Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday that he had moved from his Washington-area home to a military base following death threats he attributed to Iranian leadership, telling CNBC that he followed instructions from the Secret Service amid heightened security concerns.

During a November 13 interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Bessent said the threats were directed at him and other members of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet as the administration continued its economic pressure campaign against Iran.

“I follow the Secret Service instructions and have moved from my home to a military base,” Bessent said.

Bessent also accused The Wall Street Journal of contributing to his security concerns by publishing a photograph of his residence that he said contained geolocation information. He described the publication of the image as irresponsible and dangerous.

His comments came amid the Treasury Department’s ongoing Operation Economic Outcast, a sanctions and financial pressure campaign launched in August to restrict Iran’s access to international markets and revenue.

Bessent Says Iranian Leadership Threatened Cabinet Members

Speaking with CNBC host Joe Kernen, Bessent said Iranian leaders had issued death threats against him and other Cabinet officials, but maintained that the threats would not deter the administration’s policies.

“I’m not going to be cowered,” Bessent said, referring to the threats he attributed to Iran.

He connected the reported threats to Operation Economic Outcast, arguing that the administration’s financial measures were placing increasing pressure on Tehran.

“What we are doing with Operation Economic Outcast is working,” he said.

Bessent also referenced the risks faced by American military personnel serving in the Persian Gulf and by Trump, questioning why he should be intimidated when others faced similar threats.

He characterized Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a dangerous adversary under pressure from U.S. actions.

“They’re like a dangerous cornered animal,” Bessent said.

The secretary’s comments described threats he said had been made against U.S. officials. He did not publicly identify the individuals responsible or disclose the underlying intelligence supporting his account during the interview.

Iran has denied plotting attacks against U.S. officials and individuals on American soil, according to Reuters.

Treasury Department Confirms Security Concerns

Bessent’s interview followed reporting that he had already relocated from his Washington-area residence because of security concerns.

On November 11, CBS News reported that Bessent had moved to a military installation following threats against his life.

A Treasury Department spokesperson confirmed the administration’s position in a statement to CBS News, saying Bessent would continue carrying out the government’s economic pressure campaign despite the threats.

The department linked the threats to Operation Economic Outcast and the administration’s blockade against Iran.

CBS also cited a person familiar with the situation who said concerns had intensified after publication of a photograph of Bessent’s home that could be used to identify its location.

Bessent’s subsequent CNBC interview provided his own account of the relocation and explicitly attributed the decision to Secret Service guidance.

The Secret Service’s specific security assessment and the instructions provided to Bessent have not been publicly detailed in the sources reviewed.

Bessent Criticizes Wall Street Journal Over Photograph of Home

Bessent separately criticized The Wall Street Journal, accusing the newspaper of publishing information that he said increased the security risks surrounding his residence.

During the CNBC interview, he said the newspaper had published a photograph of his home when he purchased the property and that the image contained information capable of revealing its location.

“One of the reasons I’ve had to move is because The Wall Street Journal printed a photo of my house the day I bought it,” Bessent said.

He alleged that the newspaper had been asked not to disclose the property’s location but proceeded with publication.

“Highly irresponsible and dangerous,” Bessent said, adding that such practices needed to stop.

The allegation represents Bessent’s account of the newspaper’s actions and their effect on his security. The interview did not establish that the photograph directly caused the threats against him.

Reuters reported that the photograph appeared in January 2025. A response from The Wall Street Journal addressing Bessent’s November 13 criticism was not established in the sources reviewed for this article.

Treasury Launched Operation Economic Outcast in August

The security concerns arise as Bessent oversees a major U.S. financial campaign targeting Iran’s government, its oil revenues and the international networks that Treasury says support its military activities.

On August 24, Bessent announced Operation Economic Outcast, describing it as an effort to isolate Iran from international financial markets and prevent the government from accessing revenue used to support its military and security institutions.

The initiative targets financial institutions, shipping companies, technology networks and other entities that Treasury says facilitate Iranian sanctions evasion.

In his official remarks announcing the campaign, Bessent said Treasury had identified networks used to transport Iranian oil, move funds and obtain restricted technologies.

He said the department would pursue financial restrictions against institutions and intermediaries continuing to facilitate transactions for Iran.

A White House statement issued the same day described the operation as part of the administration’s broader strategy to intensify pressure on Tehran following U.S. military operations against Iran.

The White House said the measures targeted five areas it identified as important to Iran’s international economic activities: digital assets, technology, gold, aviation and shipping.

The administration has presented the campaign as an effort to restrict resources available to Iran’s government and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Recent Treasury Actions Target Iranian Financial Networks

The Treasury Department has continued implementing Operation Economic Outcast through sanctions, financial restrictions and coordination with international institutions.

On September 16, the department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, announced a meeting with global financial institutions intended to help identify and disrupt revenue streams and procurement networks associated with Iran.

The department said the initiative sought to improve cooperation between government authorities and private financial institutions in detecting transactions linked to sanctions evasion.

More recently, on November 6, Treasury announced restrictions against cryptocurrency exchange MEXC Global, alleging that the platform had facilitated billions of dollars in illicit financial transactions involving sanctions evasion and other activity.

According to Treasury, the transactions included activity associated with Iranian financial networks and sanctioned entities connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its Qods Force.

FinCEN issued an order restricting U.S. financial institutions from processing transfers involving the exchange, citing money-laundering concerns.

These official actions establish that the administration’s economic campaign has remained active in the months leading up to Bessent’s interview.

They do not, however, independently establish the specific threats against Bessent or demonstrate that those threats were caused by any individual sanctions measure.

Iran Threat Warnings Extend Beyond Bessent

The reported threats against Bessent come amid broader concerns within the U.S. government about possible Iranian operations targeting American personnel.

Reuters reported on November 13 that a senior Trump administration intelligence official had warned in a memorandum the previous month that Iranian plots targeting U.S. personnel and American citizens had reached an advanced stage.

CBS News also reported that an unclassified intelligence memorandum had warned of an increase in Iranian efforts to target Americans in the Middle East and elsewhere.

Those reports provide context for the administration’s security concerns, although they do not independently identify the individuals allegedly responsible for threatening Bessent.

The U.S. economic campaign has unfolded alongside military operations and a blockade targeting Iranian trade, with the administration seeking to pressure Tehran over its regional activities and restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has rejected accusations that it is plotting attacks against individuals on American soil.

Bessent Says Security Measures Will Not Change Iran Policy

Despite his relocation, Bessent indicated that the administration would continue its economic campaign against Iran.

He described the reported threats as evidence that U.S. financial restrictions were having an effect on Iranian leadership, although that interpretation was his own assessment.

The Treasury secretary also emphasized the security risks faced by U.S. military personnel and other government officials, presenting his own precautions as part of a broader threat environment.

His remarks establish that he publicly acknowledged leaving his residence, attributed the move to Secret Service instructions and connected the decision to threats he said originated with Iranian leadership.

The available public accounts do not disclose the full security assessment behind the relocation or independently establish every allegation Bessent made about the threats and the publication of his home’s location.

For Bessent, however, the move has not changed his stated position on the administration’s financial campaign against Tehran.