Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi is criticizing the Trump administration over a newly proposed federal rule that could remove Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits from more than 6 million Americans, including children. The Illinois Democrat argues that the proposal would further undermine food assistance as households continue facing elevated grocery costs. His November 13 statement follows months of opposition to Republican-backed SNAP reductions and previous efforts to pressure federal officials over the consequences of those changes for children and school meal programs.

Krishnamoorthi published his criticism on X on Friday, November 13, attaching a Common Dreams article titled “‘Heartless and Cruel’: New Trump Rule Would Take Food Aid From More Than 6 Million People.” The article examined a proposed Department of Agriculture rule targeting broad-based categorical eligibility, a policy that allows states to expand access to SNAP through eligibility pathways connected to other means-tested assistance programs.

Krishnamoorthi wrote:

“The Trump administration wants to strip food assistance from more than 6 million Americans, including children, even as families struggle with rising grocery prices.”

The proposed rule was published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on November 10, 2026. It would narrow broad-based categorical eligibility by limiting the circumstances in which households can qualify for SNAP through Temporary Assistance for Needy Families programs. Under existing rules, certain noncash or in-kind benefits funded through TANF or state maintenance-of-effort programs can help establish categorical eligibility. The administration’s proposal would restrict that pathway to households receiving TANF assistance as specifically defined under federal regulations.

The potential effect is substantial. The administration’s own projected impact, cited in the November 10 analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, estimates that approximately 3.2 million households, representing around 6.3 million individuals, could lose SNAP benefits during fiscal year 2029, when the proposal would reach its first full year of implementation. The estimate includes working families, children, older Americans and people with disabilities. The proposal was published for public comment, with the deadline set for December 10, 2026.

The rule concerns how states determine categorical eligibility rather than eliminating SNAP itself. Broad-based categorical eligibility allows states to use certain TANF-funded benefits to establish eligibility, helping households that might otherwise exceed restrictive federal income or asset thresholds qualify for assistance. USDA’s own documentation identifies 46 states as implementing BBCE, including Illinois. The proposed changes would therefore affect a policy used across a substantial portion of the country.

Krishnamoorthi’s opposition to SNAP reductions predates Friday’s announcement. During a September 9, 2025, House Oversight Subcommittee hearing focused on children’s health, he criticized the administration’s decision to reduce assistance through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. He specifically connected food assistance to his own childhood, explaining that his family had relied on food stamps when his father lost his job. “It is cruel to rip away this safety net from families just to hand tax breaks to the wealthiest,” he said during his remarks.

During that hearing, Krishnamoorthi also challenged administration officials over the relationship between food prices and reductions in federal assistance. He cited rising prices for vegetables and other groceries while questioning why the administration was defending reductions to programs that help households afford nutritious food. His remarks connected the issue to children’s health and the ability of families to maintain access to basic necessities, establishing an ongoing public position against reducing food assistance while grocery costs remain a concern.

Krishnamoorthi also voted against the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the 2025 Republican-backed legislation that changed SNAP eligibility and work requirements while implementing broader reductions in federal spending. The House passed the final version of H.R. 1 on July 3, 2025, by a vote of 218-214. The official House Clerk voting record lists Krishnamoorthi among the members voting against the legislation. His vote established a direct legislative record of opposition to the law underlying many of the subsequent food assistance changes he has criticized.

One of Krishnamoorthi’s most specific interventions came on August 27, 2026, when his congressional office announced that he had written to Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Food and Nutrition Administration Acting Administrator Shiela Corley. He demanded immediate action to protect children’s access to free school meals following the implementation of SNAP changes under the 2025 law. The letter warned that reductions in food assistance were already placing additional pressure on school meal programs in Illinois and across the country.

The congressman’s office cited changes in Illinois school participation in the Community Eligibility Provision, which allows qualifying schools and districts to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students without requiring individual household applications. The August announcement reported that Illinois had 47 fewer participating schools and 15 fewer participating school districts, with nearly 24,000 fewer students attending schools participating in the program. Krishnamoorthi warned that declining SNAP participation could affect the number of children automatically certified for free school meals.

In his letter, Krishnamoorthi asked USDA to conduct a state-by-state assessment of how SNAP eligibility changes were affecting children’s access to school meals. He specifically requested information about how many children had lost direct certification, how many schools had lost or were at risk of losing Community Eligibility Provision status, and what steps federal officials were taking to prevent children from losing access to meals. He also requested information about which states and communities faced the greatest risk.

His concerns about school meals are particularly relevant to the November proposal because SNAP participation can help establish eligibility for other assistance programs. Children in households receiving SNAP can qualify for direct certification for free school meals. When households lose SNAP eligibility, children may also lose that automatic pathway, potentially requiring families to complete separate applications. Schools that rely on participation figures to meet federal eligibility thresholds can also face consequences when enrollment declines.

The November proposal also follows the administration’s earlier changes to SNAP work requirements. A separate USDA proposed rule published November 10 would implement changes made by the 2025 reconciliation law, including expanded work requirements and revised exemptions for certain participants. That rule is distinct from the categorical eligibility proposal Krishnamoorthi criticized, but both address federal SNAP eligibility and access. The distinction is important because the November 13 post specifically concerns the proposed changes to categorical eligibility.

The broader consequences of the administration’s food assistance policies have also drawn attention from independent policy organizations. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimated that the new categorical eligibility proposal could reduce SNAP spending by approximately $15 billion annually once fully phased in. The organization also reported that SNAP participation had already declined substantially following the 2025 legislation. These estimates provide additional context for Krishnamoorthi’s warning that the latest proposal could compound earlier reductions rather than operate as an isolated policy change.

Krishnamoorthi’s November 13 statement is consistent with his previous public statements, congressional votes and correspondence with federal agencies. His record includes voting against the 2025 legislation, challenging administration officials over food assistance during congressional hearings, and formally demanding that USDA investigate the consequences of SNAP reductions for children and school meals. His latest criticism expands that opposition to the administration’s new categorical eligibility proposal, which could affect millions of additional Americans if finalized.