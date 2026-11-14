Rep. Mike Levin, D-Calif., criticized Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday after a U.S. Army sentinel admonished a group that included Hegseth, his wife and senior aides for making noise at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during Veterans Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery.

In a November 13 statement, Levin accused the defense secretary and his entourage of failing to demonstrate the respect expected at the military memorial, where soldiers maintain a continuous ceremonial guard.

“The American people deserve a Secretary of Defense who understands, in every moment, what service, sacrifice, and respect truly mean,” Levin wrote.

The criticism followed a November 11 incident captured on video after the annual Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony. As members of Hegseth’s group posed for photographs and began leaving the memorial, a sentinel called for silence after laughter was heard.

The Pentagon subsequently defended the soldier’s actions, and Hegseth presented him with a military commendation medal the following day.

Levin Says Hegseth Should Have Set an Example at the Memorial

Levin’s statement emphasized the significance of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the sacrifices represented by the unidentified American service members buried there.

“The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier holds Americans whose names we may never know, men and women who gave everything for this country and whose families never got to bring them home,” Levin wrote. “It is among the most sacred places in our nation, and it asks reverence of those who visit.”

He said the defense secretary’s entourage should not have needed a reminder about the standards of conduct expected at the site, particularly during a national observance honoring military veterans.

“On Veterans Day, of all days, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and his entourage had to be reminded of that by the sentinel standing guard after they were laughing, talking loudly, and posing for smiling photos at the Tomb,” Levin wrote.

The congressman contrasted the incident with the responsibilities of the soldiers assigned to guard the memorial.

“The soldiers who keep watch there do so every hour of every day, through heat and snow, storms and holidays, because the fallen deserve nothing less,” he wrote. “Their discipline is an act of devotion. The leader of our military should be the first to honor it.”

Levin argued that the responsibility for maintaining the memorial’s solemn atmosphere should not have fallen to the soldier on duty.

“Instead, it fell to a young service member to protect the dignity of that hallowed ground in front of Pete Hegseth and his guests,” he wrote.

Sentinel Calls for Silence Following Veterans Day Ceremony

The incident occurred Wednesday, November 11, after President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other senior administration and military officials attended Veterans Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery.

According to The Washington Post, Hegseth, his wife Jennifer Hegseth and several advisers were photographed near the Tomb following the ceremony.

Video of the encounter, first reported by CNN, showed members of the group talking and posing for photographs. As they began departing, laughter could be heard, prompting the soldier on duty to address the visitors.

“All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times!” the sentinel shouted.

Hegseth appeared to gesture toward the soldier before the group continued away from the memorial.

Although the footage establishes that someone in the group laughed, it does not clearly identify who was responsible or establish that Hegseth personally laughed. CBS News reported that it was unclear whether the secretary himself made any noise.

The soldier was subsequently identified as Army Spc. Thomas Iglesias, a member of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, commonly known as The Old Guard.

Pentagon Defends Sentinel’s Actions

The Defense Department acknowledged the encounter on Wednesday and defended the sentinel’s response.

In a statement provided to news organizations, chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the department supported the soldier’s enforcement of the memorial’s standards.

“The Secretary and the entire Department have always honored—and will always honor—the sacrifices our military men and women have made to keep America safe,” Parnell said.

“While commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum,” he added.

The statement acknowledged the soldier’s intervention while maintaining that Hegseth and the department remained committed to honoring military service members.

Sentinels at the Tomb are responsible for enforcing standards of silence and respect among all visitors. Such reminders are not unusual when members of the public disrupt the solemn atmosphere.

Hegseth Awards Soldier Military Commendation Medal

On Thursday, November 12, Hegseth welcomed Iglesias and other members of The Old Guard to the Pentagon and presented the soldier with the Joint Service Commendation Medal.

The Pentagon confirmed that the award recognized Iglesias for carrying out his duties at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during the Veterans Day observance.

Hegseth also posted photographs of the presentation on his official social media account, praising the soldier for maintaining standards.

“We love soldiers. We love standards. Well done, Specialist. Carry on Patriots,” Hegseth wrote.

The medal presentation was confirmed by CBS News, which reported that a Pentagon official said the secretary had honored Iglesias for his performance during the November 11 incident.

The Joint Service Commendation Medal recognizes members of the armed forces for meritorious achievement or service in qualifying joint military assignments.

Hegseth’s decision to recognize the soldier came one day before Levin issued his criticism. The congressman’s statement did not address the medal presentation.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and Its Guard

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery honors unidentified American military personnel who died in service to the United States.

The memorial contains the remains of unidentified service members from World War I, World War II and the Korean War, representing those whose identities were never established and whose families could not receive a traditional homecoming.

The U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Regiment is responsible for maintaining the ceremonial guard at the Tomb, where soldiers conduct their duties throughout the year, regardless of weather or holidays.

Military sentinels have maintained an uninterrupted watch at the memorial since 1937, and visitors are expected to remain quiet and respectful while near the site.

Guards are authorized to issue verbal commands when visitors disrupt the memorial’s atmosphere. Those standards apply regardless of a visitor’s position or rank.

Levin Calls for Greater Respect From Military Leadership

Levin’s criticism focused on what he described as a failure of leadership and judgment at one of the country’s most solemn military memorials.

His statement did not call for disciplinary action against Hegseth or propose a formal congressional investigation into the encounter.

Instead, the congressman framed the incident as a question of whether the nation’s senior defense official demonstrated the standards expected of those serving in uniform.

The Pentagon has acknowledged that the sentinel acted appropriately, while Hegseth subsequently recognized the soldier with a military commendation.

Levin nevertheless maintained that the incident reflected a broader concern about the example set by the defense secretary.

“The American people deserve a Secretary of Defense who understands, in every moment, what service, sacrifice, and respect truly mean,” Levin wrote.