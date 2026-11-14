Rep. LaMonica McIver is responding to a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop after communications problems disrupted air traffic control operations across the United States, affecting Newark Liberty International Airport and airports nationwide. The New Jersey Democrat said her office was monitoring the situation and would continue providing information as it became available, emphasizing that passenger safety must remain the priority while flight operations recover. Her response follows previous efforts to pressure federal transportation officials over staffing shortages, outdated technology and safety concerns at Newark Airport.

McIver published her statement on X on Friday, November 13, attaching an Axios article titled “FAA issues nationwide ground stop due to ‘extraordinary circumstances.’” The article reported that the FAA had ordered a nationwide ground stop for departing flights after communication problems affected multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers.

McIver wrote:

“My team and I are closely monitoring the FAA ground stop at EWR and nationwide, and will continue to share information as it becomes available. While we hope flight operations return to normal as soon as possible, passenger safety must remain the top priority.”

The FAA said the nationwide ground stop followed communication problems affecting multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers. The agency’s statement, quoted in the Axios report, said: “The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following communication issues impacting multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers.” The agency also said technicians were investigating the problem and that further updates would be provided. The disruption required departing aircraft to remain grounded while aviation officials addressed the communications failure.

The disruption affected the broader national airspace system rather than Newark alone. Reuters reported that the nationwide ground stop began at approximately 3:54 p.m. Eastern time, when more than 4,000 flights were already airborne toward U.S. airports. Aircraft already in the air were permitted to land, but departing flights were held on the ground. The resulting disruption contributed to thousands of delays and cancellations, with arriving aircraft also facing congestion as airport gates became occupied.

The incident also prompted questions about the cause of the communications failure. Axios reported that Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told reporters there was no indication of a “nefarious attack.” The article also cited reporting that the FBI was examining whether a failed software update could have contributed to the disruption. The FAA had not established a confirmed cause in the information provided when McIver issued her statement. The distinction is important because the investigation was ongoing, and no definitive connection to a cyberattack or a particular technology system had been established.

McIver’s attention to the disruption is consistent with her previous work on aviation safety, particularly at Newark Liberty International Airport, which is located in her congressional district. In May 2025, she led a group of lawmakers in demanding that Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and then-acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau address serious problems affecting the airport. Her office cited staffing shortages, technology failures, significant delays and concerns about passenger safety as reasons for immediate federal action.

In the May 2025 letter, McIver and other members of Congress called for stronger recruitment and retention strategies for air traffic controllers, including better compensation, modernization of air traffic control infrastructure and an urgent meeting with federal transportation officials. The letter described the problems as evidence of broader weaknesses in the nation’s aviation system. It stated: “These staffing shortages and technology failures underscore systemic issues within our nation’s air traffic control infrastructure.” The lawmakers also warned that travelers were losing confidence in the aviation network as Newark continued experiencing disruptions.

McIver subsequently addressed a radar blackout at Newark in a May 9, 2025, statement. The incident involved air traffic controllers temporarily losing the ability to monitor aircraft on radar screens. McIver described the failure as unacceptable and said the safety implications were significant. She stated: “For about a minute and a half, our air traffic controllers were unable to monitor planes in the sky—the safety implications of this are staggering and we’re lucky no one was hurt.”

In that same statement, McIver said she had been communicating with the FAA and the Transportation Department about the problems. She called for modernized technology, additional support for air traffic controllers and an immediate meeting with federal officials. She also said she was in contact with airlines and transit workers affected by the disruptions. Her statement reflected a position that the problems required more than temporary operational adjustments, calling for improvements to the underlying systems and staffing arrangements.

McIver also sought broader congressional oversight of the problems at Newark. Her office said she had called for an investigation by the House Oversight Committee into the causes of staffing shortages and the federal government’s response. She additionally pushed for restrictions on nonessential helicopter traffic in the area to preserve limited resources available to air traffic controllers, airlines and other aviation workers. Those actions demonstrate that her previous concerns extended beyond individual delays to the management and reliability of the airspace surrounding the airport.

The FAA had previously acknowledged significant staffing and technology challenges affecting Newark’s operations. In May 2025, the agency said low staffing levels and training difficulties at New York’s Terminal Radar Approach Control facility had contributed to the decision to transfer responsibility for Newark airspace to the Philadelphia TRACON facility in 2024. The FAA also documented telecommunications problems and implemented measures intended to improve reliability, including additional fiber-optic connections and backup communications systems.

The agency subsequently announced that it had transitioned to a new fiber-optic communications network connecting New York and the Philadelphia TRACON in July 2025. The system was designed to improve redundancy by providing separate communications paths so that operations could continue if one connection failed. The FAA also outlined efforts to increase controller staffing and replace older telecommunications equipment. Those initiatives were part of a broader response to the recurring operational problems that had affected Newark.

The November 13 incident comes amid continuing national efforts to modernize the air traffic control system. Reuters reported that the United States has faced longstanding infrastructure problems, communications vulnerabilities and shortages of qualified air traffic controllers. The FAA’s nationwide ground stop demonstrated how a failure affecting multiple control centers can disrupt operations well beyond the immediate location of the technical problem. The incident also raised questions about the resilience of communications infrastructure relied upon to coordinate aircraft movements across the country.

The FAA’s own statements about Newark have repeatedly emphasized that traffic restrictions may be necessary when staffing or equipment problems arise. In its May 2025 explanation, the agency said it uses traffic-management measures, including slowing the flow of aircraft, when staffing levels are insufficient. It also described improvements to communications redundancy and staffing as part of its efforts to maintain safe operations. These measures provide important context for McIver’s repeated emphasis on passenger safety and the need for reliable infrastructure.

McIver’s November 13 response continues a documented pattern of involvement in aviation safety issues, particularly those affecting Newark and the air traffic control systems responsible for managing its airspace. Her previous actions included leading congressional demands for improved controller staffing, better technology, federal oversight and stronger communications infrastructure. Her latest statement broadens that concern to the nationwide disruption, while making clear that the restoration of normal flight operations should not take precedence over passenger safety.