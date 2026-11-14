Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said Friday there was “no indication as of yet” that a nationwide halt to U.S. departures was “a nefarious attack,” calling the disruption that led the Federal Aviation Administration to ground flights at every U.S. airport “a telecommunication outage.”

“There was no indication as of yet that this was a nefarious attack against us. It’s just a telecommunication outage as of right now,” Mullin told reporters at the White House.

He opened by saying “there is no indication, and we had no reason to believe that as of right now that this was a threat to the United States. This was a telecommunication outage throughout FAA.” He added: “Out of abundant of caution, we have grounded all the flights.”

A reporter asked whether the lack of evidence meant the outage could still be “a cyber attack or some kind of an AI intrusion.” Mullin said, “We don’t wanna get ahead of ourselves,” and noted that “the last time I believe that we’ve had a national ground stoppage was 9-11.”

“As we investigate what caused this, you always got to assume that as many cyber attacks that take place that you make that assumption,” he said. “As of right now, that’s not known.” Pressed on whether he could rule out a cyberattack, he said, “We’re not ruling out anything at this point,” and that the government’s first priority was to “make sure everybody is safe and we restore operations.”

Mullin said the response involved several departments. “Every agency that has an asset that is involved in this from the communication side,” he said, listing the FAA, the Department of War and the State Department, “we’re all working together,” according to a DHS post of his remarks. He also said “the President took a lead in this immediately.”

Asked about a separate Microsoft outage a day earlier, Mullin said, “Those are separate issues.” On the technical cause, he said: “It’s a telecommunication outage. I’m not going to get ahead of FAA. That’s their lane to talk about.”

The FAA’s first public explanation came in an FAA statement on the ground stop, which said the agency “issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following communication issues impacting multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers” and that “FAA technicians are investigating the issue.” The agency later wrote in a post on its X account that “there has been a temporary telecommunications outage – out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted. Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wrote in a post on X that the ground stop followed “a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers,” the regional facilities that handle high-altitude traffic between airports.

FAA Command Center advisories trace the sequence. Chicago O’Hare was placed under a ground stop for “equipment / outage,” with the comment “COMMS ISSUES,” in Advisory 107, and Chicago Midway followed minutes later. About 40 minutes after the O’Hare stop took effect, Advisory 111 declared a national ground stop “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” adding: “All airports are ground stopped. All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice. Inbound international flights will be managed on a case by case basis.”

A later Command Center update listed the reason as “communications failure” and said that “as enroute facilities recover, flights will be allowed to depart” in coordination with the Command Center. The FAA cancelled the nationwide ground stop in an advisory issued about four hours and 20 minutes after the national order took effect.

Mullin and Duffy then briefed reporters together in a White House broadcast. Mullin said there was “no connection between this and Microsoft” and that “so far what we’ve seen there is actually no cyber attack,” adding, “We’re still working through that process.” He said “there was never any lives at risk,” that “FAA was able to handle it,” and that FEMA had activated its centers to help stranded passengers who might need medication.

Airlines described the halt in their own posts. United wrote on X that flights already airborne would continue and that “new domestic flights will not depart while the ground stop remains in place.” Delta said in a travel update on X that “no Delta flights are departing at this time” and that a travel waiver was in place. American Airlines said later that “some flights from certain airports are beginning to receive clearance to depart” but that it expected “unavoidable cancellations.”

Democratic lawmakers called for answers. Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, ranking member of the Senate aviation subcommittee, wrote on X that “the safety of our skies is built on redundancies” and that the ground stop “will warrant a thorough and complete investigation.” Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington, the top Democrat on the Commerce Committee, said her committee will review “technology issues related to how planes communicate through primary frequencies, backup frequencies, and other issues.” Rep. André Carson of Indiana wrote that he had “requested updates from the FAA to learn what has caused this outage.”

The last nationwide departure halt came in January 2023, when the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions system failed. The agency’s NOTAM outage statements said on Jan. 11, 2023, that “there is no evidence of a cyber attack,” and a preliminary review released eight days later found that “contract personnel unintentionally deleted files while working to correct synchronization between the live primary database and a backup database.”

Telecommunications failures also disrupted traffic at Newark Liberty International Airport in 2025. The FAA’s statements on Newark operations cited “telecommunications and equipment issues at Philadelphia TRACON” on April 28, 2025, said on May 5, 2025, that “frequent equipment and telecommunications outages can be stressful for controllers,” and announced in July 2025 a new fiber optic network “on two separate communications paths.”

Mullin’s statements that there is “no indication as of yet” of a “nefarious attack,” that the event was “just a telecommunication outage” and that no lives or flights were at risk are his assessments while the investigation continues. FAA statements and Command Center advisories confirm a nationwide ground stop “due to extraordinary circumstances” tied to communication issues at multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers, the agency’s own reference to a “temporary telecommunications outage,” and the cancellation of the stop roughly four hours and 20 minutes later. The root cause remains under investigation, according to the FAA and DHS.