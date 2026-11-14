Rep. Jerry Nadler is accusing President Donald Trump of misleading Americans about U.S. military deaths in the Iran war, arguing that the president is also disrespecting service members who lost their lives during the conflict. The New York Democrat’s November 13 statement follows Trump’s televised and radio interviews in which he claimed that no American service members had been killed during the previous five months. Nadler has repeatedly opposed the military campaign, describing it as an unauthorized war and calling on Congress to use its constitutional authority to stop the fighting.

Nadler published his statement on X on Friday, November 13, attaching a Washington Post article titled “Trump falsely claims ‘nobody’s been killed’ in Iran war ‘in the last five months.’” The article examined Trump’s November 12 interviews and the Pentagon’s reported accounting of American military deaths during the conflict.

Nadler wrote:

“Donald Trump is lying to the public and denigrating the US service members who lost their lives as a direct consequence of his illegal war of choice in Iran.”

The Washington Post reported that Trump made the disputed statement during an appearance on “The Hugh Hewitt Show,” which aired Thursday evening. “Nobody’s been killed in the last five months,” Trump said. He also claimed, “We haven’t lost a soldier in five months, and we control the Gulf.” The article contrasted those remarks with the Pentagon’s reported total of 23 American service-member deaths in the Middle East during the Iran war, including 11 deaths attributed to enemy fire and 12 classified as nonhostile circumstances.

The article identified several July incidents that directly contradict the president’s claim. Three American soldiers died during an enemy attack at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, another soldier died during a controlled detonation of a downed drone at an air base in Iraq, and a Navy officer was reported lost following an emergency helicopter incident in the Arabian Sea. Official military announcements independently document the deaths of Army personnel during the July incidents.

The Army identified Pvt. Isabella Gonzales and Sgt. Angel Rampersad as casualties of an enemy attack at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base on July 17, 2026. The Department of the Army also announced that Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton died during a controlled detonation of a downed one-way unmanned aerial system at Erbil Air Base in Iraq on July 19. These official announcements establish that American military personnel died in July, directly challenging Trump’s statement that no American soldier had been killed during the preceding five months.

The Navy separately announced that it had suspended its active search for a sailor assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 5 after an MH-60S helicopter went down in the Arabian Sea on July 1. The Navy identified the missing sailor as Cmdr. Gabriel Edwards, the squadron’s commanding officer. Its July 5 announcement documented the search operation and its conclusion. The Washington Post also included the Navy incident in its discussion of the military deaths reported during the war.

Nadler’s criticism follows months of public opposition to the Iran campaign. On February 28, 2026, the day the military action began, his congressional office released a statement explicitly challenging Trump’s authority to initiate the operation without congressional approval. Nadler said: “Overnight, Trump started an illegal war without approval from Congress and against the wishes of the American people.” He warned that the campaign would bring “needless death and destruction,” risk American lives and civilian casualties, and potentially develop into a prolonged conflict similar to the Iraq war.

In that same statement, Nadler challenged the administration’s justification for the military campaign, particularly the argument that the attacks were necessary to address Iran’s nuclear capabilities. He pointed to Trump’s earlier claims that Iran’s nuclear program had already been obliterated, Iran’s stated willingness to negotiate an inspection arrangement, and the previous nuclear agreement negotiated under President Barack Obama. Nadler argued that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly known as the JCPOA, had established safeguards through international inspections and that Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement had undermined an existing diplomatic framework.

Nadler also made congressional authorization a central part of his opposition. In February, he argued that the Constitution gives Congress the authority to declare war and called on House leadership to bring forward a War Powers resolution. He stated: “Congress must do everything in our power to stop Trump from continuing his illegal war.” He also publicly committed to voting for a resolution intended to end the military action, establishing a position that has continued through subsequent congressional votes.

That position was reflected in his subsequent votes. On July 23, 2026, the House considered H.Con.Res.89, a War Powers resolution directing the president to remove U.S. armed forces from hostilities with Iran. The measure passed 214-208, and the official House voting record lists Nadler among the members voting in favor. The vote was part of a continuing congressional effort to reassert legislative authority over the military campaign.

Nadler also addressed the human and financial costs of the war when Trump announced an agreement with Iran on June 15. In a separate statement released through his congressional office, Nadler said the administration was attempting to claim credit for ending a crisis that Trump had created. He specifically cited 13 American service members killed at that point in the conflict, Iranian civilian deaths and more than $50 billion in taxpayer spending. His statement argued that announcing an agreement did not erase the consequences of the decision to begin the war.

The June statement also demonstrated that Nadler’s opposition was not limited to ending military operations. He said he supported a diplomatic solution that would cease hostilities, address Iran’s nuclear ambitions and prevent further regional destabilization. However, he questioned the substance and transparency of Trump’s announced agreement, arguing that it appeared to fall short of the JCPOA that Trump had previously abandoned. He also criticized the administration’s handling of the conflict, citing the financial burden, deaths and rising oil prices.

The House continued considering Iran-related War Powers measures in the months that followed. On September 15, 2026, members voted on H.Con.Res.93, another resolution directing the president to remove U.S. armed forces from hostilities with Iran. The measure passed 220-204. The repeated consideration of these resolutions underscores the continuing congressional dispute over the administration’s authority to maintain military operations without specific authorization from lawmakers.

Trump’s November 12 remarks have now brought those disagreements back into focus. In a separate interview with Stephen A. Smith, Trump said he could end the war immediately but had not escalated the conflict because neighboring countries had requested that he continue with his current approach. Trump described those countries as major American investors and said they preferred a longer approach. The Washington Post reported that he said, “I could end it immediately,” while explaining that he was following their requests.

Nadler’s November 13 statement therefore reflects a position he has maintained throughout the conflict: opposition to the war’s authorization, objections to the administration’s justification for military action, concern over American casualties and demands for congressional oversight. His latest criticism specifically targets Trump’s description of the military death toll, while his earlier statements and voting record document his broader effort to end the Iran campaign and hold the administration accountable for its consequences.