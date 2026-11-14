Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned the International Criminal Court on Friday against trying to enforce its rulings on Americans, invoking a line he attributed to the Roman general Pompey: “Stop quoting laws to men with swords.” His remarks came about a month after the Trump administration imposed sanctions on the court as an institution.

Rubio spoke Nov. 13 at the Federalist Society’s 2026 National Lawyers Convention at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, where the group billed him as giving its annual Barbara K. Olson Memorial Lecture. The State Department’s public schedule listed the appearance as a keynote address. The department later posted full video of the remarks.

The International Criminal Court passage came about 13 minutes into the State Department’s video of the remarks, during a broader argument that “international law” had become “an instrument to advance their interests under the pretense of universal principles” for what Rubio called a “global elite.”

“That’s why, earlier this year, President Trump made the unprecedented decision to sanction the fake International Criminal Court,” Rubio said, calling it “a fake court which is an unelected world tribunal, which claims to supersede the laws and constitutions of sovereign states, even those who never signed up for it.”

“Americans have never agreed to submit to the ICC’s authority, but that court and its allies in the global bureaucracy have appointed themselves judge and jury and executioner of the international order,” he said. “They think they have the right to rule over everyone, but they are accountable to no one, armed with the power to investigate, to prosecute, to persecute, and to jail our citizens according to laws we neither consent nor control.”

“They can certainly try, I would say. But if they’re foolish enough to try to enforce their paper decrees on Americans, our answer will probably be the same as the Roman general, Pompey, when he said to those who were trying to invoke their cities’ charters against his legions. He said, ‘Stop quoting laws to men with swords,'” Rubio said. After laughter from the audience, he added: “Not politically correct to say that, but that’s what he said.”

The prepared version of the Pompey line, previewed before the speech by The Daily Wire, read: “our answer will be the same as the Roman general Pompey gave.” In delivery, Rubio said the answer “will probably be the same.”

The line traces to Plutarch’s Life of Pompey, chapter 10. Plutarch writes that Pompey, sent to Sicily against survivors of the faction opposed to Sulla, treated the island’s cities with kindness “except the Mamertines in Messana,” who declined his jurisdiction citing “an ancient law of the Romans.” Pompey replied, in the Loeb translation: “Cease quoting laws to us that have swords girt about us!” Rubio’s wording is a paraphrase of that line.

The speech followed the administration’s Oct. 9 decision to designate the court itself. In an Oct. 9 statement, Rubio said, “We will ban transactions with this rogue court, cutting off their resources and crippling its ability to operate,” and warned, “Either the ICC will end its threats, or we will end the ICC.”

That designation was made under Executive Order 14203, which President Donald Trump signed on Feb. 6, 2025, and whose annex named then-Prosecutor Karim Khan. The sanctions carry a wind-down period of about six months for U.S. companies and individuals doing business with the court, The Associated Press reported.

Before the institutional designation, Washington had sanctioned individual officials. The court said in an Aug. 19 statement that nine of its 18 judges, both deputy prosecutors, the former prosecutor and one staff member had been sanctioned by the United States.

The administration’s dispute with the court centers largely on two matters. In November 2024, ICC judges issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, Israel’s defense minister at the time of the alleged conduct, over conduct in Gaza.

The second is Afghanistan. In March 2020, the court’s Appeals Chamber authorized an investigation sought by the prosecutor in 2017, whose request included an annex listing incidents attributed to members of the U.S. armed forces and the Central Intelligence Agency. Khan said in a September 2021 statement that he would focus on alleged crimes by the Taliban and the Islamic State’s Afghan branch and “deprioritise other aspects” of the investigation.

Khan himself is no longer in office. On July 24, the Assembly of States Parties, by a majority of 82 member states, found that he “committed serious misconduct and serious breach of duty” and removed him from office, according to a statement from the assembly’s president.

The court has rejected the sanctions. In a press release on the designation, it called the move “an attempt to obstruct the course of justice” and “an assault on the rule of law.” ICC President Tomoko Akane said the court “will continue to fully discharge its mandate, with independence and impartiality.”

The Bureau of the Assembly of States Parties called for “the immediate revocation of these sanctions” in a statement the following day.

Several close U.S. allies also objected. The foreign ministers of Canada, Denmark, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom said in a joint statement that they “regret and strongly disagree with” the sanctions. They also pledged “constructive and inclusive dialogue with non-States Parties” ahead of the court’s assembly in December.

Amnesty International has gone further. After Rubio announced a campaign against the court in July, Amnesty International Secretary General Agnès Callamard called it a “reprehensible attack” and urged states to “stand up to the bullies in the White House and State Department,” in an Amnesty International statement.

U.S. opposition to the court predates the Trump administration. The United States signed the Rome Statute on Dec. 31, 2000, but never ratified it. In May 2002, Under Secretary of State John Bolton told the United Nations in a letter to Secretary-General Kofi Annan that the United States “does not intend to become a party.” That same year, Congress passed the American Service-Members’ Protection Act, which authorizes the president to use “all means necessary and appropriate” to free covered U.S. and allied persons detained or imprisoned by, on behalf of, or at the request of the court, under 22 U.S. Code 7427.

The court itself has limited means to carry out its orders. It says on its explanation of its procedures that “the ICC relies on countries to make arrests and transfer suspects,” and that hearings cannot begin if a suspect is never arrested or does not appear.

Rubio’s remarks mix documented policy with his own characterizations. The sanctions, the 2002 letter to the United Nations and the 2002 law passed by Congress are matters of record, as is the court’s reliance on countries to make arrests. His description of the court as “fake” and “accountable to no one,” and his suggestion that it seeks to “jail our citizens,” are his own characterizations. The investigation that could reach U.S. personnel concerns Afghanistan, and in 2021 the court’s prosecutor said he would deprioritize the parts of it beyond the Taliban and the Islamic State, which include alleged U.S. conduct. The Pompey line is Rubio’s paraphrase of Plutarch, delivered with the qualifier “probably.”