3.5% for the current quarter.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis confirmed in its October 29 advance estimate that real gross domestic product increased at an annualized rate of 3.4% during the third quarter of 2026, compared with 2.2% in the second quarter.

According to the BEA, increased investment, consumer spending and government spending contributed to third-quarter growth, partly offset by a decline in exports.

The agency also reported that the personal consumption expenditures price index increased at an annualized rate of 2.1% in the third quarter, compared with 5.0% in the second quarter. The index excluding food and energy increased 2.5%, compared with 3.3% previously.

Those figures provide independent evidence of economic growth and slower inflation during the third quarter, although they do not establish how the economy will perform after the Iran conflict ends.

Bessent acknowledged that Americans remained concerned about affordability and said he would not dismiss their experiences with higher prices.

The Treasury secretary also addressed the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decisions, warning against responding too aggressively to inflation associated with what he described as a temporary energy supply disruption.

“I think that to hike too much into an energy supply shock when it’s coming down — these are very noisy numbers,” Bessent said in the CNBC interview.

He again cited the declines in gasoline, crude oil and diesel prices, predicting that the changes could contribute to more favorable inflation readings.

“So, you know, the Fed’s supposed to look into the future, not look in the rearview mirror,” he said.

Bessent’s comments reflected his view that further interest-rate increases could unnecessarily restrain economic activity if the effects of higher energy prices prove temporary.

During the same interview, Bessent also discussed the administration’s economic pressure campaign against Iran, including Operation Economic Outcast, which he said was intended to restrict the Iranian government’s financial resources.

He argued that the measures were placing growing pressure on Iranian authorities. The extent to which those measures have affected Iran’s finances was not independently established by the economic data cited in the interview.

Bessent’s forecast rests on the expectation that the conflict’s disruption of energy markets will diminish, allowing lower fuel costs to ease pressure on household budgets and inflation.

While official data confirm that regular gasoline prices have fallen and that the U.S. economy expanded during the third quarter, the timing of any resolution to the Iran conflict and its eventual effects on economic growth remain uncertain.