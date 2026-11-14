California Governor Gavin Newsom sharply criticized President Donald Trump on November 13 after a telecommunications failure inside the Federal Aviation Administration’s air traffic control system triggered a nationwide ground stop, disrupting flights across the United States and leaving an estimated 1.5 million travelers stranded. Newsom accused Trump of failing to publicly address the emergency while Americans dealt with widespread airport disruptions, declaring that the president “does not care about you.” His remarks added another confrontation to the increasingly hostile relationship between the California governor and the White House.

Newsom wrote in his November 13 post:

Donald Trump was MIA today while 1.5 million Americans were stranded at airports at a scale not seen since 9/11. He does not care about you.

The statement was published at 8:22 p.m. Eastern Time as the aviation disruption continued to affect travelers. Newsom’s central accusation was that Trump had not provided the kind of public presidential response he believed the situation warranted. His use of “MIA” referred to what he characterized as the president’s absence from the public response to an emergency affecting travelers nationwide.

The FAA’s November 13 ground stop was triggered by a telecommunications outage affecting air route traffic control centers. The agency halted departing flights nationwide as a safety precaution while technicians investigated the communications failure. Aircraft already airborne were initially allowed to continue toward their destinations, while departures were restricted. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that the problem affected the national air traffic control system and said technicians were investigating.

The disruption was substantial. Reuters reported that nearly 7,000 flights were delayed or canceled during the initial disruption, with the outage also affecting international connections and creating additional operational problems as aircraft and airport gates became congested. The ground stop was particularly significant because nationwide departures had rarely been halted on this scale since the September 11 attacks.

The 1.5 million figure referenced by Newsom also had a separate reporting basis. An analysis by aviation data firm Cirium, cited in coverage of the disruption, estimated that approximately 1.5 million people were stranded by cancellations and related flight interruptions. That figure represents an estimate of the wider passenger impact, rather than an FAA count of people physically stranded inside airport terminals.

The shutdown also raised questions about the reliability of the infrastructure responsible for managing American airspace. The Government Accountability Office has repeatedly documented problems with aging FAA technology, including systems that are difficult to maintain because replacement parts and experienced technicians are increasingly difficult to obtain. A December 2024 GAO assessment found that 51 of the FAA’s 138 air traffic control systems had been classified as unsustainable in the agency’s assessment.

The infrastructure concerns were not limited to technology. A separate GAO assessment published in September 2026 examined the federal government’s efforts to replace aging air traffic control equipment and found that modernization remained a complicated undertaking requiring stronger cost and schedule planning. The report also identified continuing risks associated with older communications, surveillance and automation systems. The November outage therefore occurred against a documented background of longstanding modernization challenges.

Newsom’s accusation that Trump was “MIA” was also part of a much broader political dispute. The governor has repeatedly challenged the president’s use of federal authority, particularly when it involves California, state sovereignty, federal spending and the deployment of military personnel within American cities. Their disagreements have developed into multiple legal confrontations involving the governor’s office and the Trump administration.

One of the most significant disputes occurred in June 2025, when Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a lawsuit challenging Trump’s federalization and deployment of California National Guard personnel without the governor’s consent. The state argued that the administration’s actions exceeded presidential authority and violated constitutional and statutory limits governing the National Guard. The lawsuit became a major confrontation over the relationship between federal military authority and state government.

Newsom continued challenging the administration’s use of military personnel in American cities in October 2025. He and Bonta announced that California would immediately pursue legal action if Trump sent National Guard personnel into San Francisco without lawful justification. Newsom framed the issue as a matter of constitutional authority and the limits of using military resources for domestic deployments.

The governor has also challenged Trump’s economic policies through the courts. In April 2025, California filed a lawsuit against the administration over its use of emergency powers to impose sweeping tariffs. Newsom argued that the federal government had exceeded its authority and that the policies threatened California businesses, consumers and supply chains. The dispute demonstrated that Newsom’s opposition has extended beyond military deployments into the economic decisions of the administration.

The aviation emergency presented a different kind of criticism. Rather than challenging a specific executive order or federal deployment, Newsom focused on the president’s public response to a nationwide disruption affecting ordinary Americans. His statement connected the immediate consequences of the FAA failure to a broader argument about presidential accountability and whether the administration was adequately addressing problems affecting the public.

There is an important distinction between Newsom’s political characterization and the documented government record. The FAA confirmed the nationwide ground stop, and the aviation data supported the scale of the disruption. Newsom’s assertion that Trump did not care about Americans was his political judgment, not an independently measurable finding. Similarly, the absence of a public presidential statement during the period he referenced does not establish what Trump privately knew or what actions the administration was taking through its agencies.

By the time Newsom published his criticism, federal transportation and aviation officials had publicly acknowledged the emergency and confirmed that technicians were investigating the communications failure. The incident had already raised questions about the reliability of national airspace infrastructure, the government’s ability to respond to a systemwide failure and the consequences for passengers and the economy.

Newsom’s November 13 statement ultimately brought two separate issues into the same political confrontation: the immediate failure that disrupted American air travel and his longstanding opposition to Trump’s leadership and use of federal power. By invoking September 11, citing the estimated 1.5 million affected travelers and accusing the president of being absent, the governor turned a nationwide transportation emergency into another public test of the increasingly adversarial relationship between California and the Trump administration.