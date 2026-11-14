Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said “hunters are some of our country’s greatest conservationists” as his department proposed opening Craters of the Moon National Monument in Idaho and Castle Mountains National Monument in California to hunting, carrying out a directive in a September executive order from President Donald Trump.

“Hunting is part of America’s heritage, and hunters are some of our country’s greatest conservationists,” Burgum said in an Interior Department press release announcing proposed National Park Service regulations that would “permit hunting of species not protected under the Endangered Species Act in both monuments.”

In a post on his X account Friday linking to the release, Burgum wrote: “[President Trump] has made clear that our hunting heritage deserves to be protected and promoted—because conservation and access go hand in hand. This proposal expands hunting opportunities while respecting state wildlife management authority and safeguarding the natural resources we all treasure.”

The proposal implements Executive Order 14429, “Reinvigorating America’s Hunting Heritage,” which Trump signed on Sept. 17. Section 2(a) of the order directs the interior secretary, “within 90 days of the date of this order,” to “allow for the hunting of species that are not subject to 16 U.S.C. 1533,” the Endangered Species Act’s listing provision, within the two monuments.

In the order, Trump wrote: “I have determined that appropriately managed hunting would not put the objects of historic and scientific interest that these monuments protect at risk.” The order cites Proclamation 9394 of Feb. 12, 2016, which established Castle Mountains, and Proclamation 1694 of May 2, 1924, which established Craters of the Moon, as well as the monument’s most recent enlargement by Proclamation 7373 in 2000.

The two modern proclamations are silent on hunting. President Barack Obama’s Proclamation 9394 says, “Nothing in this proclamation shall be deemed to enlarge or diminish the jurisdiction of the State of California with respect to fish and wildlife management.” President Bill Clinton’s Proclamation 7373 uses the same language for Idaho and, according to the Park Service, grew Craters of the Moon from roughly 54,000 acres to about 753,000, split between the Park Service and the Bureau of Land Management.

The current ban comes from Park Service regulations. Under 36 CFR 2.2, “Hunting shall be allowed in park areas where such activity is specifically mandated by Federal statutory law.” The proposed rule says no such statute covers Castle Mountains or the original Craters of the Moon monument, where hunting “is currently prohibited.”

Congress acted on the rest of Craters of the Moon in 2002. Public Law 107-213 designated the Park Service portion of the 2000 expansion as a national preserve and states: “The Secretary of the Interior shall permit hunting on lands within the Craters of the Moon National Preserve in accordance with the applicable laws of the United States and the State of Idaho.” Both monuments rest on the Antiquities Act, which lets presidents protect objects “of historic or scientific interest” as national monuments.

The order’s reach extends to military land. Section 2(b) directs “the Secretary of War, the Secretary of the Interior, the Secretary of Agriculture, and the Secretary of Commerce” to propose, within 180 days, changes to rules “that prohibit or restrict access to lands under their respective jurisdictions” to “expand Federal hunting, fishing, shooting, and other land access opportunities for recreation.”

Under the Interior proposal, hunting would follow both state and federal law, and monument superintendents would keep authority to set “closures, restrictions or conditions on hunting to protect public safety and prevent impacts to the objects the Monuments were established to protect,” the department said.

At Castle Mountains, the rule was developed with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and would bar hunting “within 200 yards of any wildlife watering place,” to protect bighorn sheep, mule deer and desert tortoises, according to the release. It would also bar hunting within one mile of the Castle Mountain Mine, which operates on Bureau of Land Management land inside the monument, “to protect mine workers.”

At Craters of the Moon, the rule was developed with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and would limit hunters to “short-range weapons, excluding modern centerfire rifles,” to reduce the risk from errant rounds across open terrain, the department said. It would close the monument’s northern section, which holds park infrastructure, administrative facilities and archaeological sites, to all hunting.

The department said the rule “would expand hunting opportunities into the original national monument,” since hunting is already allowed in the preserve and on Bureau of Land Management portions.

Jessica Bowron, the Park Service comptroller exercising the delegated authority of the director, said in the release that the agency “worked closely with our state partners in California and Idaho to craft a rule that respects their role in managing wildlife and gives our superintendents the tools they need to protect visitors, employees and sensitive resources.”

The Federal Register’s public inspection listing shows the 19-page Park Service proposed rule, document 2026-23228, filed Nov. 13 and scheduled for publication on Nov. 16. The proposed rule’s text sets the comment deadline at 30 days after publication, which would fall on Dec. 16, while the Interior release gave an Oct. 26 publication date and a Nov. 25 comment deadline.

The rule cites 54 U.S.C. 100101, 100751 and 320102 as its authority. It was deemed significant under Executive Order 12866 but “expected to have minor economic effects,” in part because hunting is already authorized “on more than one million acres of NPS-administered lands surrounding Castle Mountains National Monument.” Costs to non-hunting visitors from noise “are expected to be minimal,” the agency wrote, and it expects a categorical exclusion from full environmental review.

The National Parks Conservation Association opposed the proposal in a press release on the rule issued the same day. “We must not allow the people’s national parks to be changed with the swipe of a pen,” said Bart Melton, the group’s senior wildlife program director. “The President lacks the authority to retroactively authorize hunting, grazing, mining, data centers and other activities in national monuments or parks without an act of Congress.”

“This issue isn’t about hunting; it’s about protecting our nation’s most special places,” Melton said. “If we want to consider changes at Crater of the Moon, Castle Mountains, or any other national monument, let Congress debate the issue.” The group said it “supports hunting on appropriate National Park Service lands when it’s determined by Congress to be an acceptable use,” and noted that Craters of the Moon was established by President Calvin Coolidge in 1924 and Castle Mountains by President Barack Obama in 2016, writing: “Neither monument proclamation allowed hunting.” A 2002 statute, not a proclamation, is what requires hunting in the Craters of the Moon preserve.

Backcountry Hunters & Anglers took the opposite view of the underlying order. In its September policy roundup, the group said it “strongly supports Executive Order 14429” and that the order advances its priorities, “including opening up Castle Mountains National Monument for hunting.”

Burgum’s statements that “hunters are some of our country’s greatest conservationists,” that “conservation and access go hand in hand” and that the proposal safeguards “the natural resources we all treasure,” and Trump’s determination that managed hunting would not put the monuments’ protected objects at risk, are the administration’s assessments, while NPCA’s view that only Congress can authorize the change is the group’s position. The record shows Executive Order 14429 set a 90-day deadline to allow hunting in the two monuments, the Park Service proposal lists specific limits at each site, and the Federal Register shows the proposed rule scheduled for publication on Nov. 16, with comments due 30 days after publication under the rule’s text.