Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Friday that he had directed the department’s comptroller to begin a comprehensive overhaul of the U.S. military’s pay systems, outlining changes intended to reduce payment errors, address delayed benefits and prioritize paying service members while disputes are resolved.

In a video statement published November 13, Hegseth said the military’s existing pay processes had produced a growing backlog of unresolved problems, excessive manual work and an unacceptable number of payment errors.

“Today, I’m directing the Comptroller of the War Department to begin a comprehensive transformation of our military pay systems,” Hegseth said.

He said the overhaul would prioritize ensuring that service members continue receiving their regular compensation while officials investigate discrepancies, rather than withholding their usual pay until a dispute is resolved.

“The best troops in the world deserve the best pay system we can provide,” Hegseth said.

The announcement establishes a new policy direction for military pay administration, although Hegseth did not provide a detailed implementation schedule, identify specific software replacements or announce when the proposed changes would become fully operational.

Hegseth Directs Comprehensive Transformation of Military Pay Systems

Hegseth began his recorded remarks by emphasizing the responsibilities of American military personnel and the importance of ensuring that they receive their compensation and benefits.

“Every day, our warriors put their lives on the line all around the world for our safety and our freedom,” he said.

He described military compensation as an obligation to service members, saying the department must ensure they receive the benefits they have earned.

Hegseth said the current pay process dates to 2009 and has become increasingly burdened by administrative problems.

According to the secretary, those problems include a growing backlog of pay challenges, manual processing requirements, delayed benefits and payment errors.

He questioned why military pay administration continued to depend on manual procedures despite advances in modern financial technology.

“We shouldn’t be doing manual tasks on pay at this point,” Hegseth said.

“That ends today,” he added, describing the announcement as the beginning of a different approach to military compensation.

The directive assigns the department’s comptroller responsibility for beginning the transformation. Hegseth did not identify the specific systems that would be retired, the personnel required to carry out the work or the total cost of his announced initiative.

New Approach Would Prioritize Paying Troops During Disputes

One of the most significant changes described in Hegseth’s announcement concerns how the department handles disputed military payments.

Hegseth said the previous process could result in a service member’s usual pay being withheld while officials investigated a discrepancy.

“Under the old process, when there was a dispute about the payment, the department actually withheld the usual pay until it was resolved,” he said.

“We’re not doing that anymore.”

He described the administration’s new approach as prioritizing payment to the service member while the department determines what caused the problem.

“Now, our rule is pay the warfighter first in principle,” Hegseth said.

“We’ll make sure our warriors receive their hard-earned pay so they can focus on their mission while we figure out what went wrong.”

The announcement suggests that the department intends to shift more of the immediate administrative burden of resolving payment discrepancies away from individual service members.

Hegseth did not explain how the new principle would apply to different categories of disputes, including overpayments, underpayments, changes in eligibility or cases involving incomplete personnel records.

He also did not specify whether the directive would require revisions to existing financial regulations or how the department would prevent improper payments while implementing the policy.

Official Budget Documents Show Military Pay Modernization Was Already Underway

Hegseth’s announcement comes as the Defense Finance and Accounting Service, or DFAS, has been pursuing a broader modernization of the military’s payroll infrastructure.

According to the department’s fiscal year 2027 Defense Working Capital Fund budget justification, DFAS requested $216.5 million for military pay modernization.

The budget identifies the Defense Joint Military Pay System as a major focus of the effort and describes plans to modernize the underlying military pay engine.

The department’s stated objective is to establish a more unified payroll system capable of calculating military compensation consistently while improving connections between personnel records, financial institutions, tax authorities and banking networks.

The budget also outlines plans to address backlogged pay requirements and improve the accuracy and timeliness of compensation.

These official plans demonstrate that military pay modernization was an established department initiative before Hegseth’s November 13 statement.

However, the available documents do not establish whether the new pay-dispute principle announced by Hegseth is part of the existing DFAS modernization program or will require separate administrative changes.

Government Accountability Office Has Documented Longstanding Pay Problems

The Government Accountability Office, Congress’s independent oversight agency, has previously identified weaknesses in military compensation administration and delays in efforts to modernize personnel and payroll systems.

In its review of military special and incentive pay programs, GAO documented efforts to improve the collection and reporting of compensation data across the armed services.

The agency’s updated recommendation tracking states that, in December 2025, the military departments agreed to discontinue separate service-specific pay modules and align with DFAS’s Military Pay Engine Modernization initiative.

According to information the department provided to GAO in June 2026, the initiative is intended to modernize the Defense Joint Military Pay System, establish new exchanges of information between human resources and payroll systems, and improve data quality.

GAO identified January 2028 as the target date associated with implementing that recommendation.

The timeline provides context for the scale of the department’s ongoing modernization work, although Hegseth did not say whether his newly announced directive would change that schedule.

Previous Federal Review Found Delays in Military Reimbursements

Separate GAO findings have documented problems affecting payments owed to military personnel, including reimbursements for expenses associated with permanent changes of station.

In a 2025 report on military moving-expense reimbursements, GAO found that the Army and Marine Corps experienced recurring delays in processing certain reimbursement claims.

For fiscal years 2021 through 2023, the agency reported that approximately 7 percent of Army reimbursement vouchers and nearly 10 percent of Marine Corps vouchers were paid beyond established time frames.

Those figures represented 40,798 delayed Army reimbursements and 17,134 delayed Marine Corps reimbursements during the period examined.

GAO also found inconsistencies in the department’s financial management guidance and recommended improvements to clarify payment requirements and strengthen oversight.

Although moving-expense reimbursements are distinct from the regular military payroll process addressed in Hegseth’s remarks, the findings illustrate broader administrative challenges affecting payments to service members.

Implementation Details Remain Unclear

Hegseth’s announcement identifies the department’s comptroller as the official responsible for beginning the transformation but leaves several operational questions unresolved.

The secretary did not announce a completion deadline, explain how the changes would be implemented across the military branches or identify whether additional congressional funding would be required.

His statement also did not establish whether the department had already issued revised payment procedures to payroll offices or when service members would begin experiencing the announced changes.

The distinction is significant because the existing DFAS modernization effort involves complex changes to military payroll technology, while Hegseth’s directive also addresses the department’s administrative approach to resolving individual pay disputes.

The two efforts could overlap, but the precise relationship between them has not been publicly detailed in the announcement.

Hegseth Says Department Will Put “Patriots Over Paperwork”

In his accompanying November 13 social media statement, Hegseth reiterated that the administration intended to ensure military personnel receive the benefits they have earned.

“We will ensure that America’s warriors get all the benefits they deserve,” he wrote, announcing his direction to the department’s chief financial officer to begin the transformation.

“We will put patriots over paperwork.”

In the video, Hegseth similarly argued that the military should be capable of delivering reliable and timely compensation using modern technology.

He said service members should be able to concentrate on their assignments rather than resolving administrative payment problems.

The announcement marks a stated change in the department’s approach to military pay disputes and reinforces an existing effort to modernize the systems responsible for processing military compensation.

Whether the directive produces faster payments, fewer errors and more reliable benefits will depend on how the department implements the changes and measures their results.