WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended President Donald Trump’s military strikes against suspected drug-trafficking vessels in the Caribbean on Friday, criticizing international-law objections to a campaign that United Nations experts have said could constitute crimes against humanity.

Speaking at the Federalist Society’s National Lawyers Convention in Washington on November 13, Rubio cited the strikes as an example of what he described as efforts by international institutions to restrict the Trump administration’s foreign policy.

“So, for example, when President Trump ordered our military to sink cartel boats in the Caribbean, we were told that they were violating international law,” Rubio said, according to the State Department’s official transcript.

Rubio also criticized the founding chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, who previously accused the United States of crimes against humanity in connection with the operations.

The remarks came more than a year after the administration began using military force against vessels it alleges are connected to drug-trafficking organizations. The campaign, overseen by the Pentagon under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, has expanded from the Caribbean into the eastern Pacific.

The administration has characterized the strikes as military operations against designated terrorist organizations and maintained that they are necessary to protect Americans from illicit drugs.

Critics have challenged whether suspected drug trafficking constitutes an armed attack or establishes the existence of an armed conflict under international law. Those distinctions are central to determining whether lethal military targeting rules apply.

In a September 2026 assessment, U.N. Special Rapporteur on counterterrorism and human rights Ben Saul concluded that the maritime campaign involved unlawful killings and could constitute crimes against humanity.

The assessment examined 68 strikes against vessels between September 2025 and August 2026, reporting at least 223 deaths. It disputed the administration’s justification for treating alleged drug traffickers as military targets.

Saul’s findings were those of an independent U.N. expert, not a judgment by an international criminal court. His assessment did not establish individual criminal responsibility for Trump, Hegseth or other U.S. officials.

The U.N. human rights office had raised similar objections earlier in the campaign. In an October 2025 statement, High Commissioner Volker Türk called for an end to the strikes, arguing that counter-narcotics operations should ordinarily be conducted through law enforcement rather than lethal military force.

The administration has maintained that the targeted organizations represent threats to U.S. national security. Rubio has also defended the military’s legal review procedures, saying that legal officers participate in determining whether proposed strikes are authorized.

The existence of military legal reviews does not, by itself, resolve the broader dispute over whether the United States is engaged in an armed conflict with the organizations it targets.

The campaign has also faced congressional scrutiny, particularly following allegations concerning a September 2025 strike in which U.S. forces allegedly attacked survivors of an initial assault.

Senior military commanders subsequently disputed allegations that Hegseth personally ordered survivors to be killed. Questions about the targeting process and the circumstances of individual strikes have nevertheless remained subjects of oversight and legal criticism.

The broader campaign has also prompted legal challenges from victims’ families and human rights organizations. Those proceedings are separate from the international legal assessments and do not establish that every allegation against the military has been proven.

Rubio’s comments Friday did not address the evidence underlying particular strikes or provide a new account of the Pentagon’s targeting decisions.

Instead, he placed the campaign within a broader argument that international institutions were attempting to limit Washington’s ability to act against threats.

“For this global elite, international law is not a neutral body of rules,” Rubio said, arguing that international legal institutions were being used to advance political interests.

The speech did not announce additional strikes or a change in military policy. It reaffirmed the administration’s rejection of international criticism as the legal and political debate over the operations continues.